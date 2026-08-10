Kia Syros EV HTX Plus vs X-Line: Variants Compared

This is the perfect moment if you are searching for a feature-loaded electric SUV priced below Rs 20 lakh! Kia has recently launched the Syros EV in India with all the bells and whistles that you could ask for. It is offered in 5 variants: HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus and X-Line. If you are looking for a complete package, then the HTX Plus will satisfy your needs. But what if you need a better dapper-looking SUV with more features? Then the X-Line trim is the one that you should be looking at. Let’s see what the X-Line trim offers more for the extra money in this comparison story.

Price

Model Syros EV HTX Plus Syros EV X-Line ER Price Rs 19.50 lakh Rs 20 lakh

The X-Line trim costs Rs 50,000 more than the HTX Plus. With that extra amount, you get some key features that we will discuss further in the story.

Take a look at the full pricing details of the Syros EV in this story.

Exterior

As the Syros EV is based on the ICE Syros, it carries the identical design language and proportions. The HTX Plus trim is available in all the colour options, while the X-Line trim is offered in just two colour options: the Xclusive Matte Graphite and Aurora Black Pearl shades. The Xclusive Matte Graphite is exclusive to the X-Line trim, making it a unique option in the lineup.

If you want to know the Syros EV colour options in detail, take a look at the variant-wise colours explained story.

Front

Upfront, both trims look identical. We get the familiar, funky yet serious-looking fascia with the pulled-up bumper styling. The vertically placed headlamps can be seen on either end of the face, merged into the side cladding, giving a serious look to the SUV.

The bumper carries body-coloured design elements inside, in which the horizontally placed fog lamps are neatly integrated. The lower air dam is large, as we saw on the ICE version, but now the air dam just above the registration plate has been made sleek, being an EV.

Side

From the side, the boxy profile of the Syros is retained. From the HTK variant onwards, the Syros EV gets flush door handles. But for the HTX Plus and the X-Line trims, they come in an automatic pop-up style.

The thick wheel claddings merge with the headlamp and tail lamp units, giving a sporty feel to the SUV. For the X-Line trim, you can see side parking sensors, which are missing from the HTX Plus. Roof rails, shark fin antenna and ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) with integrated turn signals are also provided.

Rear

At the rear, the Syros EV features a flat tailgate, with a low-set tail lamp setup and the secondary ones positioned at the outer edges of the rear windshield. A little integrated spoiler is also provided on top.

Interior

Though identical in the interior, both HTX Plus and X-Line trims gave us different experiences. With the Onyx Black and Off-white colour theme, the HTX Plus trim gave us an airy and opulent feeling. Whereas in the X-Line trim, we experienced a more sporty feel with the Onyx Black and Hunter Green theme. Both SUVs get leatherette-wrapped steering wheels and leatherette seats.

The triple display setup that we saw with the Syros is carried on as well: a 12.3-inchtouchscreen infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 5-inch display for climate control.

While the lower trims get a two-spoke steering setup, the HTX Plus and the X-Line trims get a three-spoke steering wheel unit that we saw with the Kia Seltos. Beyond, the X-Line trim adds a footwell lamp and a 64-colour ambient lighting setup that enhances your driving experience at night.

Features & Safety

During our extensive test with the Kia Syros EV, we observed that both the HTX Plus and the X-Line trims are well equipped in terms of convenience features and safety. The features list includes a panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital instrument cluster, front and rear ventilated seats, automatic pop-up door handles (which are exclusive to the HTX Plus and X-Line trims), a wireless phone charger, a 4-way powered driver seat, a Harman Kardon 8-speaker sound system, and connected car tech.

The X-Line trim steps things up by offering additional convenient features, including a puddle lamp, a footwell lamp, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a vehicle-to-load (V2L) reverse charging capability.

On the safety front, both the HTX Plus and the X-Line trims of the Kia Syros EV are equipped with features like a built-in dash cam, a 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM (inside rear view mirror), 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist control (HAC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and front and rear parking sensors. Beyond these, the X-Line trim adds features such as side parking sensors and Level-2 ADAS with 16 features that detect potential hazards and enhance driving safety in critical situations.

ADAS Exclusive For The Electric! While the Syros ICE was launched with ADAS, it has now been removed with the model-year refresh and is now exclusive to the Syros EV.

Confused between the HTX, HTX ER and the HTX Plus ER of the Syros EV? Take a look at this comparison to know more.

Drivetrain Options

Both the HTX Plus and the X-Line trims of the Kia Syros EV are offered in just a single battery pack, the 51.4 kWh extended range battery option. Here are the detailed drivetrain specifications:

Battery 51.4 kWh (Extended Range) No of electric motor(s) 1 Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 526 kms Power 171 PS Torque 255 Nm

If you are confused between the powertrain options for the Kia Syros EV, take a look at the variant-wise drivetrain breakdown for the Kia Syros EV.

Rivals

The Kia Syros EV rivals the Tata Nexon EV, VinFast VF6, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and the MG Windsor EV.

CarDekho Says…

When we experienced the Kia Syros EV during the first drive experience, we observed that with the triple-screen layout, panoramic sunroof, front and rear ventilated seats, connected car tech features, and a premium interior layout with leatherette interior, the HTX Plus trim and the X-Line trim of the Kia Syros EV are tech-loaded and are apt for someone who is looking for an electric SUV with a lot of features to have fun with.

With the addition of Rs 50,000 more, we get the addition of a Level-2 ADAS suite, ambient lighting, a footwell lamp and a puddle lamp, making the X-Line trim feel more premium than the already well-equipped HTX Plus trim. Therefore, the premium price tag is justified!