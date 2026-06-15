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    IZI Drive N700 Dashcam: We Now Have A Watcher Over Us!

    It's not often that a new gadget joins our long-term garage…

    Published On Jun 15, 2026 08:37 PM By Tirth

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    IZI N700 Dashcam Review

    Most additions to our long-term fleet usually come with four wheels, an engine, and a lot of excitement.

    This one is a little different.

    Sitting on my desk today is the IZI Drive N700 dashcam, a device that, if all goes well, will spend the next few months quietly observing every drive, every commute, every highway run and hopefully, no accidents.

    The truth is, dashcams have become increasingly relevant in India. Whether it's an unexpected incident on the road, a disagreement after a minor bump, or simply wanting footage from a memorable road trip, having a camera constantly recording your journey is beginning to make a lot of sense.

    So when the opportunity came to test one over an extended period, we decided to see what living with a dashcam is actually like.

    Unboxing The IZI N700

    Before we begin our testing, it is worth taking a look at what arrives in the box.

    IZI N700 Dashcam Review

    The packaging itself is straightforward and neatly presented. Inside, you'll find:

    • The IZI Drive N700 dashcam unit

    • Windshield mounting stickers

    • Power cable with a 12V adapter

    • User manual

    • Installation accessories

    Everything appears well organised, and the kit seems to include everything required to get the dashcam up and running without additional purchases, aside from a memory card.

    Key Features At A Glance

    The dashcam itself feels compact and premium for its segment. While its size means it shouldn't obstruct the driver's view, the specifications suggest it packs plenty of technology.

    IZI N700 Dashcam Review

    Some of its headline features include:

    • 2.5K video recording resolution

    • 5MP image sensor

    • 170-degree wide-angle field of view

    • Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity

    • GPS tracking support

    • Night vision capability

    • G-sensor for emergency event recording

    • Support for memory cards up to 512GB

    On paper, it ticks most of the boxes that buyers typically look for when shopping for a modern dashcam.

    What We Want To Find Out

    As with any gadget, specifications are only part of the story.

    The real challenge begins once the N700 is exposed to everyday driving conditions. During our long-term review, we'll be focusing on a few key areas:

    • Video Quality

    • Ease Of Use

    • Connectivity And GPS Accuracy

    • Parking And Incident Recording

    • Long-Term Reliability

    Many gadgets perform well during the first few days. The bigger question is whether they continue doing so after weeks of exposure to heat, dust, vibrations and long hours on the road.

    Installation Is Next

    For now, the N700 has made a promising first impression.

    The next step is getting it professionally installed in one of the vehicles, ensuring the wiring is neatly concealed, and the camera is positioned for the best possible field of view.

    Once that's done, the real testing begins.

    We will be sharing footage samples, reporting on the user experience, and evaluating whether this compact gadget can become an accessory we would genuinely recommend to every car owner.

    Stay tuned as the IZI Drive N700 begins its journey in our long-term garage.

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