Mahindra XEV 9S vs XUV 7XO Diesel: Running Cost Comparison

The price difference between a fully-loaded Mahindra XEV 9S and XUV 7XO diesel is around Rs 5 lakh. While the diesel might seem obviously better at first glance, the significantly lower running costs of the EV can help recover that premium.

To get to a conclusive, data-driven answer, we compared the Mahindra XEV 9S Pack Three Above and the Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7L diesel automatic. Both SUVs were driven over the same route and under identical conditions to calculate their real-world running costs and determine whether it makes sense to stretch for the electric version.

The Test Conditions

To ensure the comparison was as fair and accurate as possible, both the electric XEV 9S and the diesel XUV 7XO were driven together, subjected to the exact same route and conditions.

Key parameters for the test included:

Both SUVs covered a route of approximately 150 km simultaneously.

The vehicles were driven at similar speeds, mimicking typical city and highway usage patterns.

The air-conditioning in both cars was set to 23°c, and the seat ventilation feature was switched on.

Both SUVs had no other occupants other than the driver.

Here’s a look at the results:

Mahindra XUV 7XO Diesel Running Cost

The diesel-powered Mahindra XUV 7XO served as the baseline for this comparison. The final running cost worked out to be Rs 8.68 per kilometre. Here’s the math:

Parameter Figures Distance Covered 151.7 km Fuel Consumed 13.39 litres Diesel Price Rs 98.3/litre Total Fuel Cost Rs 1,317 (approx.) Running Cost Rs 8.68/km

Mahindra XEV 9S Running Cost

The Mahindra XEV 9S, as expected, had very low running costs. Based on our calculations, the electric SUV costs Rs 2.58 per kilometre to run. However, relying solely on public DC fast chargers pushes the cost up to Rs 5.8 per kilometre.

Parameter Figures Distance Covered 154 km Electricity Consumed 33.2 kWh Home Charging (Rs 12/unit) Rs 398.4 Running Cost (Home Charging) Rs 2.58/km Fast Charging Cost Rs 896.6 Running Cost (Fast Charging) Around Rs 5.8/km

While this is still considerably cheaper than diesel, it also highlights the importance of having access to a home or office charging setup.

Running Cost Comparison

Model Running Cost Mahindra XEV 9S (Home Charging) Rs 2.58/km Mahindra XUV 7XO Diesel Rs 8.68/km

The difference amounts to Rs 6.1 per kilometre. This means for every single kilometre driven, choosing the XEV 9S over the XUV 7XO diesel saves an owner more than Rs 6. This saving is the key metric that will eventually help offset the EV's higher initial purchase price.

Break-even Analysis

Now, let’s calculate the break-even point between the two SUVs. We compared the top-spec price of the SUVs, which have similar features.

Model Ex-showroom Price Mahindra XEV 9S Pack Three Above Rs 29.45 lakh Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7L Diesel AT Rs 24.11 lakh

The Mahindra XEV 9S commands a premium of Rs 5.34 lakh over its diesel counterpart. This is the amount that needs to be recovered through running cost savings before the EV becomes the cheaper option.

Price Difference: Rs 5,34,000

Savings per Kilometre: Rs 6.1

Break-even Distance: Rs 5,34,000 / Rs 6.1 = 87,540 km

In simple terms, after driving approximately 87,500 kilometres, the Mahindra XEV 9S will have saved enough money on running cost alone to make up for its higher price.

After this point, the EV delivers pure savings with every kilometre driven.

How Long Will It Take To Recover The Premium?

To arrive at a time frame for the savings to kick in, we have to consider the usage. Here’s a quick snapshot based on different monthly usage of the XEV 9S.

Monthly Running Annual Savings Time To Break-even 1,000 km/month Rs 73,200 7.3 years 2,000 km/month Rs 1,46,400 3.64 years 3,000 km/month Rs 2,19,600 2.43 years

The more you drive, the faster the XEV 9S justifies its higher cost. A user covering 36,000 km a year (3,000 km/month) can recover the premium in under two and a half years, making the EV an extremely attractive financial proposition.

CarDekho Says...

Do note that this analysis focuses solely on running costs. The total cost of ownership is also influenced by servicing/maintenance costs, insurance premiums, and eventual resale value, which can further alter the financial equation. While the electric SUV has lower service costs, the diesel retains advantages of quick refuelling.

For those who drive extensively and have access to reliable public and home charging, the XEV 9S is the clear economical choice. However, for buyers with lower monthly usage, the diesel XUV 7XO remains the more sensible option.

That said, there is one twist to the tale. While the ex-showroom price of the XEV 9S has a significant difference compared to the XUV 7XO, many states offer subsidies and waivers for road tax on EVs that close the gap by a huge margin when it comes to the final on-road pricing. To know more about your state’s policies, we suggest you contact your dealership for a better idea.