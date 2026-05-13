Kia Launches Battery Rental Programme (BaaS) For Carens Clavis EV

Following in the footsteps of competing EV makers, Kia has now launched its own battery-as-a-service (BaaS) programme for the Carens Clavis EV. Being the carmaker’s first model to be offered with this scheme, the electric MPV offers a spacious and practical interior, a sophisticated feel and is one of the few electric 7-seaters on sale today.

With prices starting from as low as Rs 12.84 lakh (ex-showroom) plus Rs 3.3 per km, it now becomes more accessible to budget conscious buyers. Here is a detailed breakdown of what it offers:

Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) Pricing

Battery Pack Starting Price (without BaaS) Starting Price (with BaaS) Difference Standard Range Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 12.84 lakh + Rs 3.3 per km (- Rs 5.15 lakh) Extended Range Rs 21.99 lakh Rs 15.94 lakh + Rs 3.3 per km (- Rs 6.05 lakh)

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Carens Clavis EV has a starting price of Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) when bought outright.

However, this gets reduced by a massive Rs 5.15 lakh to Rs 12.84 lakh (ex-showroom) when you opt for the BaaS program, with an additional fee of Rs 3.3 per km.

Interestingly, the per km battery rental fee remains the same for both the Standard Range and Extended Range variants, despite the larger battery size.

The difference in pricing widens to Rs 6.05 lakh (ex-showroom) when it comes to the Extended Range variants.

Loan Tenure: Note that this battery rental fee is for a loan tenure of 96 months. Rates may vary based on factors like variant chosen, your CIBIL score, monthly usage and other factors. You are advised to contact your nearest Kia dealership to know more.

Kia Carens Clavis EV Overview

One of the few 7-seater electric MPVs on the market, the Carens Clavis EV blends in a spacious cabin and practicality with a long range and high-quality feature-rich personality. In terms of design, it remains similar to the ICE-powered Carens Clavis. Upfront, the grille remains blanked-off and houses the charging flap in the centre. You also get sporty bumpers and a unique LED DRL signature, along with the triangular LED headlamps.

In profile, it gets 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with neon brake calipers, a boxy silhouette, thick cladding and roof rails. The rear-end gets a connected LED taillamp cluster, roof spoiler and a sporty-looking bumper with a body-coloured insert for style.

Feature highlights of the Carens Clavis EV include dual 12.3-inch screens for the digital driver’s display and touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, air purifier, 64-colour ambient lighting, 4-way powered driver seat and an 8-speaker Bose audio system.

It also gets safety features such as Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), hill hold control (HHC), 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and all-wheel disc brakes.

Two powertrain options are offered, and here are their specifications:

Battery Pack 42 kWh (Standard Range) 51.4 kWh (Extended Range) No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 404 km 490 km Power 135 PS 171 PS Torque 255 Nm 255 Nm

The Carens Clavis EV also has 100 kW DC fast charging capabilities which can top up its battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 39 minutes.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Rivals

Kia’s electric MPV has no direct rivals, but can be considered as an alternative to other electric 7-seaters like the Mahindra XEV 9S, VinFast VF MPV 7 and the BYD eMAX 7.