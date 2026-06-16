2026 Honda City On-road Price Detailed: How Much Will It Cost To Drive Home The New City?

Honda recently launched the 2026 City facelift in India, with prices ranging from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated City comes with subtle design tweaks, new features and a revised variant lineup while retaining its familiar petrol powertrain options. If you are wondering how much it costs beyond the ex-showroom price, here's a detailed breakdown of the on-road prices of the Honda City across major cities of India.

How Is The On-road Price Calculated?

The price you see in a car's brochure or on its website is the ex-showroom price, but that's not the final amount you will pay. To legally register and drive the vehicle, buyers need to incur a few additional costs in addition to the ex-showroom price. When these charges are added together, they form the car's on-road price.

The major components of the City's on-road price include:

Insurance charges

Road tax

Registration fees

FASTag charges

TCS (Tax Collected at Source)

Logistic charges, where applicable

Optional accessories and add-ons

These charges can vary depending on the state and city where the vehicle is registered, which is why a car's on-road price differs across locations.

Honda City On-road Price: Delhi

Charges Honda City SV MT Honda City ZX Plus CVT Ex-showroom Price Rs 12 lakh Rs 16.15 lakh Tax Collection at Source (TCS) Rs 12,000 Rs 16,151 Insurance Rs 22,557 Rs 24,403 Insurance Third Party Liability (2nd & 3rd Year) Rs 10,671 Rs 10,671 Logistic Charges Rs 5,310 Rs 5,310 Registration Fee Rs 1,28,790 Rs 1,70,310 FASTag Charges Rs 700 Rs 700 On-road Price Rs 13,79,927 Rs 18,42,645

The entry-level Honda City SV MT commands an on-road price of Rs 13.8 lakh in Delhi. The fully loaded Honda City ZX CVT, including the Pearl shade option, comes with an on-road price tag of Rs 18.43 lakh in Delhi. Compared to the base variant, buyers will have to spend roughly Rs 4.63 lakh more for the range-topping version.

Honda City On-road Price: Chennai

Charges Honda City SV MT Honda City ZX Plus CVT Ex-showroom Price Rs 12 lakh Rs 16.15 lakh Tax Collection at Source (TCS) Rs 12,000 Rs 16,150 Insurance Rs 28,226 Rs 36,627 Insurance Third Party Liability (2nd & 3rd Year) Rs 12,555 Rs 12,555 Registration Fee and Logistic Charges Rs 2,24,582 Rs 2,99,282 On-road Price Rs 14,77,363 Rs 19,79,614

The on-road price of the Honda City in Chennai ranges from Rs 14.77 lakh for the SV MT to Rs 19.80 lakh for the ZX Plus CVT. Opting for the range-topping variant requires spending about Rs 5.02 lakh more than the entry-level trim.

Honda City On-road Price: Bengaluru

Charges Honda City SV MT Honda City ZX Plus CVT Ex-showroom Price Rs 12 lakh Rs 16.26 lakh Tax Collection at Source (TCS) Rs 12,000 Rs 16,259 Road Tax 227,421 307,807 Registration Fee 2,500 2,500 Comprehensive Insurance and Nil Dip Rs 46,883 Rs 59,150 FASTag Charges Rs 600 Rs 600 Logistic Charges Rs 5,310 Rs 5,310 On-road Price Rs 14,94,714 Rs 20,17,626

The Honda City SV MT is priced at Rs 14.95 lakh on-road in Bengaluru, while the top-spec ZX Plus CVT costs Rs 20.18 lakh. That is a price gap of nearly Rs 5.23 lakh between the two variants.

Honda City On-road Price: Kolkata

Charges Honda City SV MT Honda City ZX Plus CVT Ex-showroom Price Rs 12 lakh Rs 16.15 lakh Tax Collection at Source (TCS) Rs 12,000 Rs 16,150 Insurance Rs 26,982 Rs 34,458 Insurance Third Party Liability (2nd & 3rd Year) Rs 10,640 Rs 10,640 Documentation and Depot Charges Rs 6,525 Rs 6,525 Registration Fee and Road Tax Rs 66,935 Rs 89,760 FASTag Charges Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 13,23,582 Rs 17,73,033

The Honda City's on-road price in Kolkata starts at Rs 13.24 lakh for the SV MT variant and goes up to Rs 17.73 lakh for the ZX Plus CVT. This means the flagship trim is priced around Rs 4.49 lakh higher than the base-spec version.

Honda City On-road Price: Mumbai

Charges Honda City SV MT Honda City ZX Plus CVT Ex-showroom Price Rs 12.09 lakh Rs 17.24 lakh Tax Collection at Source (TCS) Rs 12,097 Rs 17,247 Insurance Rs 52,684 Rs 68,424 Registration Fee Rs 1,49,887 Rs 2,12,923 FASTag Charges Rs 600 Rs 600 Vehicle Delivery and Documentation Rs 14,999 Rs 14,999 On-road Price Rs 14,39,967 Rs 20,38,893

In Mumbai, the Honda City SV MT is priced at Rs 14.40 lakh on-road, while the range-topping ZX Plus CVT takes the final cost to Rs 20.39 lakh. The higher registration and insurance costs contribute to the sedan crossing the Rs 20 lakh mark on-road.

Interested in bringing home the new Honda City? You can check out our detailed guide on its booking process, booking amount and delivery-related details.

Honda City: A Quick Overview

The refreshed Honda City continues with its familiar sedan styling while featuring subtle cosmetic updates and an updated feature list. It remains one of the few midsize sedans in India to offer a spacious cabin, comfortable ride quality and a strong reputation for reliability.

Features on offer in the 2026 City include a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital driver's display, automatic climate control, connected car technology, a sunroof and an ADAS suite with multiple driver assistance features.

Powering the 2026 City is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that can be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic gearbox. The 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 121 PS and 145 Nm. The 2026 City is also available with a 1.5-litre petrol strong hybrid powertrain setup that produces up to 126 PS and 253 Nm, paired to an e-CVT gearbox.

With an on-road price ranging from Rs 13.8 lakh to Rs 18.43 lakh in Delhi, the 2026 Honda City continues to be a compelling option for buyers looking for a premium midsize sedan. Before making a decision, you can also explore our detailed breakdown of the features offered with each Honda City variant.

Honda City Rivals

The 2026 Honda City continues to compete in the midsize sedan segment, where it takes on rivals such as the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.