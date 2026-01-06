New Mahindra XUV 7XO (XUV700 Facelift): Old vs New Compared

Replacing the XUV700, the new XUV 7XO brings a sharper design, a more tech-heavy cabin and added features, while retaining familiar engines

The Mahindra XUV 7XO replaces the popular XUV700, meaning that the facelift also brings in a name change. While the XUV700 has already set benchmarks for performance and features in its segment, the new XUV 7XO builds on that foundation with a refreshed design, a more premium and technology-focused interior, and an expanded feature list.

If you’re considering an upgrade (check out the detailed booking process here) or simply want to know how different the new SUV is from the XUV700, here’s a detailed old vs new comparison of the Mahindra XUV 7XO with its predecessor.

Design

Front

The most noticeable changes on the XUV 7XO are at the front. Compared to the curvy, slightly softer face of the XUV700, the new SUV adopts a bolder and more upright stance inspired by Mahindra’s latest design language.

You now get a revised grille, which looks wider than that of the XUV700. The new grille is flanked by single-piece LED DRLs positioned higher up on the bonnet line, similar to what we’ve seen on the XEV 9S. The headlamp setup has also been updated, with new dual-pod LED projector headlamps replacing the reflector LED units on the XUV700. It gets pixel-like LED fog lamps that are positioned lower on the bumper and more towards the centre.

The bumper itself looks more aggressive, featuring sharper cuts and faux skid plate elements that enhance the SUV’s rugged appeal. Overall, the front end of the XUV 7XO looks more modern and bolder than the outgoing XUV700.

Side

In profile, the overall silhouette remains familiar, but there are subtle updates. The XUV 7XO gets newly designed alloy wheels, likely up to 18 inches in size, which give it a fresher look compared to the XUV700’s alloys.

Like the XUV700, the XUV 7XO also gets flush door handles for a minimalist look. Strong character lines and a tall stance continue to give it a commanding road presence. The XUV 7XO also gets some fresh new colours this time.

Rear

At the rear, the XUV 7XO gets new LED taillamps with pixel-like lighting elements inside. Mahindra has given it XUV 7XO badging in the centre, unlike the XUV700’s smaller badging on the right side of the tailgate. It also comes with a tweaked rear bumper. You continue to get a roof-mounted spoiler and a shark-fin antenna.

While the XUV 7XO retains the overall silhouette of the XUV700, design tweaks give it a fresh look. You can take a detailed look at the XUV 7XO's design here.

Interior

Step inside, and the difference between the XUV700 and the XUV 7XO becomes immediately apparent. Unlike the exterior, there is a complete revamp in terms of the cabin layout. While the XUV700 already offered a modern cabin, the new XUV 7XO takes things several notches higher in terms of technology and perceived premiumness.

The dashboard now features a more layered and cleaner layout, designed to integrate screens more seamlessly. The highlight is the new triple-screen setup, which includes a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver’s display, and an additional screen for co-driver entertainment. In contrast, the old model used to come with a smaller 10.25-inch infotainment and driver display, and no entertainment screen for the passenger.

You also get the new two-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel with the latest Mahindra logo and mounted controls, replacing the chunkier wheel seen on the XUV700. The XUV 7XO continues to get soft-touch materials on the dashboard, which give the cabin a sense of quality.

The Indian carmaker has also tweaked the lower centre console, and it has a gloss black finish, which further accentuates the feel of the cabin. The XUV 7XO gets a dual-tone tan and beige theme for the interior. Despite the added tech, physical buttons for key functions like climate control have been removed, which isn’t the best move in our opinion.

Features

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is set to be one of the most feature-rich SUVs in its segment, improving upon the already generous equipment list of the XUV700.

Over the XUV700, it gets the aforementioned three screens, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, a powered co-driver’s seat with Boss mode, a rear wireless phone charger, BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), ventilated rear seats, a 540-degree camera (XUV700 used to come with a 360-degree camera), and a head-up display.

Features carried over from the pre-facelift model include a powered driver, a large panoramic sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, a front wireless phone charger, and automatic headlamps.

In terms of safety, the XUV 7XO comes with 7 airbags (6 as standard). Features carried over from the XUV700 include electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and front and rear parking sensors. Like the XUV700, the XUV 7XO also gets a level-2 ADAS suite, including features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Powertrain

In terms of powertrain options, there are no changes, and things largely remain the same under the hood. The options include:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 200 PS Up to 185 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive/ All-wheel drive

*MT- manual transmission, AT- automatic transmission

Price And Rivals

Prices for the XUV 7XO start from Rs 13.66 lakh. Head over to this story to check out the variant-wise prices of the new SUV. The XUV 7XO puts up a tougher fight against rivals like the Tata Harrier/ Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector/ Hector Plus, and Toyota Innova Hycross in the Indian market.