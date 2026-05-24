All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    New Honda City Variant-wise Features Explained

    The updated Honda sedan is available in four broad variant lines (SV, V, ZX and ZX+), and also in the hybrid guise as before

    Published On May 24, 2026 12:03 PM By Rohit

    6.2K Views
    • Write a comment

    Honda City

    Honda launched the fifth-generation City sedan in India back in 2020. Since then, it has received small updates and one major refresh till date. Now, the Japanese carmaker has given it another midlife update, further enhancing its design inside and out, along with improving its features too. 

    With the refresh, the compact sedan is available in four broad variant lines: SV, V, ZX and ZX+. Like before, Honda is offering the City Hybrid in the refreshed avatar too, although still available in a fully loaded ZX+ variant. In this story, let’s take a look at its variant-wise features on offer:

    2026 Honda City: Exterior

    Feature

    SV

    V

    ZX

    ZX+

    ZX+ Hybrid

    Headlights

    Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home and lead-me-to-car functions

    Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home and lead-me-to-car functions

    Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home and lead-me-to-car functions

    Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home and lead-me-to-car functions

    Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home and lead-me-to-car functions

    LED DRLs

    Positioning lamp

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    Black finish for the grille

    Vertical air inlets in the front bumper

    ✅ (black painted)

    ✅ (black painted)

    ✅ (black painted)

    Honeycomb-patterned garnish in the front and rear bumpers

    ✅ (black painted)

    ✅ (black painted)

    ✅ (black painted)

    Wheels

    15-inch steel wheels with covers

    15-inch silver-finished alloy wheels

    16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators

    Body coloured door handles

    Body coloured ORVM housings

    Body coloured shark fin antenna

    Z-shaped wraparound LED tail lights

    ✅ (clear lens)

    ✅ (clear lens)

    ✅ (clear lens)

    ✅ (clear lens)

    Body coloured bootlip spoiler

    Bootlid centre moulding (gloss-black)

    e:HEV badge on the tailgate

    • Honda has equipped the new City with plenty of nice-to-have exterior features such as auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, body coloured door handles and ORVMs, and Z-shaped wraparound LED tail lights right from the base variant.

    • However, moving up the variant ladder gets you slightly more styling upgrades such as clear-lens look for the tail lights, a bootlid centre moulding finished in gloss black, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and even a body coloured bootlip spoiler.

    • The 2026 Honda City is available in a total of six monotone shades, including a new black paint option. We have explained the exact variant-wise options on offer to help you pick the right colour that suits your personality the most.

    2026 Honda City: Interior, Comfort And Convenience

    Feature

    SV

    V

    ZX

    ZX+

    ZX+ Hybrid

    Cabin theme

    Black and beige

    Black and beige

    Black and ivory

    Black and ivory

    Black and ivory

    Seat upholstery

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Leather

    Leather

    Leather

    Gloss black accent on the steering wheel

    Front centre armrest with storage

    Twin cupholders in the centre console

    Soft-touch material on the dashboard, centre console, front centre armrest, and door pads)

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    Leather-wrapped gear shifter

    Chrome finish for the climate control knobs

    Gloss black finish for the AC vent surrounds

    Chrome inside door handles

    Front footwell illumination

    Front map lamps

    ✅(halogen)

    ✅(halogen)

    ✅(LED)

    ✅(LED)

    ✅(LED)

    Rear reading lamps

    ✅(LED)

    ✅(LED)

    ✅(LED)

    Cabin lamp

    ✅(halogen)

    ✅(halogen)

    Boot lamp

    Vanity mirrors

    ✅(co-driver only)

    ✅(co-driver only)

    Seatback pockets

    ✅(co-driver side only)

    Front USB charging ports

    ✅(Type-C)

    ✅(Type-C)

    ✅(Type-C)

    Two rear USB Type-C charging ports

    Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    Ventilated front seats

    Keyless entry

    Push-button start/stop

    Power windows with auto open/close with pinch guard

    ✅(driver only)

