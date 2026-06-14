Honda City SV Vs V: Is It Worth Spending Extra On The Mid-Spec Variant?

With the facelift, the Honda City continues to appeal to buyers looking for a comfortable, and premium sedan experience. It is offered in multiple variants, each bringing a different mix of features and equipment. While buyers looking at the higher variants may focus on premium features and hybrid technology, many will likely find themselves choosing between the SV and V trims.

Both variants offer the same design, cabin space, and petrol powertrain, but the V adds a few convenience and safety features over the entry-level SV. With a price difference of around Rs 1.3 lakh, does the V offer enough to justify the extra spend? Let's find out.

Honda City SV vs V: Price

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Honda City SV Variant Rs 12 lakh (MT) Honda City V Variant Rs 13.30 lakh (MT) Rs 14.30 lakh (CVT)

The V variant commands a premium of around Rs 1.3 lakh over the SV. For that additional amount, it adds a handful of convenience, connectivity, and safety features while retaining the same overall design and powertrain.

Starting with the exterior, here's what sets them apart.

Honda City SV vs V: Exterior

Both variants feature the updated City facelift design, including the revised front fascia, smoked-effect LED projector headlamps, redesigned bumpers, and sleek sedan proportions.

The only noticeable difference between the two variants comes from the wheels. The SV gets 15-inch steel wheels, while the V upgrades to 15-inch alloy wheels that lend the sedan a slightly more premium appearance.

Apart from this, both variants share the same overall styling and road presence.

Honda City SV vs V: Colour Options

There are no differences when it comes to colour choices, as both variants are available in the following shades:

Crystal Black Pearl

Radiant Red Metallic

Obsidian Blue Pearl

Meteoroid Grey Metallic

Lunar Silver Metallic

Platinum White Pearl

Honda City SV vs V: Interior

Step inside either variant and you will notice very little separating the two. Both get the same dual-tone black and beige cabin theme. Both variants also get fabric seat upholstery, the same dashboard design, and an identical steering wheel layout.

As a result, there are no major differences in terms of design, materials, or layout, the overall cabin experience remains largely similar between the two variants, with both offering the same sense of space and comfort.

That said, both the SV and V misses out on premium touches such as soft-touch materials across the centre console and chrome detailing around the AC controls and vents, helping the cabin feel more upmarket.

Honda City SV vs V: Features

The feature list remains fairly similar between the two variants, with both getting an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 4-speaker audio system, automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, and a semi-digital driver's display.

The V variant, however, adds a few features that make everyday use more convenient. It gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, and connected car technology, allowing you to access vehicle-related information and functions through your smartphone.

While the differences are not extensive, these additions help the V feel slightly more modern and better equipped without significantly increasing the price. Not sure which City variant suits your needs best? Our variant-wise features breakdown should help clear things up.

Honda City SV vs V: Safety

Safety is another area where the V gains an advantage.

The SV already comes equipped with key safety features, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, 3-point seatbelt for all passengers, and rear camera with parking sensors. However, the V variant adds to this with the Level-2 ADAS suite, which includes features such as adaptive cruise control and collision mitigation assistance.

Apart from ADAS, the safety package remains largely similar between the two variants. For buyers who prioritise active safety features, this addition alone could be a significant factor in favour of the V variant.

Powertrain Options

Both variants are powered by the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Detailed specifications are listed below:

Engine 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 7-step CVT* Claimed Fuel Efficiency 17.77 kmpl (MT), 17.97 kmpl (CVT)

*CVT automatic is available only with the V variant.

Since both variants use the same petrol engine, there is no difference in terms of outright performance. The V, however, offers the added convenience of a CVT automatic gearbox choice, giving buyers an additional powertrain choice.

CarDekho Says…

The SV covers the basics well and offers a similar exterior design, cabin experience, and petrol engine choice. If you are leaning towards the entry-level trim, here's our detailed Honda City SV variant explained report covering everything it offers.

The V, however, adds a few features that make everyday use more convenient. Wireless smartphone connectivity, connected car technology, keyless entry, and the addition of ADAS help make it feel more modern and better equipped. You also get the option of automatic transmission which the SV variant misses out on.

Want to know more about the V variant and its feature list? Check out our detailed Honda City V variant explained report.

The price difference between the two variants is not substantial, and the extra features offered with the V help justify the premium. For most buyers, the V strikes a better balance between price and equipment, making it the variant we would recommend. If you are also considering the ZX, our Honda City V vs ZX comparison highlights all the key differences between the two variants.