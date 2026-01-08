Mahindra XUV 7XO Variant-wise Powertrain Options Explained

The Mahindra XUV 7XO continues to be offered with the same petrol and diesel engine options as before

The Mahindra XUV 7XO, which is the XUV700 facelift, marks a major step forward for the Indian brand, bringing a fresh design language, a tech-loaded interior, and meaningful comfort upgrades. While much of the spotlight has been on its cabin layout and premium features, Mahindra has offered familiar powertrain options, well spread across variants.

The XUV 7XO is offered with multiple engine and transmission combinations, catering to buyers looking for a balance of performance, efficiency and convenience. However, like some SUVs in this segment, not all powertrain options are available across every variant. Here’s a detailed look at how Mahindra has distributed the XUV 7XO’s engines and gearboxes across its lineup.

But before we break it down variant by variant, let’s take a quick look at the engine and transmission options on offer.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Powertrain Options

The XUV 7XO can be had with both petrol and diesel engine options. Here’s a quick look at the specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 200 PS 185 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive/ All-wheel drive

*MT- manual transmission, AT- automatic transmission

The petrol engine is for those who want performance and thrill from the XUV 7XO. On the other hand, the diesel engine offers a combination of performance and efficiency, ideal for those who have heavy usage. Both engine options get the same 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission. Mahindra also offers an all-wheel drive option with the diesel-automatic combination.

Even though the engine options are the same as the pre-facelift, the interior and exterior have been significantly updated. We have explained the same in this detailed old vs new report.

Let’s now take a look at how Mahindra has distributed the powertrain options:

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variant-wise Powertrain

Variant Seating configuration Petrol Diesel MT AT MT AT AWD AT AX 7-seater ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ AX3 7-seater ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ AX5 7-seater ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ AX7 7-seater ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ AX7 Tech 6-seater ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ 7-seater ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ AX7 Luxury 6-seater ❌ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ 7-seater ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

If you’re opting for the base variant of the XUV 7XO, you can only pair the engine with a manual gearbox.

Top-spec variant is available with all powertrains save for the petrol-manual.

If you want the 6-seater version with a manual, then the AX7 Tech with the diesel engine would be your only option.

AWD is available only with the AX7 Tech and Luxury trims.

The entry-level AX and AX7 Tech (6-seater) are variants with the least powertrain options.

Similarly, you cannot have all colours with all variants, details of which can be found in this story.

Features

Top features in the XUV 7XO include the new triple 12.3-inch displays, including touchscreen infotainment, digital driver’s display, and a co-passenger entertainment, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, electric boss mode, dual-zone climate control, multi-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front and second row seats, power adjustment for front seats, and two wireless phone chargers.

Safety features include level-2 ADAS, up to 7 airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 540-degree camera.

Mahindra has given the new triple-screen layout right from the base variant! Want to know more about the entry-level variant? Check out this story.

Price And Rivals

The XUV 7XO is priced from Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the likes of the Tata Harrier/ Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, Toyota Innova Hycross, and MG Hector/ Hector Plus.

If you are interested in the XUV 7XO, then here is the full price range of the new SUV.