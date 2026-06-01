New Honda City Top-spec ZX Plus Variant Explained In Images

We recently got the updated fifth-generation Honda City, with prices starting at Rs 12 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It is available in four broad variants: SV, V, ZX, and ZX Plus. If you were interested in planning to buy the fully loaded ZX Plus variant of the new Honda City, here’s a look at it in these detailed images:

2026 Honda City ZX Plus: Exterior

The honeycomb-patterned grille stretches till the width of the fascia to give the sedan a sportier look. Being the fully loaded variant, it gets auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs along with a light strip in the upper portion of the bonnet for a connected lighting setup-like effect. That said, there are no fog lamps on offer even with the top-spec ZX Plus variant.

In profile, the facelifted City’s ZX Plus trim comes with ORVM-mounted turn indicators that are available from the base-spec SV variant. The 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels – which are provided from the mid-spec ZX variant – are also seen on the ZX Plus trim of the new City. Its rear features a ‘clear-lens’ look for the LED tail lights and a body coloured bootlip spoiler. There’s also a bootlid centre moulding finished in black that’s seen from the 1-above-base V variant.

2026 Honda City ZX Plus: Colour Options

Honda is offering the new City in a total of six exterior paint options, including a fresh Crystal Black Pearl shade. We have already covered the exact variant-wise colour options on offer with the updated Honda sedan to help you pick it in your shade of choice.

2026 Honda City ZX Plus: Interior

The City ZX Plus comes in a dual-tone black and ivory cabin theme with leather upholstery. Since it is the fully loaded variant, Honda has also provided it with soft-touch material on the dashboard, centre console, front centre armrest, and door pads. There’s a leather-wrapped steering wheel on offer as well.

Other key visual details include gloss-black surround for the AC vents, chrome inside door handles, front footwell illumination and gloss black accent on the steering wheel.

2026 Honda City ZX Plus: Features And Safety

Being the fully loaded variant, the ZX Plus variant of the City is equipped with the new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-speaker music system, ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, and wireless phone charger.

In terms of safety, the ZX Plus comes with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rain-sensing wipers, and even Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). If you wish to know more about the new Honda City’s variant-wise features distribution, head over here.

2026 Honda City ZX Plus: Engine And Gearbox Options

The updated City carries on with the same petrol engine as the pre-facelift model. Here’s a look at its technical specifications:

Specification 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol Engine Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 7-step CVT* Claimed Fuel Efficiency 17.77 kmpl/ 17.97 kmpl

*CVT - continuously variable transmission

Being the top-spec variant, the City ZX Plus is also available with the Japanese’ brand’s strong-hybrid powertrain option. It comes with the same engine but is rated to make 126 PS (combined) and 253 Nm, coupled with an e-CVT (electronically controlled CVT). Its claimed mileage stands at 27.26 kmpl.

2026 Honda City ZX Plus: Price And Competition

The 2026 Honda City ZX Plus variants are priced at Rs 16.15 lakh (MT) and Rs 17.15 lakh (CVT). If you pick its strong-hybrid equipped version, it costs Rs 21 lakh. Other variants are priced in the range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16.26 lakh.

Honda’s updated sedan continues to fight it out with the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.

All prices introductory ex-showroom pan-India