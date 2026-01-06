Mahindra XUV 7XO: A Detailed 360-Degree Look At The Facelifted SUV In 25 Images

With refreshed styling elements and a familiar silhouette, the XUV 7XO looks more stylish and modern than before

The Mahindra XUV 7XO (the facelifted version of the XUV700) has been launched with prices ranging from Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). The XUV 7XO is offered in six variants for now: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L. If you want a breakdown of its variant-wise prices, do check out this report.

Exterior

Front

The XUV 7XO, being the facelifted XUV700, gets the primary revision in its fascia. It sports an updated and wider black grille with multiple revised elements and vertical chrome slats.

The front bumper is chunky and layered, with a wide black lower section, while a silver skid-plate at the bottom adds contrast.

The dual-pod LED projector headlamps are positioned at the edges of the grille. However, Mahindra has stuck to the C-shaped LED DRLs, which do look cool and are no a single-piece unit.

The foglamps are integrated within the skid plate section.

Side

The silhouette looks similar to the outgoing version with flush-door handles, turn-indicator integrated black outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), and black roof rails.

The 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels are new and give it a better stance.

Small Details: The black roof rails in the XUV 7XO look sportier by replacing the silver ones in the XUV700.

The XUV 7XO gets four new colour options while it carries over three colours from the XUV700.

Rear

The rear design also hasn’t changed a lot (comparison of XUV700 vs XUV 7XO can be found here). The tail-lamps are lifted from the XEV 9S and have a honeycomb-like motif.

The tailgate surface is largely clean and uncluttered, with minimal creasing and a flat, wide design.

The rear bumper is finished in dark cladding and a slim silver skid plate insert is integrated into the lower bumper.

Boot Space

The boot space figure of the XUV 7XO is likely to be similar to the 240-litre space in the XUV700. Although the 7-seater SUVs aren’t known for their boot space, you can definitely fit some soft bags. Folding down the third and second row will make it perfect to move houses.

Interior

The dashboard follows a wide, layered and horizontal layout. A triple-screen setup sits atop the dashboard, seamlessly merged into a single panel just like in the XEV 9S.

The steering wheel is a two-spoke unit wrapped in leatherette, finished in black and brown, and features buttons for infotainment and ADAS controls.

The cabin theme is sure to look soothing for coffee connoisseurs, as it looks like the perfect hazelnut caramel mix with the beige and brown tones.

A thin ambient light strip runs across the dashboard, separating the upper and lower sections visually. It continues to the door panels and is also there underneath the displays.

The AC vents are slim and rectangular, integrated neatly into the dashboard.

Small Details: The front seatbacks get screen mounts, which Mahindra terms the ‘BYOD’ feature. It allows you to attach your device for viewing on the go.

The interior door handles are finished in metallic trim, contrasting with the lighter door panels.

The cabin features a three-row seating layout. There is a six-seater variant on offer as well, which gets captain seats, each with a separate fold-down armrest. You can also get it as a 7-seater with a bench seat for middle row occupants.

The second-row occupant’s comfort has been taken care of by rear-window sunshades and a ventilation function.

Features

The XUV 7XO brings on board a set of many modern features, out of which the highlights include triple 12.3-inch displays including touchscreen infotainment, digital driver’s display and a co-passenger entertainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

Other features include ventilated front and second row seats, power adjustment for front seats with Boss mode for co-driver seat, dual-zone auto AC and a powered tailgate.

Interesting point: The XUV 7XO has borrowed the ‘Groove Me’ feature from the BE 6 and XEV 9e, which will allow you to turn your SUV into your party mate on the go.

Safety

The safety tech of the Mahindra XUV 7XO includes up to 7 airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 540-degree camera and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Note: Unlike a 360-degree camera, which only offers you a view all around the car, the XUV 7XO’s camera system will also offer you a view underneath the car. This is particularly useful in dodging obstacles on uneven roads and potholes.

Engine Options & Transmission

The Mahindra XUV 7XO will continue with the known engine options offered in the outgoing XUV700. The specifications are as follows:

Engine Option 2-litre Turbo-petrol 2.2-litre Diesel Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT* Power 200 PS Up to 185 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm

*AT - torque converter automatic transmission

Note: The XUV 7XO is supported by both front-wheel and all-wheel drivetrains. The AWD option will be available with a diesel-automatic combination and cost a premium of Rs 2.45 lakh over the standard prices.

Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 7XO slots in the mid-size SUV segment and it rivals other 7-seater SUVs like: