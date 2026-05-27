MG Majestor Vs 2026 Skoda Kodiaq Compared: Capability vs Comfort And Driving Pleasure!

The Toyota Fortuner is the default option for most when picking a 7-seater SUV for under Rs 50 lakh. However, if you want more than just capability, MG has come out with the Majestor, which is a bigger, more-feature loaded and capable version of the Gloster. With this makeover, the MG Majestor’s comfort and feel-good feature package is actually now more comparable to the Skoda Kodiaq - a car you shouldn’t ignore if you want a large SUV that plasters a smile on your face.

So if you were in the market for a 7-seater SUV, which one should you pick?

MG Majestor Vs 2026 Skoda Kodiaq: Price

MG Majestor 2026 Skoda Kodiaq Price (ex-showroom) Up to Rs 44.99 lakh Rs 36.99 lakh to Rs 46.99 lakh

With the recent update, the prices for the 2026 Skoda Kodiaq have actually come down by up to Rs 3 lakh. Prices of the MG Majestor’s top-spec variant range from Rs 40.99 lakh to Rs 44.99 lakh, while its base variant prices are yet to be announced. On the top-end, the Majestor undercuts the Kodiaq by Rs 2 lakh.

MG Majestor Vs 2026 Skoda Kodiaq: Dimensions

Parameter MG Majestor 2026 Skoda Kodiaq Difference Length 5,046 mm 4,758 mm +288 mm Width 2,016 mm 1,864 mm +152 mm Height 1,870 mm 1,679 mm +191 mm Wheelbase 2,950 mm 2,791 mm +159 mm Boot space 343-litres / 1350-litres 281-litres / 786-litres +62-litres / +564-litres

The MG Majestor is the biggest SUV in its segment, and the difference with respect to the Skoda Kodiaq is crystal clear.

The Majestor is longer, wider, and taller than the Skoda Kodiaq by 288mm, 152mm, and 191mm, respectively.

In case your use case involves carrying luggage with passengers in all three rows, then you’ll have more space in the MG Majestor. The Kodiaq’s boot space with all the three rows up is short by 62-litres.

With the third row folded, the difference in space becomes even higher with the MG Majestor boasting 564-litres of extra space compared to the Kodiaq.

The bigger size, combined with the bigger alloy wheels and muscular body give the MG Majestor a properly dominating road presence. It feels more powerful and intimidating compared to the Kodiaq’s sophisticated and elegant looks.

The size advantage also means that the MG Majestor has more space in the third row compared to the Skoda Kodiaq.

MG Majestor Vs 2026 Skoda Kodiaq: Colour Options

MG Majestor 2026 Skoda Kodiaq Metal Black Moon White Pearl White Magic Black Metal Ash Graphire Grey Concrete Grey Race Blue — Bronx Gold

MG offers a pretty simple colour palette with the Majestor with sober and dull shades like white, black and grey.

The Skoda Kodiaq on the other hand offers those sober colours along with an interesting Bronx Gold Metallic shade. There’s also a Race Blue Metallic colour.

MG Majestor Vs 2026 Skoda Kodiaq: Features

Feature MG Majestor 2026 Skoda Kodiaq LED Headlamps ✅ (3-piece) ✅ Auto Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ LED front foglamps ❌ ✅ Roof Rails ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ (Connected) ✅(Connected) Rear fog lamps ✅ ✅ Alloy wheels 19-inch dual-tone 18-inch with aero covers Upholstery Leatherette (dual-tone) Leatherette (dual-tone) Seating layout 6- and 7-seater 5-seater / 7-seater Powered front seats ✅(12-way driver/ 8-way co-driver) ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Massage front seats ✅ ✅ Rear sun blinds ❌ ✅ Infotainment 12.3-inches touchscreen 12.9-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster ✅(12.3-inches fully digital with multiple layouts) ✅(10.25-inch digital display with multiple layouts) Wireless Phone Charger ✅Dual ✅Dual Sound system 12 speakers (JBL-branded) 13 speakers (Canton-branded) Air purifier ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅(Adaptive) Automatic Climate Control ✅ (3-zone) ✅(3-zone) Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Powered Tailgate ✅ ✅ Split-folding rear seats ✅ ✅ Drive Modes ✅(Sport/Normal/Eco) ✅(Sport/Normal/Eco) Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 9 Parking sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front and Rear) Parking Camera 360-degree 360-degree ESC (Electronic Stability Control) ✅ ✅ EPB (Electronic Parking Brake) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ✅ Rear wiper and washer with defogger ✅ ✅ Hill hold assist ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ❌ Level-2 ADAS ✅ ✅

