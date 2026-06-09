Honda City V vs ZX: Is The ZX Variant Worth The Extra Premium?

The Honda City continues to be one of the most popular sedans in its segment, offering a blend of comfort, and driving experience. It is available in multiple variants, but for many buyers, the choice is likely to come down to the V and ZX trims. While the V variant comes equipped with most of the features expected from a premium sedan, the ZX adds a more upmarket cabin experience along with additional convenience and safety features.

With a price difference of nearly Rs 2 lakh between the two, does the ZX offer enough to justify the premium, or is the V variant the smarter buy? Let's find out.

Honda City V vs ZX: Price

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Honda City V Variant Rs 13.30 lakh (MT) Rs 14.30 lakh (CVT) Honda City ZX Variant Rs 15.26 lakh (MT) Rs 16.26 lakh (CVT)

The ZX variant commands a premium of Rs 1.96 lakh over the corresponding V variant, regardless of the transmission option you choose. For this additional amount, the ZX brings a few exterior enhancements, and a more premium cabin experience, which we will take a look at in further sections.

Honda City V vs ZX: Exterior

Both variants feature the updated design of the City facelift, including the revised grille, redesigned bumper, LED projector headlamps, and revised LED tail lamps. The sleek proportions and elegant styling remain common across both variants.

The V variant comes equipped with LED projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, and 15-inch alloy wheels. It retains the premium appearance of the City while keeping the design relatively simple.

The ZX variant builds on this with a connected LED light bar at the front, which gives the sedan a wider and more modern look. It also rides on larger 16-inch alloy wheels that enhance its road presence. Apart from these additions, both variants share the same overall styling, including the shark-fin antenna, sporty rear spoiler, and updated bumper design.

Honda City V vs ZX: Colour Options

Both the V and ZX variants are offered with the same set of exterior paint options:

Crystal Black Pearl

Radiant Red Metallic

Obsidian Blue Pearl

Meteoroid Grey Metallic

Lunar Silver Metallic

Platinum White Pearl

Honda City V vs ZX: Interior

The overall cabin layout remains similar in both variants, featuring a clean dashboard design, vertically positioned AC vents, and a three-spoke steering wheel with integrated controls.

The V variant gets a black and beige dual-tone cabin theme along with fabric seat upholstery. It also misses out on some of the premium trim elements offered on the higher variant.

The ZX variant feels more upmarket with leather seat upholstery finished in an ivory and black theme. It also gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel, piano black surrounds around the AC vents, and ambient lighting, all of which enhance the cabin ambience. Both variants continue to get chrome detailing around the AC controls, helping maintain a premium look.

Honda City V vs ZX: Features

The V variant comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker audio system, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, a semi-digital driver's display, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, and steering-mounted controls.

The ZX variant adds several convenience-focused features over the V trim. It gets a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-speaker sound system, a wireless phone charger, and a single-pane sunroof. These additions make the overall experience feel more premium.

Honda City V vs ZX: Safety

Both variants come equipped with an extensive list of safety features. These include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill-start assist, rain-sensing wipers, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, and Level-2 ADAS features such as collision mitigation and adaptive cruise control.

The ZX variant further adds a LaneWatch camera, which helps improve visibility while changing lanes and adds another layer of convenience

Powertrain Options

Both variants are offered with the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Detailed specifications are listed below.

Engine 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 7-step CVT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 17.77 kmpl (MT), 17.97 kmpl (CVT)

Since both variants share the same powertrain options, there is no difference in terms of performance or fuel efficiency.

CarDekho Says…

The V variant already offers a well-rounded package and comes equipped with most of the essential features buyers would expect from a sedan in this price range. It also gets the same powertrain and safety package as the higher-spec variant, meaning you do not miss out on performance or core safety equipment.

The ZX variant, however, adds several premium touches that make the overall ownership experience feel more special. Features such as the connected LED DRLs, larger alloy wheels, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, sunroof, larger infotainment system, wireless charger, and LaneWatch camera help justify its premium.

While the V variant remains the more value-for-money choice, the additional features and premium touches offered with the ZX make a strong case for spending the extra money. If these upgrades are important to you, the higher asking price of the ZX feels justified.