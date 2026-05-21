Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Hyundai Alcazar: Popular 7-seater SUVs Go Head-to-head

Interested in buying the XUV 7XO? Here’s our Ultimate Buying Guide!

The three-row SUV segment in India has never been more competitive. With buyers increasingly demanding more space, more features, and more safety than a compact SUV, a few popular names have really made a mark in the segment. Two of the most compelling names here are the recently launched Mahindra XUV 7XO, essentially a facelifted XUV700, and the Hyundai Alcazar, which is also in its facelifted avatar.

If you have been weighing these two names and need an SUV that is ideal for you, then here is a detailed look at how they stack up on paper, across different parameters:

Price

Model Mahindra XUV 7XO Hyundai Alcazar Price (ex-showroom) Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh Rs 14.50 lakh to Rs 21.20 lakh

The XUV 7XO's base price starts at Rs 13.66 lakh, undercutting the Alcazar's entry point by around Rs 85,000.

However, the Alcazar's top-end variants are significantly cheaper. In fact, the difference comes out to almost Rs 4 lakh.

Let’s see what these two offer for around Rs 25 lakh:

Dimensions

Parameter Mahindra XUV 7XO Hyundai Alcazar Difference Length 4695 mm 4560 mm +135 mm Width 1890 mm 1800 mm +90 mm Height 1755 mm 1710 mm +45 mm Wheelbase 2750 mm 2760 mm (-10 mm)

The XUV 7XO is noticeably larger and more imposing on the road. It is longer, wider, and taller than the Hyundai SUV.

Interestingly, the Alcazar boasts a longer wheelbase, which means rear-row legroom is competitive despite the overall size difference.

The XUV 7XO's greater width should translate to marginally better shoulder room across all three rows.

Colour Options

Mahindra XUV 7XO Hyundai Alcazar Everest White* Robust Emerald Pearl Stealth Black Robust Emerald Matte Midnight Black* Titanium Black Matte Galaxy Grey* Starry Night Desert Myst* Atlas White* Nebula Blue Titanium Black Ruby Velvet -

*Also available with a black roof in select variants

The XUV 7XO is available in 7 colours, while the Alcazar gets 6 shades, including matte-finished hues.

The Alcazar's Robust Emerald Matte is a standout choice for those who want a bolder, more distinctive look.

The XUV 7XO's dual-tone Stealth Black roof option adds a sporty and more imposing look to the SUV.

Powertrain

Specification Mahindra XUV 7XO Hyundai Alcazar Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 203 PS 185 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 380 Nm 420 Nm (MT)/ 450 Nm (AT) 253 Nm 250 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive/ All-wheel drive (AT only) Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive

DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, AT- torque converter automatic

Both the XUV 7XO and the Alcazar engines are available with manual and automatic gearbox options, and the diesel-automatic on the XUV 7XO also comes with an all-wheel-drive setup in higher trims.

The XUV 7XO's larger, more powerful engines give it a clear edge, especially if you pick the diesel mill. Its diesel engine makes 200 Nm more torque than that of the Alcazar.

The Alcazar's 1.5-litre turbo petrol with DCT is a well-rounded combination suited to urban buyers who prioritise efficiency over outright power. The XUV’s petrol engine is powerful, but you will have to compromise on efficiency.

Features

Feature Mahindra XUV 7XO Hyundai Alcazar Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 19-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 12.3-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 12.3-inch display 10.25-inch display Entertainment screen for the co-driver ✅ ❌ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system 8-speaker Bose sound system Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Dual-zone Dual-zone Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated seats ✅(front and rear) ✅(front only) Powered seats Yes, driver's side with memory function Yes (both driver and co-driver) Electric boss mode ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic sunroof Panoramic sunroof Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ (Automatic only) ✅ (Automatic only) Multi-drive Modes ✅ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 7 6 360-degree Camera ✅(540-degree camera) ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Front and rear sensors ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS ✅ ✅

Both SUVs are well-equipped and have all the equipment that you could ask for.

However, the XUV 7XO gets more feel-good features. It also improves the existing features of the Alcazar.

Over the Alcazar, the XUV 7XO gets features like an extra screen, a superior sound system, a 540-degree camera, and even a ventilated function for rear seats.

If you want to know more about the features of the XUV 7XO, then here’s a detailed report about its variant-wise features.

CarDekho Says…

If your budget sits in the Rs 14 lakh to Rs 25 lakh range and you want a three-row family SUV, both the Mahindra XUV 7XO and the Hyundai Alcazar make a compelling case. But they do so in very different ways.

There is no two ways about the fact that the XUV 7XO is the better SUV on paper, and has improved compared to the XUV700. It is the larger, more powerful, and more technologically loaded SUV. If you want the most car for the money and are looking for something more exciting to own, the XUV 7XO is tough to beat.

The Hyundai Alcazar, on the other hand, is the smarter, more sensible buy. It may have smaller engines and a less dramatic feature list, but it backs it all up with Hyundai's after-sales network, more efficient engine options, and the subtle assurance that comes from the fact that the Alcazar originates from the Creta platform, which has proven itself over the years. The Alcazar is particularly well-suited to buyers who want a proper three-row family SUV at a reasonable price.

Since these are 7-seater SUVs, we recommend that you check them out with your families and then take a call. Til then, here are some other options for you to consider:

Tata Safari: One of the most feature-packed three-row SUVs in the segment. Larger than the Alcazar and recently updated with a more sophisticated interior and powertrain options.

MG Hector Plus: Offers a very generous feature list at a competitive price, with a large touchscreen and plush interior. However, it is a bit outdated now, and you should consider it only if you are getting a hefty discount.

Mahindra XEV 9S: An electric alternative to the XUV 7XO, offers a familiar feel and package with a long range, fast DC charging capabilities and three rows of seats.