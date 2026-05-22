2026 Honda City Booking Details: Booking Process, Website, And Delivery Timeline Explained

Honda has launched its bestseller in their line-up, the Honda City, with a mid-cycle update, giving it a new front look and new features. It is the brand's most iconic nameplate, and bookings for it have already opened. The introductory prices range between Rs 12 Lakhs to Rs 21 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

If the new Honda City is something that interests you, head out to our launch story and then let's take a look how you can bring it home:

How To Book The Honda City Facelift?

You can book the 2026 Honda City by using their official website, and you can also walk into your nearest dealership for the same.

Online booking process:

For online booking, you have to visit the Honda Cars India website and enter the details mentioned below

Select the Model

Variant

Colour

Powertrain

To complete the booking process, you will have to enter your details such as full name, state, city, mobile number, OTP (mobile-generated), and Email ID. After the booking amount is paid, you will receive a booking confirmation through email or mobile.

Dealership booking process:

You can also walk into your nearest dealership to book the Honda City

You will be assigned a sales representative who will guide you through this process

You have to provide your personal details, just like you shared in the online booking process

You will have to confirm your preferred variant, powertrain option, exterior and interior colour options of the Honda City

Important: Before booking, we advise you to take a test drive along with your family. We also recommend checking out the terms of cancellations and delivery timelines that you are going to book as this differs from variant to variant.

Delivery Timeline

Deliveries of the 2026 Honda City will begin soon, and we are expecting a waiting period of about 1-2 months, depending on the variants as well.

2026 Honda City Details

The facelift Honda City brings a new design for the front with the introduction of new connected LED DRLs and an updated headlamp design. The front grill and the bumper have also been redesigned for this update.

The interior has also been updated with a 10.1 inch infotainment screen, which carries forward convenience features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with connected car technology. It is also equipped with ventilated front seats, ambient lighting on the dashboard as well as front foot well.

Safety features include 6-airbags,blind-spot monitoring camera, 360 degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera,

The 2026 Honda City will continue to be offered with the same set of engine options, i.e. a NA petrol and a petrol-hybrid choice.

Engine 1.5 litre Naturally aspirated Petrol 1.5 litre Naturally aspirated petrol-hybrid Power 121 PS upto 126 PS Torque 145 Nm upto 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-step CVT e-CVT

eCVT: Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission

If you want to know more about the 2026 City, check out our website for more information as well as get to know which are the rivals for Honda City.