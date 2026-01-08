Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari: Most Popular Mid-size SUVs Compared In Detail

The Mahindra XUV 7XO has come prepped for war, but the Safari has also recently got crucial updates. Which one is ahead?

Mahindra has enhanced its SUV lineup with the introduction of the XUV 7XO (XUV700 facelift), a feature-loaded SUV that now gets a more premium interior and exterior updates as well. The updates make the SUV even more value-for-money now and a very compelling option in the Rs 20-30 lakh space.

On the other hand, we have the Tata Safari, which continues to be one of the most recognisable names in the Indian SUV space. On paper, both SUVs promise premium interiors, advanced safety tech, and strong performance. But how do they really compare? Let’s find out by looking at their prices, dimensions, powertrains, features, and safety equipment.

Price

Model Mahindra XUV 7XO Tata Safari Price (ex-showroom) Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh Rs 13.29 lakh to Rs 25.96 lakh

The starting price of both the SUVs is similar, but it is the Safari that gets more expensive as you go up the variants ladder. There is a difference of around Rs 1 lakh for the top-spec variant.

Let’s see what these two offer for around Rs 25 lakh:

Dimensions

Parameter Mahindra XUV 7XO Tata Safari Difference Length 4695 mm 4668 mm +17 mm Width 1890 mm 1922 mm -32 mm Height 1755 mm 1795 mm -40 mm Wheelbase 2750 mm 2741 mm +9 mm

The XUV 7XO is slightly longer and also has a marginally larger wheelbase, which should lead to more cabin space. In terms of width and height, the Safari is larger.

So in terms of dimensions and road presence, both these SUVs are similar, and it would come down to the design language that appeals more to you. To check out the XUV 7XO in our image gallery, head over to this story.

Powertrain

Mahindra XUV 7XO Tata Safari Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 2-litre diesel engine Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 200 PS 185 PS 170 PS 170 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm 280 Nm 350 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive, All-wheel drive Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive

As seen in the table above, the XUV 7XO’s larger 2-litre turbo-petrol engine makes the most power. However, the engine is not very frugal in comparison with other engine options mentioned above. The Safari was recently introduced to the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, satisfying the petrolheads out there.

The XUV 7XO diesel makes more power and torque in comparison with the Safari diesel.

The XUV 7XO diesel can also be had with an all-wheel drive configuration, while the Safari comes with front-wheel drive only. Find the detailed variant-wise powertrain distribution of the XUV 7XO here.

Features

Mahindra XUV 7XO Tata Safari Exterior LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED front fog lamps

19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Front & rear skid plates

Roof rails

Motorised flush-type door handles

Shark-fin antenna LED projector headlights

Connected LED taillights

LED DRLs

19-inch alloy wheels

Front LED fog lamps

Roof rails

Front & rear skid plates

Shark fin antenna

Also offered in Dark and Red Dark editions Interior Dual-tone tan and beige theme

Soft-touch material on the dashboard

Leatherette upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Multi-ambient lighting

Passenger vanity mirror

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Front seat back pocket

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Illuminated glovebox

Footwell lighting

Rear sunblinds

Dedicated cupholders for the third row New white and gold theme

Soft-touch material on the dashboard

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Multi-ambient lighting

Vanity mirror lamps for both front passengers

Illuminated glovebox

Front footwell illumination

Front seat back pocket

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Rear sunblinds

Dedicated cupholders for the third row Comfort and Convenience Digital driver’s display

Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Power-adjustable driver seat with memory function

Electric boss mode

Rear ventilated seats

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless smartphone charger (two)

Auto-dimming IRVM

Boot lamp

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Type-C USB port (front & rear)

Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

Tilt & telescopic steering wheel

Air purifier 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

Powered and ventilated seats

Powered tailgate

Wireless smartphone charger

Panoramic sunroof

Air purifier

USB charging ports (front & rear)

Auto-folding ORVMs

Digital IRVM

Height-adjustable driver seat

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Electric boss mode

Rear seat ventilation Infotainment 12.3-inch infotainment system

Entertainment screen for the co-driver

16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Connected car tech

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

OTA updates 14-inch touchscreen

10-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Connected car tech

Alexa connectivity

OTA updates

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls Safety Up to seven airbags

Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-start assist

All-wheel disc brakes

Front & rear parking sensors

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

540-degree camera

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Front variable intermittent wipers

ISOFIX child seat anchorages Up to seven airbags

Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-startassist

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

360-degree camera

Front & rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Front variable intermittent wipers

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is the most feature-rich SUV here. Over the Safari, the XUV 7XO gets features like an extra screen, a superior sound system, a 540-degree camera, an enhanced suite of ADAS, and even a memory function for the driver seat.

Over the XUV 7XO, the Safari gets a powered tailgate and a larger infotainment system

Overall, both are well-packaged SUVs and won’t leave you asking for more

Both SUVs are loaded with safety features and are 5-star rated in crash tests.

If you are intrigued by the features of the XUV 7XO, then here’s a detailed report about its variant-wise features.

CarDekho Says…

The Mahindra XUV 7XO, being the newer SUV, is aimed at buyers who want the latest technology, futuristic design, and strong performance. Its wide range of features, petrol and diesel engine options, and segment-first tech make it one of the most exciting new SUVs in the segment.

The Tata Safari, meanwhile, continues to be a solid choice for families looking for space, comfort, and proven safety. Its strong diesel engine, robust build quality, and striking design make it a dependable long-term companion.

However, in this comparison, there is one clear winner, and it is the new XUV 7XO. The Mahindra SUV clearly offers more value now, and it excels in almost every department. However, we do recommend you take test drives of both these SUVs to get a better understanding of how these two feel in person.

Till then, stay tuned as we will be bringing out a lot more content on the newly launched Mahindra XUV 7XO.