    Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari: Most Popular Mid-size SUVs Compared In Detail

    Modified On Jan 08, 2026 05:32 PM By Yashein

    7.5K Views
    The Mahindra XUV 7XO has come prepped for war, but the Safari has also recently got crucial updates. Which one is ahead? 

    Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari

    Mahindra has enhanced its SUV lineup with the introduction of the XUV 7XO (XUV700 facelift), a feature-loaded SUV that now gets a more premium interior and exterior updates as well. The updates make the SUV even more value-for-money now and a very compelling option in the Rs 20-30 lakh space. 

    On the other hand, we have the Tata Safari, which continues to be one of the most recognisable names in the Indian SUV space. On paper, both SUVs promise premium interiors, advanced safety tech, and strong performance. But how do they really compare? Let’s find out by looking at their prices, dimensions, powertrains, features, and safety equipment.

    Price

    Model

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Tata Safari

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh

    Rs 13.29 lakh to Rs 25.96 lakh

    The starting price of both the SUVs is similar, but it is the Safari that gets more expensive as you go up the variants ladder. There is a difference of around Rs 1 lakh for the top-spec variant. 

    Let’s see what these two offer for around Rs 25 lakh: 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Tata Safari

    Difference

    Length

    4695 mm

    4668 mm

    +17 mm

    Width

    1890 mm

    1922 mm

    -32 mm

    Height 

    1755 mm

    1795 mm

    -40 mm 

    Wheelbase

    2750 mm

    2741 mm 

    +9 mm
    •  The XUV 7XO is slightly longer and also has a marginally larger wheelbase, which should lead to more cabin space.  

    • In terms of width and height, the Safari is larger.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO side

    • So in terms of dimensions and road presence, both these SUVs are similar, and it would come down to the design language that appeals more to you. To check out the XUV 7XO in our image gallery, head over to this story.  

    Powertrain

     

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Tata Safari

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol 

    2.2-litre diesel

    1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)

    2-litre diesel engine

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT*

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Power

    200 PS 

    185 PS

    170 PS

    170 PS 

    Torque

    380 Nm

    Up to 450 Nm

    280 Nm

    350 Nm

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive, All-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive
    •  As seen in the table above, the XUV 7XO’s larger 2-litre turbo-petrol engine makes the most power. However, the engine is not very frugal in comparison with other engine options mentioned above. 

    • The Safari was recently introduced to the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, satisfying the petrolheads out there. 

    • The XUV 7XO diesel makes more power and torque in comparison with the Safari diesel. 

    • The XUV 7XO diesel can also be had with an all-wheel drive configuration, while the Safari comes with front-wheel drive only. Find the detailed variant-wise powertrain distribution of the XUV 7XO here.

    Features

     

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Tata Safari

    Exterior

    • LED projector headlights

    • LED DRLs

    • LED front fog lamps

    • 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    • Front & rear skid plates

    • Roof rails

    • Motorised flush-type door handles

    • Shark-fin antenna

    • LED projector headlights

    • Connected LED taillights

    • LED DRLs 

    • 19-inch alloy wheels

    • Front LED fog lamps

    • Roof rails

    • Front & rear skid plates

    • Shark fin antenna

    • Also offered in Dark and Red Dark editions

    Interior

    • Dual-tone tan and beige theme

    • Soft-touch material on the dashboard

    • Leatherette upholstery 

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • Multi-ambient lighting

    • Passenger vanity  mirror

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage

    • Front seat back pocket

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • Illuminated glovebox

    • Footwell lighting 

    • Rear sunblinds

    • Dedicated cupholders for the third row

    • New white and gold theme 

    • Soft-touch material on the dashboard

    • Leatherette seat upholstery 

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • Multi-ambient lighting

    • Vanity mirror lamps for both front passengers

    • Illuminated glovebox

    • Front footwell illumination

    • Front seat back pocket

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • Rear sunblinds

    • Dedicated cupholders for the third row

    Comfort and Convenience

    • Digital driver’s display

    • Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • Power-adjustable driver seat with memory function

    • Electric boss mode

    • Rear ventilated seats 

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Wireless smartphone charger (two)

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Boot lamp

    • Electrically foldable ORVMs

    • Type-C USB port (front & rear)

    • Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    • Tilt & telescopic steering wheel

    • Air purifier

    • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    • Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

    • Powered and ventilated seats

    • Powered tailgate

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Air purifier

    • USB charging ports (front & rear)

    • Auto-folding ORVMs

    • Digital IRVM 

    • Height-adjustable driver seat

    • Electrically foldable ORVMs

    • Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

    • Electric boss mode

    • Rear seat ventilation 

    Infotainment

    • 12.3-inch infotainment system

    • Entertainment screen for the co-driver 

    • 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

    • Connected car tech

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • OTA updates

    • 14-inch touchscreen

    • 10-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • Connected car tech 

    • Alexa connectivity

    • OTA updates

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    Safety

    • Up to seven airbags

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-start assist

    • All-wheel disc brakes

    • Front & rear parking sensors

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • 540-degree camera

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold 

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Front variable intermittent wipers

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Up to seven airbags

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-startassist

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • 360-degree camera

    • Front & rear parking sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Front variable intermittent wipers

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold 

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages
    •  The Mahindra XUV 7XO is the most feature-rich SUV here. 

    • Over the Safari, the XUV 7XO gets features like an extra screen, a superior sound system, a 540-degree camera, an enhanced suite of ADAS, and even a memory function for the driver seat. 

    Mahindra XUV 7XO dashboard
    Tata Safari

    • Over the XUV 7XO, the Safari gets a powered tailgate and a larger infotainment system 

    • Overall, both are well-packaged SUVs and won’t leave you asking for more 

    • Both SUVs are loaded with safety features and are 5-star rated in crash tests. 

    If you are intrigued by the features of the XUV 7XO, then here’s a detailed report about its variant-wise features. 

    CarDekho Says…

    The Mahindra XUV 7XO, being the newer SUV, is aimed at buyers who want the latest technology, futuristic design, and strong performance. Its wide range of features, petrol and diesel engine options, and segment-first tech make it one of the most exciting new SUVs in the segment.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Tata Safari
     

    The Tata Safari, meanwhile, continues to be a solid choice for families looking for space, comfort, and proven safety. Its strong diesel engine, robust build quality, and striking design make it a dependable long-term companion. 

    However, in this comparison, there is one clear winner, and it is the new XUV 7XO. The Mahindra SUV clearly offers more value now, and it excels in almost every department. However, we do recommend you take test drives of both these SUVs to get a better understanding of how these two feel in person. 

    Till then, stay tuned as we will be bringing out a lot more content on the newly launched Mahindra XUV 7XO.

    Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV 7XO

