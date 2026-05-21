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    Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Hyundai Alcazar: Popular 7-seater SUVs Go Head-to-head

    Both 7-seater SUVs cater to larger families who want a premium package and good value. Find out which SUV suits you and your family more

    Published On May 21, 2026 02:33 PM By Yashein

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    Mahindra 7XO vs Hyundai Alcazar

    Interested in buying the XUV 7XO? Here’s our Ultimate Buying Guide!

    The three-row SUV segment in India has never been more competitive. With buyers increasingly demanding more space, more features, and more safety than a compact SUV, a few popular names have really made a mark in the segment. Two of the most compelling names here are the recently launched Mahindra XUV 7XO, essentially a facelifted XUV700, and the Hyundai Alcazar, which is also in its facelifted avatar. 

    If you have been weighing these two names and need an SUV that is ideal for you, then here is a detailed look at how they stack up on paper, across different parameters:

    Price

    Model

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Hyundai Alcazar 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh

    Rs 14.50 lakh to Rs 21.20 lakh
    • The XUV 7XO's base price starts at Rs 13.66 lakh, undercutting the Alcazar's entry point by around Rs 85,000.

    Mahindra 7XO Front
    Hyundai Alcazar Front

    • However, the Alcazar's top-end variants are significantly cheaper. In fact, the difference comes out to almost Rs 4 lakh. 

    Let’s see what these two offer for around Rs 25 lakh: 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Hyundai Alcazar 

    Difference

    Length

    4695 mm

    4560 mm

    +135 mm

    Width

    1890 mm

    1800 mm

    +90 mm

    Height 

    1755 mm

    1710 mm

    +45 mm 

    Wheelbase

    2750 mm

    2760 mm 

    (-10 mm)
    • The XUV 7XO is noticeably larger and more imposing on the road. It is longer, wider, and taller than the Hyundai SUV. 

    Mahindra 7XO Side
    Hyundai Alcazar Side

    • Interestingly, the Alcazar boasts a longer wheelbase, which means rear-row legroom is competitive despite the overall size difference.

    • The XUV 7XO's greater width should translate to marginally better shoulder room across all three rows.

    Colour Options 

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Hyundai Alcazar 

    Everest White*

    Robust Emerald Pearl

    Stealth Black

    Robust Emerald Matte

    Midnight Black*

    Titanium Black Matte

    Galaxy Grey*

    Starry Night

    Desert Myst*

    Atlas White*

    Nebula Blue 

    Titanium Black 

    Ruby Velvet 

    -

    *Also available with a black roof in select variants

    • The XUV 7XO is available in 7 colours, while the Alcazar gets 6 shades, including matte-finished hues. 

    • The Alcazar's Robust Emerald Matte is a standout choice for those who want a bolder, more distinctive look.

    • The XUV 7XO's dual-tone Stealth Black roof option adds a sporty and more imposing look to the SUV.

    Powertrain

    Specification

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Hyundai Alcazar 

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol 

    2.2-litre diesel

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel 

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT*

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Power

    203 PS 

    185 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS 

    Torque

    380 Nm

    420 Nm (MT)/ 450 Nm (AT)

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive/ All-wheel drive (AT only)

    Front-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive

    DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, AT- torque converter automatic

    • Both the XUV 7XO and the Alcazar engines are available with manual and automatic gearbox options, and the diesel-automatic on the XUV 7XO also comes with an all-wheel-drive setup in higher trims. 

    Mahindra 7XO Engine
    Hyundai Alcazar Engine

    • The XUV 7XO's larger, more powerful engines give it a clear edge, especially if you pick the diesel mill. Its diesel engine makes 200 Nm more torque than that of the Alcazar. 

    • The Alcazar's 1.5-litre turbo petrol with DCT is a well-rounded combination suited to urban buyers who prioritise efficiency over outright power. The XUV’s petrol engine is powerful, but you will have to compromise on efficiency. 

    Features

    Feature

    Mahindra XUV 7XO 

    Hyundai Alcazar 

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    12.3-inch display 

    10.25-inch display 

    Entertainment screen for the co-driver 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

    8-speaker Bose sound system 

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Dual-zone

    Dual-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Ventilated seats

    ✅(front and rear)

    ✅(front only)

    Powered seats

    Yes, driver's side with memory function

    Yes (both driver and co-driver)

    Electric boss mode

    Sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Multi-drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    7

    6

    360-degree Camera

    ✅(540-degree camera)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Front and rear sensors 

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS

    • Both SUVs are well-equipped and have all the equipment that you could ask for. 

    Mahindra 7XO Dashboard
    Hyundai Alcazar Dashboard

    • However, the XUV 7XO gets more feel-good features. It also improves the existing features of the Alcazar.

    • Over the Alcazar, the XUV 7XO gets features like an extra screen, a superior sound system, a 540-degree camera, and even a ventilated function for rear seats.

    If you want to know more about the features of the XUV 7XO, then here’s a detailed report about its variant-wise features. 

    CarDekho Says…

    If your budget sits in the Rs 14 lakh to Rs 25 lakh range and you want a three-row family SUV, both the Mahindra XUV 7XO and the Hyundai Alcazar make a compelling case. But they do so in very different ways.

    There is no two ways about the fact that the XUV 7XO is the better SUV on paper, and has improved compared to the XUV700. It is the larger, more powerful, and more technologically loaded SUV. If you want the most car for the money and are looking for something more exciting to own, the XUV 7XO is tough to beat.

    The Hyundai Alcazar, on the other hand, is the smarter, more sensible buy. It may have smaller engines and a less dramatic feature list, but it backs it all up with Hyundai's after-sales network, more efficient engine options, and the subtle assurance that comes from the fact that the Alcazar originates from the Creta platform, which has proven itself over the years. The Alcazar is particularly well-suited to buyers who want a proper three-row family SUV at a reasonable price. 

    Since these are 7-seater SUVs, we recommend that you check them out with your families and then take a call. Til then, here are some other options for you to consider: 

    Tata Safari: One of the most feature-packed three-row SUVs in the segment. Larger than the Alcazar and recently updated with a more sophisticated interior and powertrain options.

    MG Hector Plus: Offers a very generous feature list at a competitive price, with a large touchscreen and plush interior. However, it is a bit outdated now, and you should consider it only if you are getting a hefty discount. 

    Mahindra XEV 9S: An electric alternative to the XUV 7XO, offers a familiar feel and package with a long range, fast DC charging capabilities and three rows of seats.

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