MG Hector Hawk Coming Soon: Here's Top 5 features To Look Forward To

One of MG’s popular SUV, the Hector, is getting a new version, including completely different powertrains. The upcoming Hector which will be called the Hector Hawk is coming soon and is based on the Wuling Starlight 560 which is already on sale in several Asian countries. The new Hector Hawk will bring a plug-in hybrid powertrain which is new to the mass market segment in India, and also will be brimmed with features. Let’s explore the top 5 features we expect from the new MG Hector Hawk.

A Massive Panoramic Sunroof

A large panoramic sunroof needs to be part of the package, considering how much Indian buyers love this feature. It lets in the sunlight, sure, but it also makes the whole cabin feel bigger, especially in the back seat.

*Image used of the MG Hector for representation purposes.

Throw in the SUV's own relatively big footprint and you've got a cabin that feels open and premium, whether you're on a short city run or a long one.

12.8-inch Touchscreen That Will Be The Centre Of Everything

The centrepiece of the dashboard appears to be a large 12.8-inch touchscreen that controls media, navigation and phone pairing. It may also take on some of the car’s controls, meaning fewer physical switches to manage.

A floating large touchscreen gives the dash a clean, uncluttered look that seems to be the norm on newer eSUVs worldwide. And if MG carries over the software it’s known for, this could end up being one of the better infotainment systems in the segment.

8.8-inch Digital Driver's Display

There will also be an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster alongside the touchscreen, replacing the usual analogue dials with something sharper and more configurable. It'll likely show your speed and trip data as standard, along with navigation pointers, ADAS warnings and what the hybrid system is up to.

The cockpit between the two screens should feel a lot more modern than what most competitors have on offer today.

Powered And Ventilated Front Seats

Comfort hasn't been left out either. The international version of this car comes with power-adjustable front seats that are also ventilated, a combo you'd normally expect in a costlier car.

Powered seats make it quicker to settle into the right position, useful on longer drives, and ventilation is genuinely handy in Indian summers when the front seats can otherwise get uncomfortably warm. Taken together, it points to a cabin built for both the daily grind and the odd road trip.

Level 2 ADAS

Safety appears to be a priority as well, with a Level-2 ADAS suite expected to make it to India. What exactly gets included may vary by variant, but the list likely covers:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), High Beam Assist (HBA) and Traffic Sign Recognition.

*Image used of the MG Windsor EV Pro for representation purposes.

Throw in the usual essentials too, six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD and a 360-degree camera, and the Hector Hawk should hold its own on the safety front.

Bonus: Its Plug-in Hybrid Powertrain Could Be The Biggest Attraction

For all the features on offer, it's the plug-in hybrid setup that might turn the most heads. Overseas, the Starlight 560 runs a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine alongside an electric motor and a 20.5 kWh battery, together making 197 PS and 230 Nm. On China's CLTC cycle, it's rated for over 1,100 km of combined range, with close to 100 km achievable on electric power alone.

*Image used of the MG Windsor EV Pro for representation purposes.

That kind of setup could work well for Indian conditions; most everyday driving handled on electric power, with the petrol engine there as backup so range anxiety isn't really an issue. MG is expected to bring the Hector Hawk to India sometime in 2026, with prices likely starting near Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). Rivals in its sights would include the Mahindra XUV7X0 and the Tata Harrier.

CarDekho Says...

MG with the success of the Hector and the Windsor EV are now hoping to bring another disruption with the PHEV. With the option of the new powertrain option which no other car offers in the mass market in India, this could be a great all-rounder option for many looking for city runabouts and long-distance driving. Being brimmed with features, it will also give what most Indians are looking for: pamper them with tech and features, making it look and feel futuristic.

MG has been pricing their cars aggressively as well, making them tempting propositions for what they offer.