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    2026 Honda City On-road Price Detailed: How Much Will It Cost To Drive Home The New City?

    Available in four broad variants with both manual and automatic gearbox options, the 2026 Honda City caters to a wide range of buyers

    Published On Jun 16, 2026 02:03 PM By CarDekho

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    Honda City On-Road Pricing

    Honda recently launched the 2026 City facelift in India, with prices ranging from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated City comes with subtle design tweaks, new features and a revised variant lineup while retaining its familiar petrol powertrain options. If you are wondering how much it costs beyond the ex-showroom price, here's a detailed breakdown of the on-road prices of the Honda City across major cities of India.

    How Is The On-road Price Calculated?

    The price you see in a car's brochure or on its website is the ex-showroom price, but that's not the final amount you will pay. To legally register and drive the vehicle, buyers need to incur a few additional costs in addition to the ex-showroom price. When these charges are added together, they form the car's on-road price.

    The major components of the City's on-road price include:

    • Insurance charges

    • Road tax

    • Registration fees

    • FASTag charges

    • TCS (Tax Collected at Source)

    • Logistic charges, where applicable

    • Optional accessories and add-ons

    These charges can vary depending on the state and city where the vehicle is registered, which is why a car's on-road price differs across locations.

    Honda City On-road Price: Delhi

    Charges

    Honda City SV MT

    Honda City ZX Plus CVT

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 12 lakh

    Rs 16.15 lakh

    Tax Collection at Source (TCS)

    Rs 12,000

    Rs 16,151

    Insurance

    Rs 22,557

    Rs 24,403

    Insurance Third Party Liability (2nd & 3rd Year)

    Rs 10,671

    Rs 10,671

    Logistic Charges

    Rs 5,310

    Rs 5,310

    Registration Fee

    Rs 1,28,790

    Rs 1,70,310

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 700

    Rs 700

    On-road Price

    Rs 13,79,927

    Rs 18,42,645

    The entry-level Honda City SV MT commands an on-road price of Rs 13.8 lakh in Delhi. The fully loaded Honda City ZX CVT, including the Pearl shade option, comes with an on-road price tag of Rs 18.43 lakh in Delhi. Compared to the base variant, buyers will have to spend roughly Rs 4.63 lakh more for the range-topping version. 

    Honda City On-road Price: Chennai

    Charges

    Honda City SV MT

    Honda City ZX Plus CVT

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 12 lakh

    Rs 16.15 lakh

    Tax Collection at Source (TCS)

    Rs 12,000

    Rs 16,150

    Insurance

    Rs 28,226

    Rs 36,627

    Insurance Third Party Liability (2nd & 3rd Year)

    Rs 12,555

    Rs 12,555

    Registration Fee and Logistic Charges

    Rs 2,24,582

    Rs 2,99,282

    On-road Price

    Rs 14,77,363

    Rs 19,79,614

    The on-road price of the Honda City in Chennai ranges from Rs 14.77 lakh for the SV MT to Rs 19.80 lakh for the ZX Plus CVT. Opting for the range-topping variant requires spending about Rs 5.02 lakh more than the entry-level trim.

    Honda City On-road Price: Bengaluru

    Charges

    Honda City SV MT

    Honda City ZX Plus CVT

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 12 lakh

    Rs 16.26 lakh

    Tax Collection at Source (TCS)

    Rs 12,000

    Rs 16,259

    Road Tax

    227,421

    307,807

    Registration Fee

    2,500

    2,500

    Comprehensive Insurance and Nil Dip

    Rs 46,883

    Rs 59,150

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 600

    Rs 600

    Logistic Charges

    Rs 5,310

    Rs 5,310

    On-road Price

    Rs 14,94,714

    Rs 20,17,626

    The Honda City SV MT is priced at Rs 14.95 lakh on-road in Bengaluru, while the top-spec ZX Plus CVT costs Rs 20.18 lakh. That is a price gap of nearly Rs 5.23 lakh between the two variants.

    Honda City On-road Price: Kolkata

    Charges

    Honda City SV MT

    Honda City ZX Plus CVT

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 12 lakh

    Rs 16.15 lakh

    Tax Collection at Source (TCS)

    Rs 12,000

    Rs 16,150

    Insurance

    Rs 26,982

    Rs 34,458

    Insurance Third Party Liability (2nd & 3rd Year)

    Rs 10,640

    Rs 10,640

    Documentation and Depot Charges

    Rs 6,525

    Rs 6,525

    Registration Fee and Road Tax

    Rs 66,935

    Rs 89,760

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 500

    Rs 500

    On-road Price

    Rs 13,23,582

    Rs 17,73,033

    The Honda City's on-road price in Kolkata starts at Rs 13.24 lakh for the SV MT variant and goes up to Rs 17.73 lakh for the ZX Plus CVT. This means the flagship trim is priced around Rs 4.49 lakh higher than the base-spec version.

    Honda City On-road Price: Mumbai

    Charges

    Honda City SV MT

    Honda City ZX Plus CVT

    Ex-showroom Price

    Rs 12.09 lakh

    Rs 17.24 lakh

    Tax Collection at Source (TCS)

    Rs 12,097

    Rs 17,247

    Insurance

    Rs 52,684

    Rs 68,424

    Registration Fee

    Rs 1,49,887

    Rs 2,12,923

    FASTag Charges

    Rs 600

    Rs 600

    Vehicle Delivery and Documentation 

    Rs 14,999

    Rs 14,999

    On-road Price

    Rs 14,39,967

    Rs 20,38,893

    In Mumbai, the Honda City SV MT is priced at Rs 14.40 lakh on-road, while the range-topping ZX Plus CVT takes the final cost to Rs 20.39 lakh. The higher registration and insurance costs contribute to the sedan crossing the Rs 20 lakh mark on-road.

    Interested in bringing home the new Honda City? You can check out our detailed guide on its booking process, booking amount and delivery-related details.

    Honda City: A Quick Overview

    The refreshed Honda City continues with its familiar sedan styling while featuring subtle cosmetic updates and an updated feature list. It remains one of the few midsize sedans in India to offer a spacious cabin, comfortable ride quality and a strong reputation for reliability.

    2026 Honda City Review

    Features on offer in the 2026 City include a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital driver's display, automatic climate control, connected car technology, a sunroof and an ADAS suite with multiple driver assistance features.

    Honda City Interior

    Powering the 2026 City is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that can be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic gearbox. The 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 121 PS and 145 Nm. The 2026 City is also available with a 1.5-litre petrol strong hybrid powertrain setup that produces up to 126 PS and 253 Nm, paired to an e-CVT gearbox. 

    Honda City Engine

    With an on-road price ranging from Rs 13.8 lakh to Rs 18.43 lakh in Delhi, the 2026 Honda City continues to be a compelling option for buyers looking for a premium midsize sedan. Before making a decision, you can also explore our detailed breakdown of the features offered with each Honda City variant.

    Honda City Rivals

    The 2026 Honda City continues to compete in the midsize sedan segment, where it takes on rivals such as the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

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    2026 Honda City On-road Price Detailed: How Much Will It Cost To Drive Home The New City?
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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