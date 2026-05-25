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    Look At How The 2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Differs From Its Older Version

    It is safe to say that the Tiago has turned a lot more stylish and even more functional than its outgoing version. Check out the differences…

    Published On May 25, 2026 04:23 PM By Bikramjit

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    Tata Tiago

    The Tata Tiago hatchback nameplate is getting a facelift, with its launch scheduled on May 28. Tata Motors has already revealed its exterior and interior design in the latest teasers, also hinting at major feature updates. So, from all that is known, we break down the differences between the new Tiago and the outgoing model in this report below:

    Exterior

    Front

    Starting with the front design, the outgoing Tiago had a simpler and slightly rounded fascia with larger halogen headlamps and a chrome strip running across the grille into the headlights. It looked a bit conventional. The 2026 Tiago gets sleeker LED headlights with eyebrow-style DRLs, which make the car look more premium and more mature. Tata has also removed the chrome strip and cleaned up the grille design, giving the front a smoother and less cluttered appearance. The bumper design has changed quite a bit, too. The outgoing model used silver accents and larger halogen fog lamps. On the facelift, Tata has replaced the older fog lamps with pixel-style LED units.

    Tata Tiago Profile
    Tata Tiago

    Smaller Details:

    The new model also gets camera modules on the front bumper and ORVMs for a 360-degree camera setup, something the older Tiago simply did not offer. For a hatchback in this segment, that is a pretty big jump.

    Side

    From the side, Tata has chosen evolution rather than revolution. The overall silhouette remains almost identical to the older car; however, the facelift gets redesigned 15-inch alloy wheels that look more contemporary than before. The wheel arches now get black cladding. Apart from that, details like the body-coloured door handles with chrome inserts and the blacked-out B-pillars remain unchanged from the older model.

    New Colours:

    Although all the colours of the Tiago haven’t been revealed yet, it will surely bring some new shades, including the orange colour shown. Some of its colours could also possibly carry Tata’s new nomenclature as seen in the Sierra and Punch nameplates.

    Rear

    At the rear, the older Tiago had fairly simple tail-lamps, while the new 2026 Tiago gets a three vertical LED strips connected by a light bar in the centre. The carmaker has also repositioned a few elements, like the reverse camera, which earlier sat on the tailgate, but it is now integrated into the bumper. Even the reverse light has moved lower down into the bumper section.

    Tata Tiago
    Exterior

    Interior And Features

    The 2026 Tata Tiago introduces a new light grey and black theme compared to the older dark-themed interior. The dashboard now looks more sophisticated, with more horizontally laid out elements and some fabric inserts on it. There is an expanse of gloss-black trim across the steering wheel, centre console and door armrests. It definitely looks premium; however, it is very prone to collecting fingerprints.

    Tata Tiago Cabin
    2026 Tata Tiago

    One of the biggest upgrades inside is the new digital driver’s display. The older Tiago used a more traditional instrument cluster, which now feels dated compared to the free-standing screen in the facelift. Tata has also redesigned the AC vents and AC controls for a cleaner look.

    The new Tiago also comes with significant feature additions like a dual wireless phone charger, which is a first for this segment. Alongside, it also gets a lot of practical additions like dual Type-C ports, rear AC vents, rear USB charging and seatback pockets. Other than this, the new Tiago will carry over its existing equipment like a 4-speaker sound system,  keyless entry, push-button start-stop, auto AC, cruise control, and auto-fold outside mirrors.

    Safety tech should include six airbags, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, electronic stability program (ESC) and hill hold control.

    Powertrain

    The Tiago is, however, not expected to get any change under its hood. The detailed specifications should remain as follows:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG

    Power

    86 PS

    86 PS/ 73.4 PS (CNG)

    Torque

    113 Nm

    113 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG)

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT
    MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

    Price & Rivals

    The prices of the Tata Tiago, along with the Tiago EV, will be announced on May 28. We expect the Tiago’s prices to start from Rs 4.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will renew its rivalry with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti WagonR and Maruti Swift.

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