MG has equipped the Majestor with a strong feature package that covers not just all the basics, but also all the feel-good features one would expect at the price. You can check out how the Majestor has evolved over the Gloster in this story.

Both cars are comparable in their feature and safety package with the Majestor just missing out on front LED fog lights and rear sun blinds, while the Kodiaq misses out on a tyre pressure monitor system.

The Skoda Kodiaq offers a bigger infotainment system, but the MG Majestor’s driver’s display is slightly bigger.

Surprisingly, it is the Majestor which is available in a 6-seater captain seat configuration, and not the Skoda Kodiaq.

However, Skoda offers the base variant of the Kodiaq as a 5-seater.

While the Skoda Kodiaq gets more airbags (9) than the Majestor (6), it misses out on a proper tyre pressure monitoring system.

MG Majestor Vs 2026 Skoda Kodiaq: Powertrain Options

MG Majestor 2026 Skoda Kodiaq Engine 2-litre Twin-turbo Diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 215 PS 204 PS Torque 478.5 Nm 320 Nm Transmission 8-speed Automatic 7-speed DCT Drivetrain RWD* / 4WD AWD^

In terms of what’s underneath the body, the MG Majestor and Skoda Kodiaq are two very different cars with the former being a ladder-frame SUV, and the latter being a monocoque chassis.

You only get a diesel engine in the MG Majestor, while the Kodiaq is a turbo-petrol only SUV.

You can choose between rear-wheel or four-wheel drivetrain options in the Majestor. The Skoda Kodiaq is a full time all-wheel drive SUV.

In terms of pure on-paper output, the MG Majestor has the better power and torque figures, but the Skoda Kodiaq will feel quicker and more energetic in the real-world.

Off-road nerd fact: While both the SUVs have variants that send power to all four wheels in different configurations, the MG Majestor’s off-road prowess goes beyond the Kodiaq’s basic full-time all-wheel drive. In fact, Majestor is the only SUV under Rs 1 crore to offer three differential locks: Front, centre and rear. Pair that to its body-on-frame chassis, and the Majestor becomes a seriously capable off-road SUV that should be able to sustain a lot more abuse than the Skoda Kodiaq.

CarDekho Says…

The MG Majestor and Skoda Kodiaq are two SUVs with very distinct personalities. The Majestor is a more traditional take on an SUV with an old-school ladder-frame chassis, a low-range four-wheel drivetrain and more differential locks than you need to scale the mountain or river close to your city. It packs in proper capability combined with feel-good amenities and conveniences that a modern family might need.

On the other hand, the Skoda Kodiaq has proper European traits instilled deep within its roots. It is like that one NRI friend which is far more elegant and sophisticated in everything they do.

Off-road, the Kodiaq might not be as capable as the Majestor, but it has more capability than most people would need in real-life, is significantly more refined and comfortable to drive, and has a comparable feature package.

So if you’re looking for something that will cocoon you and your family from the outside world, hide the imperfections of the road and don't look out of place in the 5-star hotel lobby or a corporate parking lot, the Skoda Kodiaq is the better choice. But for those few who value that rugged, rough and tough feel of a ladder frame SUV that gives you the confidence to tackle rough roads without thinking twice about what obstacle may come in the way more than things like refinement, sophisticated ride manners and comfort, then the Majestor is a proper no-nonsense SUV.

Other Options To Consider

You can read a detailed comparison between the MG Majestor and Toyota Fortuner Legender here.