2026 Honda City EMI Buying Guide: How Much Do You Need To Pay Per Month?

The fifth-generation Honda City was given a second midlife refresh in India recently following the first one that came in 2023. With the latest update, it has not only gotten more stylish inside and out, but now also comes with a fresh set of additional features. For those looking to buy the new Honda City using a car loan, here’s a look at the EMI options you can choose from:

Do note that we have taken the on-road price of the top-spec ZX Plus CVT variant of the new Honda sedan in New Delhi for this story.

Variant 2026 Honda City ZX Plus CVT On-road Price Rs 19,79,406 Down Payment (approximately 20% of on-road price) Rs 3,90,000 Loan Amount Rs 15,89,406 Rate of Interest 9.5%

For a more in-depth look at the new City’s EMI payments, head over here.

Disclaimer: These figures are indicative, and the actual EMI amount may vary depending on your CIBIL score, interest rate, financing offers, down payment, and other factors. We suggest contacting your local dealership and preferred bank or lender for a more accurate estimate.

Let’s take a look at the EMI details:

2026 Honda City: 3 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 3,90,000

EMI Amount: Rs 50,913

Total Cost Over 3 Years: Rs 18,32,868 (including interest)

2026 Honda City: 4 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 3,90,000

EMI Amount: Rs 39,931

Total Cost Over 4 Years: Rs 19,16,688 (including interest)

2026 Honda City: 5 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 3,90,000

EMI Amount: Rs 33,380

Total Cost Over 5 Years: Rs 20,02,800 (including interest)

2026 Honda City: 7 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 3,90,000

EMI Amount: Rs 25,977

Total Cost Over 7 Years: Rs 21,82,068 (including interest)

You can also check out our detailed story on how to book the new Honda City and to know approximately how long it would take to bring the updated sedan home.

2026 Honda City: An Overview

The City has been Honda’s longest-running nameplate in India, with it now available in its fifth-gen avatar since 2020. The latest iteration brings with it a few cosmetic changes to the exterior and interior to give it a much meaner appearance. It is offered in four broad variant lines: SV, V, VX and ZX Plus.

Exterior updates include new LED projector headlights, a sharper grille, an LED light bar connecting the LED DRLs, vertical air inlets in the bumper, and a tweaked front bumper. It also comes with refreshed dual-tone alloy wheels, clear-lens LED taillights, and an updated rear bumper.

Not much has changed on the inside, with the only revision coming in the form of a larger touchscreen infotainment system. It is still offered in a dual-tone cabin theme along with a 3-spoke steering wheel as the pre-facelift model. Thankfully, it has retained the physical buttons and knobs for the climate controls.

In terms of features, the facelifted Honda City comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, a semi-digital driver’s display and an 8-speaker music system.

Honda has packed its safety net with features such as six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist, rain-sensing wipers, and even Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). We have already covered the variant-wise features on offer with the new City to help you pick the preferred variant of your choice.

Under the hood, the new City has carried on with the same set of powertrains as the older model. The technical specifications of both are as follows:

Specification 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with strong-hybrid Power 121 PS 126 PS (combined) Torque 145 Nm 253 Nm (combined) Transmission* 6-speed MT/ CVT e-CVT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 17.77 kmpl (MT), 17.97 kmpl (CVT) 27.26 kmpl

Price Range And Competition

CVT - continuously variable transmission, e-CVT - electronically controlled CVT

The 2026 Honda City costs between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 21 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It competes with the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.You can also check out how its on-road prices compare in some of the top Indian cities to get a clear picture.