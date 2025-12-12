You Can Pre-Book The 2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO Starting From December 15; Find BOOKING DETAILS Here!

For pre-booking the Mahindra XUV 7XO, you need to pay a token amount of Rs 21,000

Mahindra has already teased the upcoming XUV 7XO, which is the facelifted and renamed version of the XUV700. The SUV will debut on January 05, 2026 and the carmaker has confirmed that pre-bookings will commence earlier than that. If you’re interested in buying one, here’s all you need to know:

2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO: How To Book One?

Bookings for the Mahindra XUV 7XO will commence at 12 pm on December 15. Interested customers can pre-book the SUV ahead of its launch by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000. Here’s a detailed guide of how to do it both offline and online:

2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO: How To Book Offline?

To book the Mahindra XUV 7XO offline, visit your nearest Mahindra showroom and speak to a sales consultant or you can also contact an executive over a call. Do note that variant and feature details as well as test drives will only be available after the SUV arrives at dealerships. However, you can reserve it based on fuel (diesel or petrol) and transmission (manual or automatic) type.

The executive will help you through the paperwork. And once you make the payment, the dealership will register your pre-booking and share the acknowledgement.

You can track your booking through the dealership and will be contacted once test drives, display units and deliveries begin after launch.

2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO: How To Book Online?

To pre-book the Mahindra XUV 7XO, start by visiting Mahindra’s official booking website and select ‘SUVs’ under the Vehicle Type section.

Choose the XUV 7XO from the model list and begin customising it by picking your preferred engine and transmission option. Do note that variant details will be out closer to the launch of the SUV. Once your configuration is final, confirm the selection and move to the next step.

Select your preferred Mahindra dealership from the list shown for your city or nearby locations.

Sign in using your mobile number and OTP or with your email ID to continue with the booking.

Fill in the finance or exchange details if required, complete the payment of Rs 21,000 and your XUV 7XO pre-booking will be confirmed instantly.

Expected Price & Launch Details

The new XUV 7XO is expected to start at around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will compete with the Mahindra Scorpio N, the Tata Safari, the Hyundai Alcazar, and the MG Hector Plus which is set to get a facelift on December 15.