New Honda City Variant-wise Features Explained

Honda launched the fifth-generation City sedan in India back in 2020. Since then, it has received small updates and one major refresh till date. Now, the Japanese carmaker has given it another midlife update, further enhancing its design inside and out, along with improving its features too.

With the refresh, the compact sedan is available in four broad variant lines: SV, V, ZX and ZX+. Like before, Honda is offering the City Hybrid in the refreshed avatar too, although still available in a fully loaded ZX+ variant. In this story, let’s take a look at its variant-wise features on offer:

2026 Honda City: Exterior

Feature SV V ZX ZX+ ZX+ Hybrid Headlights Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home and lead-me-to-car functions Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home and lead-me-to-car functions Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home and lead-me-to-car functions Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home and lead-me-to-car functions Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home and lead-me-to-car functions LED DRLs ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Positioning lamp ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Black finish for the grille ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Vertical air inlets in the front bumper ✅ ✅ ✅ (black painted) ✅ (black painted) ✅ (black painted) Honeycomb-patterned garnish in the front and rear bumpers ✅ ✅ ✅ (black painted) ✅ (black painted) ✅ (black painted) Wheels 15-inch steel wheels with covers 15-inch silver-finished alloy wheels 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Body coloured door handles ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Body coloured ORVM housings ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Body coloured shark fin antenna ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Z-shaped wraparound LED tail lights ✅ ✅ (clear lens) ✅ (clear lens) ✅ (clear lens) ✅ (clear lens) Body coloured bootlip spoiler ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Bootlid centre moulding (gloss-black) ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ e:HEV badge on the tailgate ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅

Honda has equipped the new City with plenty of nice-to-have exterior features such as auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, body coloured door handles and ORVMs, and Z-shaped wraparound LED tail lights right from the base variant.

However, moving up the variant ladder gets you slightly more styling upgrades such as clear-lens look for the tail lights, a bootlid centre moulding finished in gloss black, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and even a body coloured bootlip spoiler.

The 2026 Honda City is available in a total of six monotone shades, including a new black paint option. We have explained the exact variant-wise options on offer to help you pick the right colour that suits your personality the most.

2026 Honda City: Interior, Comfort And Convenience

Feature SV V ZX ZX+ ZX+ Hybrid Cabin theme Black and beige Black and beige Black and ivory Black and ivory Black and ivory Seat upholstery Fabric Fabric Leather Leather Leather Gloss black accent on the steering wheel ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front centre armrest with storage ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Twin cupholders in the centre console ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Soft-touch material on the dashboard, centre console, front centre armrest, and door pads) ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Leather-wrapped steering wheel ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Leather-wrapped gear shifter ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Chrome finish for the climate control knobs ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Gloss black finish for the AC vent surrounds ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Chrome inside door handles ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front footwell illumination ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front map lamps ✅(halogen) ✅(halogen) ✅(LED) ✅(LED) ✅(LED) Rear reading lamps ❌ ❌ ✅(LED) ✅(LED) ✅(LED) Cabin lamp ✅(halogen) ✅(halogen) ❌ ❌ ❌ Boot lamp ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Vanity mirrors ✅(co-driver only) ✅(co-driver only) ✅ ✅ ✅ Seatback pockets ❌ ❌ ✅(co-driver side only) ✅ ✅ Front USB charging ports ✅ ✅ ✅(Type-C) ✅(Type-C) ✅(Type-C) Two rear USB Type-C charging ports ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest with cupholders ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Keyless entry ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Power windows with auto open/close with pinch guard ✅(driver only) ✅(driver only) ✅(driver only) ✅(all four doors) ✅(all four doors) Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Power-folding ORVMs ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Auto engine start/stop ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Automatic climate control with rear AC vents ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear windshield sunshade ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ PM2.5 air filter ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tilt and telescopic adjustments for the steering wheel ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable driver seat ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ IRVM ✅(manual) ✅(manual) ✅(auto-dimming) ✅(auto-dimming) ✅(auto-dimming) Paddle shifters ❌ ✅ (CVT only) ✅ (CVT only) ✅ (CVT only) ✅(for battery regeneration) Instrument cluster Semi-digital with 4.2-inch coloured MID in the centre Semi-digital with 4.2-inch coloured MID in the centre Semi-digital with 4.2-inch coloured MID in the centre 7-inch TFT display 7-inch TFT display Wireless smartphone charger ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅(tray-type)

It’s good to see that Honda is providing the new City with features such as automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a height-adjustable driver seat, and all four power windows as standard.

That said, the base variant does miss out on leatherette upholstery, a full 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, and a wireless smartphone charger.

You can check out the new City in these detailed images to see how it has changed inside and out over the pre-facelift model.

2026 Honda City: Infotainment

Feature SV V ZX ZX+ ZX+ Hybrid Touchscreen infotainment system ✅(8-inch unit) ✅(8-inch unit) ✅(10.1-inch unit) ✅(10.1-inch unit) ✅(10.1-inch unit) Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ✅(wired) ✅(wireless) ✅(wireless) ✅(wireless) ✅(wireless) Connected car tech (telematics) ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Alexa connectivity ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Steering-mounted audio and calling controls ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sound system ✅(4 speakers) ✅(4 speakers) ✅(4 speakers and 4 tweeters) ✅(4 speakers and 4 tweeters) ✅(4 speakers and 4 tweeters)

For those who want just about the basic infotainment setup, the entry-level SV variant is well equipped. It gets a smaller 8-inch touchscreen display, wired smartphone connectivity and a decent 4-speaker sound system.

Honda is providing the complete connected car and tech package from the mid-spec ZX variant that comes with the new and larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an 8-speaker sound system.

2026 Honda City: Safety

Feature SV V ZX ZX+ ZX+ Hybrid Six airbags ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ABS with EBD ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill-start assist ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat mounts ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear parking camera with guidelines ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 360-degree camera ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Electronic parking brake with auto-hold ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ LaneWatch camera ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Honda has placed a strong focus on offering multiple safety features as standard on the new City. These include six airbags, ESC, a rear parking camera with guidelines and even a TPMS.

However, moving up the variant matrix brings you some good-to-have safety tech such as a 360-degree camera setup, rain-sensing wipers, and even Level-2 ADAS.

Do note that safety features such as an electronic parking brake and all-wheel disc brakes are reserved for the City Hybrid.

Powertrain Details

The 2026 Honda City gets the same powertrain options as the older version, the details of which are given in the table below:

Specification 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol Engine 1.5-litre N/A Petrol with Strong-hybrid Tech Power 121 PS 126 PS (system) Torque 145 Nm 253 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-step CVT e-CVT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 17.77 kmpl, 17.97 kmpl 27.26 kmpl

Price And Rivals

*CVT - continuously variable transmission, e-CVT - electronically-controlled continuously variable transmission

It is priced between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 21 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). The 2026 Honda City takes on the Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Virtus.