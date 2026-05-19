Mahindra XUV 7XO: Your ULTIMATE BUYING GUIDE!

Mahindra XUV700 had been one of the carmaker’s most popular nameplates, and the SUV was updated earlier this year and christened with a new moniker - Mahindra XUV 7XO. The new XUV 7XO brings a refreshed design and a host of new features.

If you’re in the market for a premium mid-size SUV, the XUV 7XO is likely to be high on your shortlist. Before you make your decision, here is everything you need to know about the SUV.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch Report: Full Prices & Details

The Mahindra XUV 7XO was launched in January 2026 at a starting price of Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It is available in six variants with turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. This time, however, the 7XO had plenty of new features and a new design. Check out our launch report to know all those details and their variant-wise prices.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: How Much Will It Cost On-Road?

The prices of the Mahindra XUV 7XO range between Rs 13.66 lakh and Rs 24.92 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). However, that’s not the complete picture, as the complete cost will include insurance, road tax, registration and some other fees. To make on-road calculations simpler for you, we have detailed the XUV 7XO’s on-road prices across five major Indian cities in the following report:

Mahindra XUV 7XO: How Much Will The EMIs Be?

If you’re out in the market for purchasing the XUV 7XO as your next car, chances are that you’d be exploring finance options and curious about how much your monthly EMIs can be. Fret not, we have also simplified the EMIs on the XUV 7XO’s prices in the report linked below:

Mahindra XUV 7XO: How To Book & What’s The Booking Amount?

Now, if you’re done with the finance calculations, your next query would be how to book the new Mahindra XUV 7XO and how much is its minimum booking amount. We have explained the complete process, detailed its booking amount as well as its delivery timelines in this report:

Mahindra XUV 7XO: A Closer Look At Its New Design

As said earlier in this report, the Mahindra XUV 7XO completely stands apart from the outgoing version in its design language. It got a new fascia, new alloy wheels and new lighting elements with its taillamps shared with its electric sibling, the XEV 9S. If you want a detailed design breakdown of the 7XO, don’t forget to check out our 25-image gallery:

Mahindra XUV 7XO Colour Options

The XUV 7XO’s colour palette did get a refresh. It can now be had in 7 colourways, out of which four shades can also be had in dual-tone paint options. Namely, the colours available are: Nebula Blue, Ruby Velvet, Galaxy Grey, Stealth Black, Desert Myst, Midnight Black, and Everest White. Which variants get what colour options, you ask? We’ve answered that in the report below:

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Which Variant Gets What Features?

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is indeed a well-specced SUV in the segment. Most importantly, it kicks off things for its base variant with a triple display setup, front and rear armrests, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a lot more. The higher trims get even juicier with things like a 540-degree camera system, Boss mode, ventilated seats, dual-zone auto AC and a lot more stuff. If you want to know which variant gets what features, you should check out the following report:

Mahindra XUV 7XO Variant-wise Powertrain

One department, where the XUV 7XO didn’t rework, is its proven powertrain. It continued with its turbo-petrol and diesel engine options paired with both a manual and a torque converter automatic gearbox. It also has the choice of a front-wheel and an all-wheel drive based on select variants. Not all variants get all engine-transmission options, of course. So if you want to know which has what, our variant-wise powertrain report will resolve your query:

Mahindra XUV 7XO Accessories List

If you’re keen on dressing up your new Mahindra XUV 7XO with more cosmetic elements, Mahindra has plenty of official accessories on offer that you must take a look at. We have listed each and every brand accessory with its prices in the following report:

Mahindra XUV 7XO Against Its Rivals

If you’re looking for the Mahindra XUV 7XO, you should also be enlightened about its alternative options, and in that case, we have compared the 7XO with its prime rivals in the following reports: