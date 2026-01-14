New 2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO Post Launch Bookings And Deliveries Underway: A Detailed Guide To Purchase

Customers who had put their name down before the price announcement for some of the higher-spec variants will get to drive home their model immediately

The facelifted Mahindra XUV700, now called the XUV 7XO, was launched in our market recently. While its post-launch bookings have opened only today, Mahindra had started taking pre-orders back in December 2025 itself where customers interested in the new SUV could pre-book the car. The carmaker has also announced that the XUV 7XO alongside its electric avatar, the XEV 9S has clocked over 93,000 units booked already. The updated SUV has now reached dealerships and test drives are underway as well. Here’s our comprehensive report to tell you everything you need to know about the XUV 7XO:

Prices

Mahindra has priced the 2026 XUV 7XO in the range of Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). We have covered the entire variant-wise prices of the new SUV in our detailed launch story, including its variant lineup.

Reasons To Book Or Not Book The XUV 7XO

Given that the SUV is drawing a lot of attention and may seem like a tempting buy as well, we are laying out the reasons that should help you decide whether to put your name down for it or not. Take a look at the table below:

Reasons To Book The SUV Reason Not To Book The SUV Loaded with features: triple 12.3-inch screens, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system, 6-way powered front seats, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

Buffet of powertrain choices: Petrol, diesel, manual, automatic, FWD, AWD. Choose whichever you like!

Well covered on safety too: a 540-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS, and up to seven airbags.

Improved ride quality over the erstwhile XUV700. No 5-seater option on offer anymore.

How To Book One?

As mentioned earlier, the reservations for Mahindra’s updated 3-row SUV have been open for a long time before its price announcement. Post launch, the SUV manufacturer has re-opened bookings, and you can book it for yourself by either going to any of the carmaker’s pan-India dealership or by visiting its website. Check out our detailed coverage on the booking procedure of the SUV to make an informed decision.

Do note that customers who had booked the AX7, AX7T and AX7 L variants during the pre-order will get their SUVs from today.

Colour Options On Offer

While you are going through the booking process either at a Mahindra dealership or on its website, you will have to opt for a colour of your choice for the SUV. Given that it is one of the very crucial decisions to make while purchasing a car, we have worked on easing your research by giving you variant-wise colourways on offer to help you pick the right shade.

How Does The New XUV 7XO Look?

The SUV has gotten more stylish and sharper in looks over its predecessor, by way of a fresh set of dual-pod LED headlights, a redesigned grille, up to 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and fresh internal lighting elements for the LED tail lights. If you want to take a more detailed look at the new XUV 7XO, check it out in these 25 real-life images.

Variants Available In

Mahindra is offering the 2026 XUV 7XO in six broad variant lines: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 Tech (or AX7 T), and AX7 Luxury (or AX7 L). Which variant to pick amongst them all? Fret not, check out our variant-wise explanations to help opt for the right one basis your needs:

Features

With the midlife refresh, the carmaker not only enhanced the visual appeal of its 3-row SUV but also made it a much more feature-loaded offering. Key amenities include a triple screen layout (12.3-inch screens each), front and rear seat ventilation, wireless phone chargers, panoramic sunroof, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system.

Safety Tech

Mahindra has equipped the XUV 7XO with up to seven airbags (six airbags offered as standard), a 540-degree camera (which is a first-time feature for the Mahindra SUV), front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

What Engine Options Does It Get?

The 2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO is offered with both petrol and diesel engines, technical specifications of which are as follows:

Specification 2-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 2.2-litre Diesel Engine Power 203 PS 185 PS Torque 380 Nm 420 Nm (MT), 450 Nm (AT) Transmission* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD, AWD (AT only)

*AT - torque converter automatic transmission

^FWD - front-wheel-drive, AWD - all-wheel-drive

2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO Price And Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 7XO’s rivals have also gotten more premium and feature-rich in recent times, but its main fierce competitor is the Tata Safari. We have done a detailed coverage on how the two fare against each other when their specifications are compared on paper.

It also takes on the MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar, while serving as a larger alternative to compact SUVs such as the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, and Tata Sierra.