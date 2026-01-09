Mahindra XUV 7XO (Facelifted XUV700) Gets These 10 Features For The First Time

With the mid-life update, Mahindra has ensured no stone is left unturned to truly make the SUV a more premium and luxury offering than before!

We all know by now that the facelifted Mahindra XUV700 is known as the Mahindra XUV 7XO. It not only gets a thorough refresh in terms of its exterior and interior, but Mahinra has also equipped it with a lot more tech. In this story, we have covered the top 10 first-time features for the 3-row midsize SUV:

Triple-screen Setup

One of the major talking points of the XUV 7XO after its revised design is the features set, of which the triple-screen setup is the main highlight. Mahindra has provided the XUV 7XO with three 12.3-inch screens (one for driver’s display, one for the central touchscreen infotainment and the other for the co-driver side). And the best part? This setup is available right from the base AX variant – which we have covered in 10 detailed images – of the new XUV 7XO.

Rear Seat Ventilation

Another important addition to the equipment list of Mahindra’s 3-row SUV is rear seat ventilation, which is available on some of its prime rivals. It is available in the second row, while the third row doesn’t get this feature yet. Mahindra is offering this premium amenity only on the fully loaded AX7 L variant of the XUV 7XO. We have also covered the interior of the XUV 7XO in 15 real-life images to give you a closer look.

Multi-colour Ambient Lighting

When the Mahindra XUV700 came out in 2021, one of the missing ‘good-to-have’ features in its equipment set was ambient lighting. The carmaker has now fixed it by providing multi-colour ambient lighting on the XUV 7XO, with 16 million colour combinations to choose from! The lighting strip runs across the door pads and the dashboard. If you want multi-colour ambient lighting on your XUV 7XO, your only choice is the AX7 L variant.

GrooveMe

If there’s one ‘cool’ feature that’s been introduced on the Mahindra SUV, it has to be ‘GrooveMe’. It is essentially the XUV 7XO’s party trick by synchronising the interior and exterior lighting to the music that’s playing. The ‘nice-to-have’ feature is somewhat similar to what Tesla offers on its models called the ‘Light Show’. It is provided from the higher-spec AX7 Tech variant onwards. We first saw it being introduced by Mahindra on the XEV 9e and BE 6 offerings.

16-speaker Music System

Speaking of music, it’s obvious to mention the next vital addition to the SUV’s equipment list: a 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system. It also gets Dolby Atmos as well as a studio and a 3D immersive sound feature to further heighten the audio quality. Like the GrooveMe feature, even the premium audio setup is available from the AX7 Tech variant onwards. You can check out our detailed variant-wise features story to help decide on the right variant.

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

The XUV 7XO gets a BYOD entertainment slot just like the recently launched XEV 9S to allow second-row passengers to mount and connect their own tablets or devices for entertainment needs. It also comes with a 65 W fast-charging port below to ensure your device never runs out of charge. Mahindra is offering the option of BYOD feature from the mid-spec AX7 variant of the XUV 7XO.

Rear Wireless Charger

Mahindra used to offer the XUV700 with a wireless smartphone charger for the front row since its introduction in 2021. Now, to level it up, the carmaker has introduced a wireless charging pad with active cooling for the rear occupants too in the XUV 7XO. It is, however, reserved for the AX7 L variant.

For those of you wanting to know how the SUV has evolved from the XUV700 to XUV 7XO inside and out, do check out our detailed old vs new piece on the SUV.

Powered Co-driver Seat

Another premium amenity that has made its way to the features set of the Mahindra SUV is powered co-driver seat. The XUV 7XO comes with a power-adjustable co-driver seat, which also gets a 4-way adjustable Boss mode, keeping the second row occupant in mind. This feature, too, is limited to the fully loaded AX7 Luxury trim.

Auto-dimming IRVM

While not as significant an update as the other features mentioned above, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM) has also now been included in the SUV’s equipment list. The convenience-yet-safety feature was a small but crucial omission and we are delighted to see Mahindra now offer it with one of its most popular SUVs. That said, you can have it on the XUV 7XO from the AX7 Tech variant.

540-degree Camera

Prior to the launch of the Mahindra XUV 7XO, the carmaker had released a few teasers that showed some of the top features the SUV will come with. One of them was a 540-degree camera and also shows the feed from underneath the car. It is available from the mid-spec AX7 variant onwards.

It’s really a welcome move by Mahindra to offer all these premium features and a couple of new safety tech on the refreshed SUV. Which of these did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.