2026 Honda City Colour Options Explained: Check Out Which Colour Options Are Available In Each Variant

Honda Cars India has given an update to the City after 3 years. Besides new design details, the same powertrain choices and a couple of new features, the City now gets one new Black colour option.

The facelifted Honda City comes with four variants: SV, V, ZX and ZX Plus, continuing the older variant line. We will take a look at the colour options available variant-wise so that you can get a better understanding while purchasing the City

2026 Honda City: Variant-Wise Colours

Colours SV V ZX ZX+ Crystal Black Pearl ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Radiant Red Metallic ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Platinum White Pearl ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Obsidian Blue Pearl ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Lunar Silver Metallic ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Meteoroid Grey Metallic ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅

The base variant SV is offered with four colour options. It misses out on the red and the grey hues.

The other three variants can be had with all six colour options.

Now let’s take a look at how each of the colour options look like:

2026 Honda City: Colours

Crystal Black

Radiant Red

Platinum White

Obsidian Blue

Lunar Silver

Meteoroid Grey

Note: The Golden Brown Metallic from the previous City has been replaced by Crystal Black Pearl in this facelift.

2026 Honda City Overview

The facelifted Honda City brings a new design for the front. It now gets a new slim grille and an updated set of projector LED headlights that are sleeker than before. Even the bumper has been updated to give the front-end a fresh new look. Keen-eyed people will also notice that the Honda badge now sits right below the bonnet line instead of the grille.

The interior has also been updated with a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, which carries forward convenience features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with connected car technology. It is also equipped with ventilated front seats, ambient lighting on the dashboard, as well as front foot well.

Safety features include 6-airbags, blind-spot monitoring camera, 360 degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) tech.

The 2026 Honda City will continue to be offered with the same set of engine options, i.e. a NA petrol and a petrol-hybrid choice.

Engine 1.5 litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol 1.5 litre Petrol-Hybrid Power 121 PS 126 PS Torque 145 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-step CVT e-CVT

eCVT: Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission

For more detailed images of the Honda City Facelift, head on to our story for more details.