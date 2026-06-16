2026 Honda City On-road Price Detailed: How Much Will It Cost To Drive Home The New City?
Available in four broad variants with both manual and automatic gearbox options, the 2026 Honda City caters to a wide range of buyers
Published On Jun 16, 2026 02:03 PM By CarDekho
-
- Write a comment
Honda recently launched the 2026 City facelift in India, with prices ranging from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated City comes with subtle design tweaks, new features and a revised variant lineup while retaining its familiar petrol powertrain options. If you are wondering how much it costs beyond the ex-showroom price, here's a detailed breakdown of the on-road prices of the Honda City across major cities of India.
How Is The On-road Price Calculated?
The price you see in a car's brochure or on its website is the ex-showroom price, but that's not the final amount you will pay. To legally register and drive the vehicle, buyers need to incur a few additional costs in addition to the ex-showroom price. When these charges are added together, they form the car's on-road price.
The major components of the City's on-road price include:
-
Insurance charges
-
Road tax
-
Registration fees
-
FASTag charges
-
TCS (Tax Collected at Source)
-
Logistic charges, where applicable
-
Optional accessories and add-ons
These charges can vary depending on the state and city where the vehicle is registered, which is why a car's on-road price differs across locations.
Honda City On-road Price: Delhi
|
Charges
|
Honda City SV MT
|
Honda City ZX Plus CVT
|
Ex-showroom Price
|
Rs 12 lakh
|
Rs 16.15 lakh
|
Tax Collection at Source (TCS)
|
Rs 12,000
|
Rs 16,151
|
Insurance
|
Rs 22,557
|
Rs 24,403
|
Insurance Third Party Liability (2nd & 3rd Year)
|
Rs 10,671
|
Rs 10,671
|
Logistic Charges
|
Rs 5,310
|
Rs 5,310
|
Registration Fee
|
Rs 1,28,790
|
Rs 1,70,310
|
FASTag Charges
|
Rs 700
|
Rs 700
|
On-road Price
|
Rs 13,79,927
|
Rs 18,42,645
The entry-level Honda City SV MT commands an on-road price of Rs 13.8 lakh in Delhi. The fully loaded Honda City ZX CVT, including the Pearl shade option, comes with an on-road price tag of Rs 18.43 lakh in Delhi. Compared to the base variant, buyers will have to spend roughly Rs 4.63 lakh more for the range-topping version.
Honda City On-road Price: Chennai
|
Charges
|
Honda City SV MT
|
Honda City ZX Plus CVT
|
Ex-showroom Price
|
Rs 12 lakh
|
Rs 16.15 lakh
|
Tax Collection at Source (TCS)
|
Rs 12,000
|
Rs 16,150
|
Insurance
|
Rs 28,226
|
Rs 36,627
|
Insurance Third Party Liability (2nd & 3rd Year)
|
Rs 12,555
|
Rs 12,555
|
Registration Fee and Logistic Charges
|
Rs 2,24,582
|
Rs 2,99,282
|
On-road Price
|
Rs 14,77,363
|
Rs 19,79,614
The on-road price of the Honda City in Chennai ranges from Rs 14.77 lakh for the SV MT to Rs 19.80 lakh for the ZX Plus CVT. Opting for the range-topping variant requires spending about Rs 5.02 lakh more than the entry-level trim.
Honda City On-road Price: Bengaluru
|
Charges
|
Honda City SV MT
|
Honda City ZX Plus CVT
|
Ex-showroom Price
|
Rs 12 lakh
|
Rs 16.26 lakh
|
Tax Collection at Source (TCS)
|
Rs 12,000
|
Rs 16,259
|
Road Tax
|
227,421
|
307,807
|
Registration Fee
|
2,500
|
2,500
|
Comprehensive Insurance and Nil Dip
|
Rs 46,883
|
Rs 59,150
|
FASTag Charges
|
Rs 600
|
Rs 600
|
Logistic Charges
|
Rs 5,310
|
Rs 5,310
|
On-road Price
|
Rs 14,94,714
|
Rs 20,17,626
The Honda City SV MT is priced at Rs 14.95 lakh on-road in Bengaluru, while the top-spec ZX Plus CVT costs Rs 20.18 lakh. That is a price gap of nearly Rs 5.23 lakh between the two variants.
Honda City On-road Price: Kolkata
|
Charges
|
Honda City SV MT
|
Honda City ZX Plus CVT
|
Ex-showroom Price
|
Rs 12 lakh
|
Rs 16.15 lakh
|
Tax Collection at Source (TCS)
|
Rs 12,000
|
Rs 16,150
|
Insurance
|
Rs 26,982
|
Rs 34,458
|
Insurance Third Party Liability (2nd & 3rd Year)
|
Rs 10,640
|
Rs 10,640
|
Documentation and Depot Charges
|
Rs 6,525
|
Rs 6,525
|
Registration Fee and Road Tax
|
Rs 66,935
|
Rs 89,760
|
FASTag Charges
|
Rs 500
|
Rs 500
|
On-road Price
|
Rs 13,23,582
|
Rs 17,73,033
The Honda City's on-road price in Kolkata starts at Rs 13.24 lakh for the SV MT variant and goes up to Rs 17.73 lakh for the ZX Plus CVT. This means the flagship trim is priced around Rs 4.49 lakh higher than the base-spec version.
Honda City On-road Price: Mumbai
|
Charges
|
Honda City SV MT
|
Honda City ZX Plus CVT
|
Ex-showroom Price
|
Rs 12.09 lakh
|
Rs 17.24 lakh
|
Tax Collection at Source (TCS)
|
Rs 12,097
|
Rs 17,247
|
Insurance
|
Rs 52,684
|
Rs 68,424
|
Registration Fee
|
Rs 1,49,887
|
Rs 2,12,923
|
FASTag Charges
|
Rs 600
|
Rs 600
|
Vehicle Delivery and Documentation
|
Rs 14,999
|
Rs 14,999
|
On-road Price
|
Rs 14,39,967
|
Rs 20,38,893
In Mumbai, the Honda City SV MT is priced at Rs 14.40 lakh on-road, while the range-topping ZX Plus CVT takes the final cost to Rs 20.39 lakh. The higher registration and insurance costs contribute to the sedan crossing the Rs 20 lakh mark on-road.
Interested in bringing home the new Honda City? You can check out our detailed guide on its booking process, booking amount and delivery-related details.
Honda City: A Quick Overview
The refreshed Honda City continues with its familiar sedan styling while featuring subtle cosmetic updates and an updated feature list. It remains one of the few midsize sedans in India to offer a spacious cabin, comfortable ride quality and a strong reputation for reliability.
Features on offer in the 2026 City include a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital driver's display, automatic climate control, connected car technology, a sunroof and an ADAS suite with multiple driver assistance features.
Powering the 2026 City is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that can be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic gearbox. The 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 121 PS and 145 Nm. The 2026 City is also available with a 1.5-litre petrol strong hybrid powertrain setup that produces up to 126 PS and 253 Nm, paired to an e-CVT gearbox.
With an on-road price ranging from Rs 13.8 lakh to Rs 18.43 lakh in Delhi, the 2026 Honda City continues to be a compelling option for buyers looking for a premium midsize sedan. Before making a decision, you can also explore our detailed breakdown of the features offered with each Honda City variant.
Honda City Rivals
The 2026 Honda City continues to compete in the midsize sedan segment, where it takes on rivals such as the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.