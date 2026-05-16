Most Important Car News Highlights From The Past Week: Skoda Kodiaq Finds A Key Update, Kia Carens Clavis EV With BaaS And Fuel Prices Go Up In India

The past week in the Indian car market was important. Important not because of multiple new launches or unveils, but for some major updates that prove to impact. Skoda updated its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, with a necessary safety feature and also made its base variant a lot more affordable. Besides, we also saw updates for Tata and Kia cars. Audi also unveiled its upcoming flagship’s interior globally.

Most importantly, the Indian automobile market for the masses was shaken by the surcharge in fuel prices. Petrol and Diesel prices went up by Rs 3 per litre, whereas CNG gets more expensive by Rs 2 per kg.

Here’s all that happened:

2026 Skoda Kodiaq Gets New Feature And Prices Rejigged

Skoda India has updated the Kodiaq, their premium flagship SUV, with model-year 2026 updates. The Kodiaq now features a suite of Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Due to this addition, select variants command a premium of up to a lakh. Meanwhile, the base-spec 5-seater Lounge variant has gotten more affordable by a massive amount.

Tata Altroz Brings CNG Automatic

The Tata Altroz premium hatchback’s CNG variants have been updated with an automated manual gearbox (AMT). With this, it becomes the only car in its segment with this transmission convenience. Out of the seven available variants, the five mid-spec trims can be had with the AMT powertrain option.

Kia Carens Clavis EV Now Available With BaaS

Battery-as-a-service (BaaS) is no new thing in the EV segment, and Kia becomes the latest carmaker to join this bandwagon. The Kia Carens Clavis EV can now be purchased under this scheme and by doing so, this can cut down the upfront purchase cost by up to Rs 6 lakh for the customers. If you opt for this, you have to pay an additional monthly battery rental fee of Rs 3.3 per kilometre. This fee remains standard for both battery packs of the eMPV.

Upcoming Audi Q9 Interior Globally Unveiled

Audi will bring the Q9 as its flagship offering, most likely next year. Before that, the carmaker offered a glimpse of its plush, futuristic, and tech-laden interior. The Q9 will feature a three-row layout and will be available in both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations. With premium materials and finishes, stylish ambient lighting, and a long list of features, the Q9 looks every bit the suave German luxury SUV.

Range Rover Sport SV Launched

Range Rover launched the Sport SV in India. It is positioned below the limited-run Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two. The standard SV offers the same performance-focused appeal in a more accessible package. The model is also among the first JLR vehicles in India to benefit from revised pricing under the India-UK Free Trade Agreement. Bookings are underway.

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