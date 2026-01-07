New Mahindra XUV 7XO: Which Variant Gets What Feature Explained!

Even the base AX variant comes well equipped with essential and good-to-have features

Mahindra has launched the XUV 7XO as an updated version of the XUV700. It features minor exterior revisions while receiving major updates to the interior and features. The SUV is offered in six broad variants and continues to be available with the same engine options. If you are considering the XUV 7XO, this report highlights what features each variant gets to help you decide better. Here’s the complete breakdown.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX Features

Price: Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 14.96 lakh (ex-showroom)

The base variant brings you a great buffet of starters by offering these features:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety LED projector headlights with DRL

LED tail lamps

Black-finished side body cladding

17-inch steel wheels

Shark fin antenna

Flush-fitted door handles

Roof rails and spoiler Front armrest with storage

Day and Night IRVM

Co-driver sunvisor

Rear seat armrest with cup holders

All four powered windows

One touch down for driver-side window

Steering mounted controls 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

65W type-C USB port in front row

15W type-C USB port in middle row

12V charging port in third row

Cruise control

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Follow me home headlamps

Push button start/ stop 12.3-inch touchscreen

12.3-inch touchscreen for co-passenger

Wireless Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto

6-speaker audio system

Connected car tech 6 Airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Reverse parking sensors

Height adjustable front seatbelts

Exterior highlights include LED projector headlights with DRLs, LED tail lamps, roof rails, and flush-fitted door handles. Inside, it gets a height-adjustable driver’s seat, while convenience features include power windows for all doors and push-button start/stop.

Opinion: Despite being a base variant, the AX comes generously equipped proving to be one of the most value for money options to consider for those who are on a budget.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3

Price: Rs 16.02 lakh to Rs 17.94 lakh (ex-showroom)

Features over AX include:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety No difference No difference Electrically foldable ORVMs with auto fold function No difference Reverse parking camera

Rear wiper with washer

Rear Demister

Over the base variant, the AX3 adds a couple of convenience and safety features. It gets a rear wiper and washer, while there are no updates to the interior or infotainment package.

Opinion: For a premium of Rs 2.36 lakh, the one-above-base AX3 variant opens up access to the automatic gearbox for you. While you get a handful of feature extras, the rear parking camera is a necessary addition to have.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5

Price: Rs 17.52 lakh to Rs 19.44 lakh (ex-showroom)

Features over AX3 include:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety 17-inch stylised steel wheels Telescopic steering

Panoramic sunroof No difference No difference Front parking sensors

With the panoramic sunroof and added comfort features, AX5 is where the XUV 7XO starts feeling more upmarket. It also gets stylised 17-inch steel wheels for a slightly more polished exterior look. Inside, the steering wheel now gets telescopic adjustment, allowing drivers to find a more comfortable driving position. Safety is further strengthened with the addition of front parking sensors.

Opinion: The feature additions in the AX5 variant, in our opinion, can be done away with until and unless you have an obsession for a sunroof. We would advise you to spend extra and get the AX7.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7

Price: Rs 18.48 lakh to Rs 20.4 lakh (ex-showroom)

Features over AX5 include:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety 18-inch alloy wheels 2-spoke steering wheel

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette steering wheel and gear lever 6-way powered driver’s seat with memory function

Memory function for ORVMs

Remote key cooling function (AT variants only)

65W type-C USB ports for second row passengers

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Boot lamp No difference 540-degree surround view camera

Blind view monitor

Digital video recording

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Automatic headlamps

Rain sensing wipers

The AX7 variant marks a noticeable jump in terms of premiumness. On the outside, it gets larger 18-inch alloy wheels, while interior upgrades include leatherette upholstery along with a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever. Comfort features see an upgrade in the form of dual-zone automatic climate control, and 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory function. On the safety front, the AX7 gets a 540-degree surround view camera, blind view monitoring, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Opinion: The AX7 variant starts off the premium end of things. If you prefer a well equipped SUV in under and around Rs 20 lakh, this is the one to go for.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 Tech

Price: Rs 21.97 lakh to Rs 23.44 lakh (ex-showroom)

Features over AX7 include:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Fog lamps with cornering function

Sequential turn indicators

Motorised door handles Active noise cancellation Ventilated front-row seats

Keyless entry

Wireless charging in front-row

Auto dimming IRVM 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos Level-2 ADAS

Adaptive Cruise Control (AT only)

Knee airbag

Electronic parking brake

Driver drowsiness detection

The AX7 Tech variant leans more towards safety upgrades. It adds fog lamps with a cornering function, along with Level-2 ADAS and a knee airbag. Other feature upgrades include ventilated front seats, keyless entry, and wireless charging for the front row passengers. Audiophiles will also love this variant as it gets an upgraded 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Opinion: If you’re already eyeing the AX7 variant and you’re okay to stretch your budget a little more, only then the AX7 T makes up for the value. It makes for a great higher-end variant with all the nice-to-have niceties, especially the ADAS.

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 Luxury

Price: Rs 23.45 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom)

Features over AX7 Tech include:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety 19-inch alloy wheels Soft-touch door pads

Ambient lighting 6-way powered co-driver seat

4-way powered boss mode

Ventilated second-row seats

Wireless phone charging for second-row passengers

Rear sun shades No difference Level-2 ADAS

Knee airbag

Electronic parking brake

Sitting at the top of the lineup, the AX7 Luxury variant focuses on upgrades on a premium interior experience. It gets ambient lighting, a 6-way powered co-driver's seat, and a 4-way powered boss mode that allows rear passengers to create extra legroom. Comfort is taken a step further with ventilated second-row seats.

Opinion: Mahindra says that the AX7L is meant for the higher status quo and the additions rightly serve so. It mostly has those comfort and convenience additions keeping chauffeur-driven buyers in mind.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Engine And Transmission Options

The Mahindra XUV 7XO continues to be offered with the same powertrain options as its predecessor. Detailed below are their specifications and transmission options.

Parameter 2-litre turbo-petrol engine 2.2-litre diesel engine Power 200 PS 185 PS Torque 380 Nm Up To 450 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic (AT) 6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic (AT) Drivetrain Front-wheel Drive Front-wheel Drive / All-wheel Drive (AT only)

It must be noted that not all powertrain options are offered across the variant lineup. This report will give you an easier understanding of the Mahindra XUV 7XO’s variant-wise powertrain options.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is priced from Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh (check detailed variant-wise prices here). It continues to rival the likes of the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector Plus.