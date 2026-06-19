2026 Honda City Facelift: Your ULTIMATE BUYING Guide

The Honda City has long been one of the most reputed and popular sedans in India, and with the arrival of the 2026 facelift, it has once again become a compelling option for buyers seeking a well-rounded sedan. The updated City brings refreshed styling, an upgraded feature list, and an important safety feature, while continuing with its refined petrol powertrain.

Positioned as Honda's flagship mass-market sedan in India, the City is placed above the Amaze, falling into a segment that now only has 4 sedans on offer. If you're planning to buy the City facelift, understanding its variants, features, pricing and ownership costs is crucial.

To help simplify your research, here's the ultimate buying guide taking you through every possible detail for the newly launched 2026 City:

Honda City Facelift Launch Report

The 2026 Honda City facelift was launched in India with refreshed exterior styling, an updated cabin with some new comfort features, and a crucial safety upgrade. If you want to know everything about its prices, variants, features, specifications, and highlights, check out the detailed launch report below:

Honda City Facelift Booking Details

Honda has commenced bookings for the 2026 City facelift across India. Interested buyers can either book the sedan online through Honda India's official website or visit their nearest authorised dealership. Deliveries of the updated City have already begun. To know more about the booking process, website details and booking precautions, check out the detailed report below:

Honda City Facelift Image Gallery

If you are planning to get the City and want to know about every styling element and feature on offer, our detailed image gallery covers the facelifted sedan from every angle. In our report, we take you through the exterior, interior, features, powertrain and pricing of the newly launched sedan using detailed images. Check out the report below:

Honda City Facelift On-Road Pricing Explained

The on-road price of a car is the final amount a buyer needs to pay to take delivery of the vehicle. It includes the ex-showroom price along with additional costs such as road tax, registration charges, insurance, FASTag and optional accessories. Since these charges vary depending on the state, city, and insurance provider, the on-road price can differ significantly from the advertised ex-showroom price. Buyers should always consider the complete on-road cost while planning their budget. So, here’s a detailed look at the city-wise on-road prices for the Honda City facelift:

Honda City Facelift Accessories Explained

Car accessories allow buyers to personalise their vehicle while adding extra convenience and style. These can include exterior as well as interior additions to uplift the cabin. In the report below, we provide a close look at the exterior and interior accessories, along with their prices:

Honda City Facelift EMI Buying Guide

Buying a car through an EMI plan makes ownership more accessible by allowing buyers to spread the cost over a fixed repayment period. The monthly EMI depends on factors such as the vehicle’s on-road price, down payment, loan amount, interest rate, and tenure. In our detailed report, we provide EMI ranges across different tenures:

Honda City Facelift Variant-wise Powertrain Options

The 2026 City facelift continues with its familiar 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired either with a manual or a CVT gearbox. You also get a hybrid powertrain restricted to a single variant. As you would have thought, not every powertrain option is available with every variant of the sedan. Our detailed guide below explains the variant-wise combinations in detail:

Honda City Facelift Variant-wise Colour Options

The 2026 Honda City facelift is offered in six exterior shades, including a new black hue. Other options include Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Meteoroid Grey Metallic. The sedan is offered in four variants and not every hue is available across every variant. If you're wondering which colours are available with your preferred trim, our report below provides a detailed breakdown of the variant-wise colour options:

Honda City Facelift Variant-wise Features

The facelifted version comes with many features, including some new ones that make the cabin feel more comfortable than before. While Honda has given most essential features right from the base variant, the premium ones are restricted to the higher variants. So if you want to know how Honda has distributed the features across different variants, head over to this story linked below:

Watch this space as we'll keep updating this report with more details of the City facelift. Also, don’t forget to follow CarDekho for more such insights