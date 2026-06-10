2026 Honda City ZX Variant Explained: The Most Value-For-Money Pick?

Honda has recently launched a facelift of the City, with fresher looks, and updated to the feature-list as well. The new City is offered in a choice of four variants called SV, V, ZX and ZX Plus. In this article, let’s take a look at the one-below-top ZX variant of the City in detail, and find out if its the most value-for-money option in the sedan’s lineup:

Honda City ZX: Exterior

Starting from the front, the City ZX gets the new LED projector headlamps , and adds an LED strip on the grille. It makes the ZX variant look futuristic and modern. The lower air dam also gets a honeycomb detailing for the black grille, which gives a sporty touch to it.

Coming to the side profile of City ZX, it gets bigger 16-inch diamond-cut alloys which give it a premium appeal compared to 15-inch units in the lower trims. The overall design is similar with blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs with LED turn indicators and a lane watch camera as well..

At the rear, the taillamps continue to be LEDs with clear lens just like the lower variants and just like the front grille, the rear bumper gets blacked-out mesh trim for the lower part of the bumper, which makes it look sportier than lower variants.

Honda City ZX: Interior

Getting into the front seats, the dashboard looks quite upmarket and adds a modern touch to the cabin of City. The ZX trim gets a dual-tone ivory and black colour tone which adds to a luxurious feel with the City. Elements like leather wrapped steering wheel, soft touch finish for centre console, front centre armrest and door linings, adds to the premium feel.

It even adds ambient lighting for the dashboard, below the infotainment screen and front footwell. Adding to the already spacious and airy cabin is the addition of a single-pane sunroof which is electrically adjustable with one-touch function.

Honda City ZX: Colour Options

ZX variants gets choice of all the six colours available for the City which includes Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic and newly-introduced Crystal Black Pearl

Honda City ZX: Features and Safety

In terms of features, the ZX gets equipment such as a larger 10.1-inch infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, smartwatch connectivity, 8-speaker sound system, front USB Type-C charging port and an auto-dimming IRVM. It also gets a wireless phone charger for added convenience. You can also take a look at how it compares with the mid-spec V variant here.

On the safety front, the ZX trim gets features such as Level 2 ADAS tech which includes adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance, automatic braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic high beam assist and lead car departure warning. It also gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program(ESP), automatic headlamps and rain sensing wipers.

Stretch for the ZX Plus trim if… This ZX variant offers a lot of features for the money, but it does miss out on tech like 360 degree camera, ventilated front seats and a better looking instrument cluster. If you are comfortable missing out on these features, we think the CIty ZX offers tremendous value-for-money for this segment. We have also explained all the variants in detail in this story.

Honda City ZX: Powertrain

The Honda City ZX is powered by a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which can be had with both manual and automatic transmission options. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

Note that the City also gets a 1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid powertrain as well, but it is only available in the top-spec ZX Plus trim.

Honda City ZX: Price & Rivals

The ZX variant of the new City starts at Rs 15.26 lakh and goes upto Rs 16.26 lakh (ex-showroom). The City primarily rivals the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.