    ✅(driver only)

    ✅(driver only)

    ✅(all four doors)

    ✅(all four doors)

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Power-folding ORVMs

    Auto engine start/stop

    Automatic climate control with rear AC vents

    Rear windshield sunshade

    PM2.5 air filter

    Tilt and telescopic adjustments for the steering wheel

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    IRVM

    ✅(manual)

    ✅(manual)

    ✅(auto-dimming)

    ✅(auto-dimming)

    ✅(auto-dimming)

    Paddle shifters

    ✅ (CVT only)

    ✅ (CVT only)

    ✅ (CVT only)

    ✅(for battery regeneration)

    Instrument cluster

    Semi-digital with 4.2-inch coloured MID in the centre

    Semi-digital with 4.2-inch coloured MID in the centre

    Semi-digital with 4.2-inch coloured MID in the centre

    7-inch TFT display

    7-inch TFT display

    Wireless smartphone charger

    ✅(tray-type)
    • It’s good to see that Honda is providing the new City with features such as automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a height-adjustable driver seat, and all four power windows as standard.

    • That said, the base variant does miss out on leatherette upholstery, a full 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, and a wireless smartphone charger.

    • You can check out the new City in these detailed images to see how it has changed inside and out over the pre-facelift model.

    2026 Honda City: Infotainment

    Feature

    SV

    V

    ZX

    ZX+

    ZX+ Hybrid

    Touchscreen infotainment system

    ✅(8-inch unit)

    ✅(8-inch unit)

    ✅(10.1-inch unit)

    ✅(10.1-inch unit)

    ✅(10.1-inch unit)

    Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    ✅(wired)

    ✅(wireless)

    ✅(wireless)

    ✅(wireless)

    ✅(wireless)

    Connected car tech (telematics)

    Alexa connectivity

    Steering-mounted audio and calling controls 

    Sound system

    ✅(4 speakers)

    ✅(4 speakers)

    ✅(4 speakers and 4 tweeters)

    ✅(4 speakers and 4 tweeters)

    ✅(4 speakers and 4 tweeters)
    • For those who want just about the basic infotainment setup, the entry-level SV variant is well equipped. It gets a smaller 8-inch touchscreen display, wired smartphone connectivity and a decent 4-speaker sound system.

    • Honda is providing the complete connected car and tech package from the mid-spec ZX variant that comes with the new and larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an 8-speaker sound system.

    2026 Honda City: Safety

    Feature

    SV

    V

    ZX

    ZX+

    ZX+ Hybrid

    Six airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    Hill-start assist

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    ISOFIX child seat mounts

    Rear parking sensors

    Rear parking camera with guidelines

    360-degree camera

    Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS)

    All-wheel disc brakes

    Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

    LaneWatch camera

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Rear defogger

    Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

    • Honda has placed a strong focus on offering multiple safety features as standard on the new City. These include six airbags, ESC, a rear parking camera with guidelines and even a TPMS.

    • However, moving up the variant matrix brings you some good-to-have safety tech such as a 360-degree camera setup, rain-sensing wipers, and even Level-2 ADAS.

    • Do note that safety features such as an electronic parking brake and all-wheel disc brakes are reserved for the City Hybrid.

    Powertrain Details

    The 2026 Honda City gets the same powertrain options as the older version, the details of which are given in the table below:

    Specification

    1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol Engine

    1.5-litre N/A Petrol with Strong-hybrid Tech

    Power

    121 PS

    126 PS (system)

    Torque

    145 Nm

    253 Nm

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT, 7-step CVT

    e-CVT

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    17.77 kmpl, 17.97 kmpl

    27.26 kmpl
    *CVT - continuously variable transmission, e-CVT - electronically-controlled continuously variable transmission

    Price And Rivals

    It is priced between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 21 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). The 2026 Honda City takes on the Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Virtus.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Honda City

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Sedan Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    New Honda City Variant-wise Features Explained
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience