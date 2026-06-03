2026 Honda City Base-spec SV Variant Explained: The Most Sensible Pick?

Honda has launched the 2026 City facelift, with prices starting from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted version gets fresher styling, some new features, and the same tried-and-tested petrol and hybrid powertrain options. The City facelift is available in four broad trims: SV, V, ZX, and ZX+.

In this report, we take a closer look at the base-spec SV variant and explore what it offers and what you might miss out on. For those who want a long car that is spacious and comfortable at an accessible price, the City base variant might just fit the bill. Should you consider buying it? Let’s find out:

2026 Honda City Facelift SV: Exterior

Even in its base-spec avatar, the Honda City facelift looks premium and well-equipped. Up front, it gets auto LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, which give the sedan a modern and upmarket appearance. The front bumper gets a tweaked design with the facelift, while the updated black grille makes it look sporty. It misses out on the new connected LED DRL light bar, which is one of the most talked about updates of the City facelift.

In profile, you get LED turn indicators integrated into the ORVMs, which is a nice addition at this price point. While it rides on 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers rather than alloy wheels, the City's overall stance remains elegant and proportionate. You also get body-coloured ORVMs and door handles.

At the rear, you get LED tail lamps and a shark-fin antenna for a premium effect. It also gets a silver garnish on the rear bumper. However, it misses out on clear-lens taillights, gloss black finishes, and a body-coloured spoiler on the trunk lip.

Limited colour options: The City’s base variant gets only four colour options, missing out on two shades. If you want to know about the variant-wise colour options of the City, head over to this story.

2026 Honda City Facelift SV: Interior

Step inside the City SV and you will notice that Honda has managed to keep the cabin feeling premium despite it being the entry-level variant. It gets a beige and black dual-tone cabin theme, which makes the interior feel airy and welcoming.

The dashboard layout remains clean and ergonomic, while the fabric seat upholstery and fabric padding on the passenger-side dashboard and armrests add a touch of comfort.

You get a smaller and older touchscreen here, instead of the larger screen that was introduced with the City. Other highlights include a leather-wrapped gear lever, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, and front and rear USB ports, including both Type-A and Type-C.

Practicality has also been taken care of with bottle holders on all doors, a front centre armrest with storage, a rear armrest with cupholders, and foldable grab handles.

However, you miss out on the premium leatherette upholstery, chrome door handles, soft-touch materials, a more premium Ivory interior, ambient lighting, and a sunroof.

2026 Honda City Facelift SV: Features And Safety

The feature list of the City SV is actually impressive for a base variant. Honda has offered most of the essentials right from the entry-level trim.

It comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

You additionally get convenience features like driver-side one-touch power window operation, steering-mounted controls, rear AC vents, automatic headlamps, an analogue instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch coloured MID, 4 speakers, a PM2.5 filter, and a rear defogger.

You miss out on premium features like a single-pane sunroof, a semi-digital driver display, multi-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, an 8-speaker sound system, and a better infotainment system.

In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, hill-start assist, TPMS, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, rear parking sensors, and a multi-angle rear camera. You also get 3-point seatbelts and headrests for all passengers, which further enhances occupant safety.

Safety misses: The SV misses out on advanced features like Level 2 ADAS, a lane watch camera, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, and a 360-degree camera, which are available on higher variants. The hybrid version also adds an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

2026 Honda City Facelift SV: Powertrain

The City SV is offered with only the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT

Higher variants also come with the option of an automatic gearbox and a hybrid powertrain. You can check out the details of other powertrain options, as well as other details of the sedan, in our in-depth launch report.

2026 Honda City SV: Price And Rivals

The Honda City facelift SV is priced at Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The overall City facelift lineup ranges from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda City competes with the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia.

CarDekho Says…

The Honda City SV makes a strong case for itself as a sensible entry point into the midsize sedan segment. Unlike many base variants that feel stripped down, the City SV comes loaded with all the essentials, including both exterior and interior features. Moreover, you also get a strong set of safety features.

Yes, it misses out on premium feel-good features, but for buyers who simply want a comfortable, spacious, and refined sedan without stretching their budget too much, the SV trim delivers excellent value.

The City’s smooth petrol engine, spacious cabin, and premium road presence continue to make it one of the most well-rounded sedans in the segment. If your budget is tight, the SV variant is definitely worth considering. Stay tuned as we will also be covering other variants of the facelifted Honda City in detail. Till then, let us know what you think about the base variant of the City.