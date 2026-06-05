New Honda City V Variant Explained

The fifth-generation Honda City was recently given its second midlife refresh in our market. It is available in five broad variants: SV, V, ZX, ZX Plus and ZX Plus Hybrid. In this story, let’s check out at how its one-above-base V variant looks like inside and out:

2026 Honda City V Variant: Exterior

Front

You will notice that the facelifted City’s V variant has auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, which are available right from the base variant. However, the positioning lamp – that is located in the centre and connects the revised LED DRLs – is missing on this variant. Other noticeable details on its fascia include a black finish for the grille and a honeycomb-patterned garnish in its redesigned bumper.

Side

The new City also comes with body coloured ORVMs, body coloured door handles and a body coloured shark fin antenna from the entry-level SV variant. Honda has provided ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators from the base variant that are present on the updated sedan’s V trim as well.

One thing that is different over the SV variant, however, is the set of wheels. On the City’s V variant, you get 15-inch silver-finished alloy wheels. The larger 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels are reserved for the higher-spec ZX and ZX Plus trims.

Rear

Honda has put Z-shaped wraparound LED tail lights on offer as standard on the new City and so they are available with the V trim too. That said, styling elements such as a bootlip spoiler and a gloss-black applique in the centre of the tailgate are kept for the mid- and higher-spec variants. There is, however, a honeycomb mesh-like garnish placed in the tweaked bumper as seen on its fascia.

Colour Options: The 2026 Honda City can be had in six monotone colours, including a new black paint shade. Check out our ‘variant-wise colour options on offer’ story to pick the new City in your preferred shade.

2026 Honda City V Variant: Interior

Although the V variant of the 2026 Honda City comes in a dual-tone black and beige theme, it features fabric seat upholstery unlike the leatherette option that is provided on the higher-spec variants. That said, there are certain elements to make it feel a bit more upmarket like gloss black accent on the steering wheel and a leather-wrapped gear shifter.

You will also notice that it has chrome finished inside door handles, dual cupholders in the centre console, as well as front and rear centre armrests (latter with two cupholders as well). It also gets small touches in the form of front map lamps and a cabin lamp (all halogen units), a passenger-side vanity mirror, and a boot lamp too. The 2026 Honda City’s V variant comes with USB charging ports at the front and two Type-C USB ports at the rear as well.

2026 Honda City V Variant: Features & Safety

In terms of equipment, the V variant of the new Honda sedan is decently loaded. It packs an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4-speaker sound system, a height-adjustable driver seat, push-button start/stop, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and paddle shifters (CVT only).

Its safety net comprises 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a rear parking camera, a rear defogger, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite as well.

2026 Honda City V Variant: Powertrain

Honda is offering the V variant of the new City with the following engine and gearbox combinations:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT*

*CVT - continuously variable transmission

There’s a strong-hybrid setup on offer with the same engine as well that makes 126 PS (combined) and 253 Nm delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.26 kmpl, but it’s limited to the top-spec ZX Plus variant.

2026 Honda City V Variant: Price & Competition

The facelifted Honda City’s V variants are priced at Rs 13.30 lakh (MT) and Rs 14.30 lakh (CVT). Prices of the other variants fall between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 21 lakh. Honda’s updated midsize sedan fights it out with the Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna and the Skoda Slavia.

We have also covered the booking process and delivery timeline of the recently updated Honda sedan to help you plan your purchase better.

All prices, introductory ex-showroom pan-India