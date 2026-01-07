All
    New Mahindra XUV 7XO: Which Variant Gets What Feature Explained!

    Modified On Jan 07, 2026 05:10 PM

    15K Views
    Even the base AX variant comes well equipped with essential and good-to-have features

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Mahindra has launched the XUV 7XO as an updated version of the XUV700. It features minor exterior revisions while receiving major updates to the interior and features. The SUV is offered in six broad variants and continues to be available with the same engine options. If you are considering the XUV 7XO, this report highlights what features each variant gets to help you decide better. Here’s the complete breakdown.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO AX Features

    Price: Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 14.96 lakh (ex-showroom)

    The base variant brings you a great buffet of starters by offering these features:

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • LED projector headlights with DRL

    • LED tail lamps

    • Black-finished side body cladding

    • 17-inch steel wheels

    • Shark fin antenna

    • Flush-fitted door handles

    • Roof rails and spoiler

    • Front armrest with storage

    • Day and Night IRVM

    • Co-driver sunvisor

    • Rear seat armrest with cup holders

    • All four powered windows

    • One touch down for driver-side window

    • Steering mounted controls

    • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

    • 65W type-C USB port in front row

    • 15W type-C USB port in middle row

    • 12V charging port in third row

    • Cruise control

    • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    • Height adjustable driver’s seat

    • Follow me home headlamps

    • Push button start/ stop

    • 12.3-inch touchscreen

    • 12.3-inch touchscreen for co-passenger

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto

    • 6-speaker audio system

    • Connected car tech

    • 6 Airbags

    • ABS with EBD

    • Electronic stability control

    • ISOFIX child seat mounts

    • Reverse parking sensors

    • Height adjustable front  seatbelts

    Exterior highlights include LED projector headlights with DRLs, LED tail lamps, roof rails, and flush-fitted door handles. Inside, it gets a height-adjustable driver’s seat, while convenience features include power windows for all doors and push-button start/stop. 

    Mahindra XUV 7XO AX 

    Opinion: Despite being a base variant, the AX comes generously equipped proving to be one of the most value for money options to consider for those who are on a budget.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3

    Price: Rs 16.02 lakh to Rs 17.94 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Features over AX include:

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    No difference

    No difference

    • Electrically foldable ORVMs with auto fold function

    No difference

    • Reverse parking camera

    • Rear wiper with washer

    • Rear Demister

     Over the base variant, the AX3 adds a couple of convenience and safety features. It gets a rear wiper and washer, while there are no updates to the interior or infotainment package.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 

    Opinion: For a premium of Rs 2.36 lakh, the one-above-base AX3 variant opens up access to the automatic gearbox for you. While you get a handful of feature extras, the rear parking camera is a necessary addition to have.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5

    Price: Rs 17.52 lakh to Rs 19.44 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Features over AX3 include: 

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • 17-inch stylised steel wheels

    • Telescopic steering

    • Panoramic sunroof

    No difference

    No difference

    • Front parking sensors

     With the panoramic sunroof and added comfort features, AX5 is where the XUV 7XO starts feeling more upmarket. It also gets stylised 17-inch steel wheels for a slightly more polished exterior look. Inside, the steering wheel now gets telescopic adjustment, allowing drivers to find a more comfortable driving position. Safety is further strengthened with the addition of front parking sensors.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 

    Opinion: The feature additions in the AX5 variant, in our opinion, can be done away with until and unless you have an obsession for a sunroof. We would advise you to spend extra and get the AX7. 

    Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7

    Price: Rs 18.48 lakh to Rs 20.4 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Features over AX5 include:

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • 18-inch alloy wheels

    • 2-spoke steering wheel

    • Leatherette seat upholstery

    • Leatherette steering wheel and gear lever

    • 6-way powered driver’s seat with memory function

    • Memory function for ORVMs

    • Remote key cooling function (AT variants only)

    • 65W type-C USB ports for second row passengers

    • Dual-zone automatic climate control

    • Boot lamp

    No difference

    • 540-degree surround view camera

    • Blind view monitor

    • Digital video recording

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system

    • Automatic headlamps

    • Rain sensing wipers

    The AX7 variant marks a noticeable jump in terms of premiumness. On the outside, it gets larger 18-inch alloy wheels, while interior upgrades include leatherette upholstery along with a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever. Comfort features see an upgrade in the form of dual-zone automatic climate control, and 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory function. On the safety front, the AX7 gets a 540-degree surround view camera, blind view monitoring, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 

    Opinion: The AX7 variant starts off the premium end of things. If you prefer a well equipped SUV in under and around Rs 20 lakh, this is the one to go for.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 Tech

    Price: Rs 21.97 lakh to Rs 23.44 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Features over AX7 include:

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • Fog lamps with cornering function

    • Sequential turn indicators

    • Motorised door handles

    • Active noise cancellation

    • Ventilated front-row seats

    • Keyless entry

    • Wireless charging in front-row

    • Auto dimming IRVM 

    • 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos

    • Level-2 ADAS

    • Adaptive Cruise Control (AT only)

    • Knee airbag

    • Electronic parking brake

    • Driver drowsiness detection

    The AX7 Tech variant leans more towards safety upgrades. It adds fog lamps with a cornering function, along with Level-2 ADAS and a knee airbag. Other feature upgrades include ventilated front seats, keyless entry, and wireless charging for the front row passengers. Audiophiles will also love this variant as it gets an upgraded 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7L 

    Opinion: If you’re already eyeing the AX7 variant and you’re okay to stretch your budget a little more, only then the AX7 T makes up for the value. It makes for a great higher-end variant with all the nice-to-have niceties, especially the ADAS.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 Luxury

    Price: Rs 23.45 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom) 

    Features over AX7 Tech include:

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • 19-inch alloy wheels

    • Soft-touch door pads

    • Ambient lighting 

    • 6-way powered co-driver seat

    • 4-way powered boss mode

    • Ventilated second-row seats

    • Wireless phone charging for second-row passengers

    • Rear sun shades

    No difference

    • Level-2 ADAS

    • Knee airbag

    • Electronic parking brake

    Sitting at the top of the lineup, the AX7 Luxury variant focuses on upgrades on a premium interior experience. It gets ambient lighting, a 6-way powered co-driver's seat, and a 4-way powered boss mode that allows rear passengers to create extra legroom. Comfort is taken a step further with ventilated second-row seats.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7L 

    Opinion: Mahindra says that the AX7L is meant for the higher status quo and the additions rightly serve so. It mostly has those comfort and convenience additions keeping chauffeur-driven buyers in mind. 

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Engine And Transmission Options

    The Mahindra XUV 7XO continues to be offered with the same powertrain options as its predecessor. Detailed below are their specifications and transmission options.

    Parameter

    2-litre turbo-petrol engine

    2.2-litre diesel engine

    Power

    200 PS 

    185 PS

    Torque

    380 Nm

    Up To 450 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic (AT)

    6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic (AT)

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel Drive 

    Front-wheel Drive / All-wheel Drive (AT only)

    It must be noted that not all powertrain options are offered across the variant lineup. This report will give you an easier understanding of the Mahindra XUV 7XO’s variant-wise powertrain options

    Mahindra XUV 7XO Rivals

    The Mahindra XUV 7XO is priced from Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh (check detailed variant-wise prices here). It continues to rival the likes of the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector Plus.

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV 7XO

