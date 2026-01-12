New 2026 Kia Seltos Now Available At Dealerships And Deliveries Underway: A DETAILED GUIDE To Purchase

While the new Seltos in pictures might look polarising to some, it looks super cool physically

Walk into a Kia showroom and expect to see the new 2026 Kia Seltos parked? There’s good news for you as the SUV has now started arriving at dealerships across India. Test drives and deliveries for the SUV have also commenced. If you’re planning to add the new Seltos to your garage, here’s a rundown of things you need to know.

Prices

The new Kia Seltos will cost you between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). You can get an account of the detailed variant-wise prices of the Kia Seltos here. And before we tell you about the variants, let’s check out the other important things.

How To Book One?

First things first, bookings for the new Seltos have been underway for a long time, and if you want to make a booking, you can do so by doing it either online or at your nearest Kia dealership. To make life easier for you, we have detailed the entire process here.

Colour Options To Choose From

Now that you proceed with your booking process, one of your key decisions would be to choose your preferred colour for your car. And we know how much of an important decision this becomes, considering different people from your circle will have different opinions. The new Seltos come in as many as 12 colourways and you can take a look at all of them here.

How Does The New Seltos Look?

If you’re the man on a mission for this purchase, chances are you’d plan a visit soon to your nearest dealership, and we recommend you do so. Its styling is a complete departure from the outgoing model and it looks a whole lot more radical now. If you want a proper look of the new Seltos’ design, you should check out our detailed image gallery.

While the new Seltos has transformed itself in many ways, one notable factor about it is that it is now bigger than before and, in fact, the longest SUV in its segment. How big is it really, compared to a Creta, Sierra or Victoris? Well, we have pulled out our measuring tape to compare that as well.

Note: One distinctive thing is that, irrespective of the growth in the Seltos’ length, width and wheelbase, the boot space remains shallow and just as usable. Here’s how we tested it in real life.

What Are The Variants?

The new Kia Seltos is available in 10 variants: HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK(O), HTX, HTX(A), GTX, GTX (A), X-Line and X-Line (A).

Which variant to pick amongst so many? Fret not, check out our variant-wise explanations to make an informed decision:

What’s New In The 2026 Kia Seltos?

Kia has done so much work on the new-generation Seltos that it is evident that this new model carries a long list of updates over the outgoing model, be it in design or features. In case you’re eager to check out the differences between the new and old Seltos in more detail, we have already compared the two in detail.

Now that we talked about updates, let’s take a look at the features, safety and specifications of the Seltos:

Features

The new Seltos gets features like dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and digital driver’s display, a 5-inch AC control screen, dual-zone auto AC, 8-speaker Bose sound system, front seat ventilation, 64-colour ambient lighting, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory setting, front and rear dashcams, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, and connected car tech.

Safety

For safety, the Seltos gets 6 airbags, front, side and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a 360-degree camera setup and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.

Specifications

The new Seltos comes with three engine options, details of which have been mentioned below for your reference:

Engine 1.5-litre N/A Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

CVT - Continuously variable transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

How Is The New Seltos Against Its Prime Rivals?

The Seltos is currently in a segment that has gotten fierce recently. Maruti’s Victoris is firing up in sales, Tata Sierra is commanding attention like a supremo, while the Hyundai Creta is still dominating. That said, it's time to tell if the new Seltos can overdo all of that hype. But at least on paper, does the Seltos really have it all to do so? Check that yourself in the following reports:

The Seltos also takes on SUVs like the Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Tata Curvv, Citroen Basalt and MG Astor. Stay tuned to CarDekho for fresh new updates and comparisons on the new Kia Seltos.