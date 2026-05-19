Mahindra XUV 7XO On-road Prices Explained: How Much Do You Need To Shell Out In Top 5 Indian Cities To Bring The SUV Home?

The Mahindra XUV 7XO was launched in early 2026 as the facelifted version of the Mahindra XUV700 SUV. With the update, it not only got a refreshed exterior and interior, but it also gained plenty of creature comforts and safety tech, all while keeping its starting price the same as the pre-facelift model at Rs 13.66 lakh. So, if you were looking to bring it home and want to know its final on-road price, we have compiled the same for the top 5 Indian cities to help simplify your buying process:

How Is The On-Road Price Calculated?

When you go to purchase a car, the ex-showroom price quoted is what the car alone costs you. However there are some more charges and fees to be paid before you can actually drive home your vehicle such as:

Insurance Premium

Road Tax (varies depending on state of registration)

Registration Fees

FASTag charges

TCS (Tax Collected at Source) for cars with an ex-showroom price above Rs 10 lakh

Accessories (optional)

Note: All variants of the Mahindra XUV 7XO are priced above Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and thus incur TCS at 1%.

Disclaimer: Insurance premiums vary depending on several factors. We suggest you check with your local dealer and insurance provider about the same and try and grab a deal that works out the best for you.

Mahindra XUV 7XO On-road Price: Delhi

Charges Mahindra XUV 7XO AX Petrol MT (Base) Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7L Diesel AT AWD (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 13,66,000 Rs 24,92,001 TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 13,660 Rs 24,920 Insurance Rs 81,899 Rs 1,25,320 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 1,36,600 Rs 3,11,500 FASTag Rs 600 Rs 600 On-road Price Rs 15,98,759 Rs 29,54,341

In the national capital, the XUV 7XO will set you back between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 29.55 lakh on-road.

Check the new Mahindra SUV’s on-road pricing in Delhi for all variants here.

Mahindra XUV 7XO On-road Prices: Mumbai

Charges Mahindra XUV 7XO AX Petrol MT (Base) Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7L Diesel AT AWD (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 13,66,000 Rs 24,11,000 TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 13,660 Rs 24,110 Insurance Rs 80,239 Rs 1,16,622 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 1,69,548 Rs 3,71,233 FASTag Rs 800 Rs 800 On-road Price Rs 16,30,247 Rs 29,23,765

If you are based in Mumbai, be ready to put aside anywhere between Rs 16.3 lakh and Rs 29.23 lakh for the Mahindra XUV 7XO.

Check the new XUV 7XO’s on-road pricing in Mumbai for all variants here.

Mahindra XUV 7XO On-road Prices: Bengaluru

Charges Mahindra XUV 7XO AX Petrol MT (Base) Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7L Diesel AT AWD (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 13,66,000 Rs 24,92,000 TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 13,660 Rs 24,920 Insurance Rs 88,790 Rs 1,61,980 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 2,61,426 Rs 5,01,564 FASTag Rs 600 Rs 600 On-road Price Rs 17,30,476 Rs 31,81,064

To buy the Mahindra XUV 7XO in Mumbai, you will have to shell out between Rs 17.30 lakh and Rs 31.81 lakh on-road.

Check the on-road prices of the Mahindra XUV 7XO in Bengaluru for all variants here.

Mahindra XUV 7XO On-road Prices: Chennai

Charges Mahindra XUV 7XO AX Petrol MT (Base) Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7L Diesel AT AWD (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 13,66,000 Rs 24,92,001 TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 13,660 Rs 24,920 Insurance Rs 81,899 Rs 1,25,320 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 2,45,880 Rs 4,98,400 FASTag Rs 600 Rs 600 On-road Price Rs 17,08,039 Rs 31,41,241

The XUV 7XO costs in the range of Rs 17.08 lakh to Rs 31.41 lakh on-road in Chennai.

Check the XUV 7XO’s on-road pricing in Chennai for all variants here.

Mahindra XUV 7XO On-road Prices: Kolkata

Charges Mahindra XUV 7XO AX Petrol MT (Base) Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7L Diesel AT AWD (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 13,66,000 Rs 24,92,001 TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 13,660 Rs 24,920 Insurance Rs 81,899 Rs 1,25,320 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 1,36,600 Rs 2,49,200 FASTag Rs 600 Rs 600 On-road Price Rs 15,98,759 Rs 28,92,041

If you want to buy the Mahindra SUV in Kolkata, it will set you back between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 28.92 lakh on-road.

Check the XUV 7XO’s on-road pricing in Kolkata for all variants here.

Disclaimer: The on-road prices mentioned above are indicative, and a lot of factors like Insurance premiums, local municipal taxes, accessories, and discounts may vary. We suggest you check with your local Volkswagen dealer for a clearer idea about the exact on-road pricing in your city. Our EMI guide for the XUV 7XO will give you a detailed report on how much you'll have to shell out every month in instalments for different tenures.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Overview

The XUV 7XO is the facelifted version of the Mahindra XUV700 that was launched in 2021. It comes with styling tweaks inside and out along with useful feature upgrades to its equipment set. Exterior highlights include dual-barrel LED headlights with C-shaped LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, new 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and an XEV 9S-like LED tail light setup.

Its cabin now features a fresh 2-spoke steering wheel, a triple-screens setup, and a dual-tone black and tan theme. The XUV 7XO also has a touch-enabled panel for the climate controls as seen on the XEV 9S. It comes in both 6- and 7-seat layouts as the pre-facelift model.

Features on board include three 12.3-inch screens (one for infotainment unit, one for driver instrumentation, and the other for co-driver’s display), dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front and rear seats, and powered front seats. Its safety net comprises up to seven airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). You can check out our variant-wise features on offer explained story to check which variant suits your needs the best.

Powertrain Options

Things remain familiar underneath the hood as there are no changes in this department. Here’s a look at the specifications:

Specification 2-litre Turbo-petrol 2.2-litre Diesel Power 200 PS Up to 185 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm Transmission^ 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain* FWD FWD/ AWD

^AT - torque converter automatic transmission*FWD - front-wheel-drive, AWD - all-wheel-drive

Price And Rivals

The new Mahindra XUV 7XO is priced between Rs 13.66 lakh and Rs 24.92 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar.