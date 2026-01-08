Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari: Most Popular Mid-size SUVs Compared In Detail
The Mahindra XUV 7XO has come prepped for war, but the Safari has also recently got crucial updates. Which one is ahead?
Mahindra has enhanced its SUV lineup with the introduction of the XUV 7XO (XUV700 facelift), a feature-loaded SUV that now gets a more premium interior and exterior updates as well. The updates make the SUV even more value-for-money now and a very compelling option in the Rs 20-30 lakh space.
On the other hand, we have the Tata Safari, which continues to be one of the most recognisable names in the Indian SUV space. On paper, both SUVs promise premium interiors, advanced safety tech, and strong performance. But how do they really compare? Let’s find out by looking at their prices, dimensions, powertrains, features, and safety equipment.
Price
|
Model
|
Mahindra XUV 7XO
|
Tata Safari
|
Price (ex-showroom)
|
Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh
|
Rs 13.29 lakh to Rs 25.96 lakh
The starting price of both the SUVs is similar, but it is the Safari that gets more expensive as you go up the variants ladder. There is a difference of around Rs 1 lakh for the top-spec variant.
Let’s see what these two offer for around Rs 25 lakh:
Dimensions
|
Parameter
|
Mahindra XUV 7XO
|
Tata Safari
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4695 mm
|
4668 mm
|
+17 mm
|
Width
|
1890 mm
|
1922 mm
|
-32 mm
|
Height
|
1755 mm
|
1795 mm
|
-40 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2750 mm
|
2741 mm
|
+9 mm
- The XUV 7XO is slightly longer and also has a marginally larger wheelbase, which should lead to more cabin space.
-
In terms of width and height, the Safari is larger.
-
So in terms of dimensions and road presence, both these SUVs are similar, and it would come down to the design language that appeals more to you. To check out the XUV 7XO in our image gallery, head over to this story.
Powertrain
|
Mahindra XUV 7XO
|
Tata Safari
|
Engine
|
2-litre turbo-petrol
|
2.2-litre diesel
|
1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)
|
2-litre diesel engine
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT*
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
Power
|
200 PS
|
185 PS
|
170 PS
|
170 PS
|
Torque
|
380 Nm
|
Up to 450 Nm
|
280 Nm
|
350 Nm
|
Drivetrain
|
Front-wheel drive
|
Front-wheel drive, All-wheel drive
|
Front-wheel drive
|
Front-wheel drive
- As seen in the table above, the XUV 7XO’s larger 2-litre turbo-petrol engine makes the most power. However, the engine is not very frugal in comparison with other engine options mentioned above.
-
The Safari was recently introduced to the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, satisfying the petrolheads out there.
-
The XUV 7XO diesel makes more power and torque in comparison with the Safari diesel.
-
The XUV 7XO diesel can also be had with an all-wheel drive configuration, while the Safari comes with front-wheel drive only. Find the detailed variant-wise powertrain distribution of the XUV 7XO here.
Features
|
Mahindra XUV 7XO
|
Tata Safari
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
- The Mahindra XUV 7XO is the most feature-rich SUV here.
-
Over the Safari, the XUV 7XO gets features like an extra screen, a superior sound system, a 540-degree camera, an enhanced suite of ADAS, and even a memory function for the driver seat.
-
Over the XUV 7XO, the Safari gets a powered tailgate and a larger infotainment system
-
Overall, both are well-packaged SUVs and won’t leave you asking for more
-
Both SUVs are loaded with safety features and are 5-star rated in crash tests.
If you are intrigued by the features of the XUV 7XO, then here’s a detailed report about its variant-wise features.
CarDekho Says…
The Mahindra XUV 7XO, being the newer SUV, is aimed at buyers who want the latest technology, futuristic design, and strong performance. Its wide range of features, petrol and diesel engine options, and segment-first tech make it one of the most exciting new SUVs in the segment.
The Tata Safari, meanwhile, continues to be a solid choice for families looking for space, comfort, and proven safety. Its strong diesel engine, robust build quality, and striking design make it a dependable long-term companion.
However, in this comparison, there is one clear winner, and it is the new XUV 7XO. The Mahindra SUV clearly offers more value now, and it excels in almost every department. However, we do recommend you take test drives of both these SUVs to get a better understanding of how these two feel in person.
Till then, stay tuned as we will be bringing out a lot more content on the newly launched Mahindra XUV 7XO.