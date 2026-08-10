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    Mahindra XEV 9S vs XUV 7XO Diesel: Running Cost Comparison

    One is a diesel, which is a lot more affordable to buy, but the EV costs significantly lower over time

    Tirth
    Tirth
    Published On Aug 10, 2026 17:52 IST
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    Published OnAug 10, 2026 17:52 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 10, 2026 17:52 IST
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    Mahindra XUV 7XO vs XEV 9S

    The price difference between a fully-loaded Mahindra XEV 9S and XUV 7XO diesel is around Rs 5 lakh. While the diesel might seem obviously better at first glance, the significantly lower running costs of the EV can help recover that premium. 

    To get to a conclusive, data-driven answer, we compared the Mahindra XEV 9S Pack Three Above and the Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7L diesel automatic. Both SUVs were driven over the same route and under identical conditions to calculate their real-world running costs and determine whether it makes sense to stretch for the electric version.

    The Test Conditions

    To ensure the comparison was as fair and accurate as possible, both the electric XEV 9S and the diesel XUV 7XO were driven together, subjected to the exact same route and conditions. 

    Key parameters for the test included:

    • Both SUVs covered a route of approximately 150 km simultaneously.

    • The vehicles were driven at similar speeds, mimicking typical city and highway usage patterns.

    • The air-conditioning in both cars was set to 23°c, and the seat ventilation feature was switched on.

    • Both SUVs had no other occupants other than the driver.

    Here’s a look at the results:

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Diesel Running Cost

    The diesel-powered Mahindra XUV 7XO served as the baseline for this comparison. The final running cost worked out to be Rs 8.68 per kilometre. Here’s the math:

    Parameter

    Figures

    Distance Covered

    151.7 km

    Fuel Consumed

    13.39 litres

    Diesel Price 

    Rs 98.3/litre

    Total Fuel Cost

    Rs 1,317 (approx.)

    Running Cost

    Rs 8.68/km

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Mahindra XEV 9S Running Cost

    The Mahindra XEV 9S, as expected, had very low running costs. Based on our calculations, the electric SUV costs  Rs 2.58 per kilometre to run. However, relying solely on public DC fast chargers pushes the cost up to Rs 5.8 per kilometre. 

    Parameter

    Figures

    Distance Covered

    154 km

    Electricity Consumed

    33.2 kWh

    Home Charging (Rs 12/unit)

    Rs 398.4

    Running Cost (Home Charging)

    Rs 2.58/km

    Fast Charging Cost

    Rs 896.6

    Running Cost (Fast Charging)

    Around Rs 5.8/km

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    While this is still considerably cheaper than diesel, it also highlights the importance of having access to a home or office charging setup. 

    Running Cost Comparison

    Model

    Running Cost

    Mahindra XEV 9S (Home Charging)

    Rs 2.58/km

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Diesel

    Rs 8.68/km

    The difference amounts to Rs 6.1 per kilometre. This means for every single kilometre driven, choosing the XEV 9S over the XUV 7XO diesel saves an owner more than Rs 6. This saving is the key metric that will eventually help offset the EV's higher initial purchase price.

    Break-even Analysis

    Now, let’s calculate the break-even point between the two SUVs. We compared the top-spec price of the SUVs, which have similar features. 

    Model

    Ex-showroom Price

    Mahindra XEV 9S Pack Three Above

    Rs 29.45 lakh

    Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7L Diesel AT

    Rs 24.11 lakh

    The Mahindra XEV 9S commands a premium of Rs 5.34 lakh over its diesel counterpart. This is the amount that needs to be recovered through running cost savings before the EV becomes the cheaper option.

    • Price Difference: Rs 5,34,000

    • Savings per Kilometre: Rs 6.1

    • Break-even Distance: Rs 5,34,000 / Rs 6.1 = 87,540 km

    In simple terms, after driving approximately 87,500 kilometres, the Mahindra XEV 9S will have saved enough money on running cost alone to make up for its higher price. 

    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XEV 9S

    After this point, the EV delivers pure savings with every kilometre driven.

    How Long Will It Take To Recover The Premium?

    To arrive at a time frame for the savings to kick in, we have to consider the usage. Here’s a quick snapshot based on different monthly usage of the XEV 9S. 

    Monthly Running

    Annual Savings

    Time To Break-even

    1,000 km/month

    Rs 73,200

    7.3 years

    2,000 km/month

    Rs 1,46,400

    3.64 years

    3,000 km/month

    Rs 2,19,600

    2.43 years

    The more you drive, the faster the XEV 9S justifies its higher cost. A user covering 36,000 km a year (3,000 km/month) can recover the premium in under two and a half years, making the EV an extremely attractive financial proposition.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Mahindra XEV 9S

    CarDekho Says...

    Do note that this analysis focuses solely on running costs. The total cost of ownership is also influenced by servicing/maintenance costs, insurance premiums, and eventual resale value, which can further alter the financial equation. While the electric SUV has lower service costs, the diesel retains advantages of quick refuelling.

    For those who drive extensively and have access to reliable public and home charging, the XEV 9S is the clear economical choice. However, for buyers with lower monthly usage, the diesel XUV 7XO remains the more sensible option.

    That said, there is one twist to the tale. While the ex-showroom price of the XEV 9S has a significant difference compared to the XUV 7XO, many states offer subsidies and waivers for road tax on EVs that close the gap by a huge margin when it comes to the final on-road pricing. To know more about your state’s policies, we suggest you contact your dealership for a better idea.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Tirth
    Tirth
    Tirth Pandya is a Senior Correspondent with the CarDekho Group and an automotive media professional with over 6 years of experience covering cars, EVs, and the ever-evolving world of mobility. An Automobile Engineering graduate, he specialises in automotive news, feature writing, launch coverage, and experiential storytelling. His love for machines began long before his professional career, fuelled by an enduring fascination with cars and even aeroplanes. Since entering the industry in 2020, he has spent countless hours on the road, chasing stories that take him from bustling city streets to remote off-road trails, always searching for the next great automotive experience. He combines technical expertise with a genuine passion for driving and exploration to bring readers engaging, insightful, and human-centric stories that capture not just the machines but also the emotions, adventures, and people behind them.Read more

    Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV 7XO

    1 comment
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    tarkeshwar singh parmar
    Aug 10, 2026, 7:26:35 PM

    While you might recover the 6 lakh extra payment in 2.5 years, a diesel car will still fetch a much better resale value after 5 years compared to an EV. So ultimately it's a lose.

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