Tata Altroz CNG Gets An Automatic (AMT) Gearbox Option Now, Priced From Rs 8.70 Lakh

The Tata Altroz premium hatchback has been updated with a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission) option for its select CNG variants: Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S and Accomplished S. The base-spec Smart CNG trim is still offered only with the 5-speed manual gearbox.

If you’re curious about the premium of the new variants over the manual trims and whether any other updates are available, we have detailed that in the next section:

Tata Altroz iCNG AMT: Prices

The Altroz is available in a total of seven variants and the prices of all the CNG variants of the Tata Altroz are as follows:

Variant CNG AMT (New) CNG MT Difference Smart — Rs 7.30 lakh — Pure Rs 8.70 lakh Rs 8.10 lakh +Rs 60,000 Pure S Rs 9 lakh Rs 8.42 lakh +Rs 58,000 Creative Rs 9.57 lakh Rs 9.02 lakh +Rs 55,000 Creative S Rs 9.82 lakh Rs 9.27 lakh +Rs 55,000 Accomplished S Rs 10.77 lakh Rs 10.22 lakh +Rs 55,000 Accomplished Plus S — — —

As shown above, the AMT option is available from the Pure variant onward.

The Pure and Pure S AMT trims carry a Rs 60,000 and Rs 58,000 premium over the respective manual variants.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Creative, Creative S and Accomplished S variants command a Rs 55,000 premium over their respective manual counterparts.

Besides the gearbox addition, there are no further changes to the design and feature equipment of the Altroz.

Do note that the Tata Altroz CNG is not available with its top-spec Accomplished Plus S trim.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Features & Safety

The Tata Altroz CNG is equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 7-inch digital driver’s display, a single-pane electric sunroof, wireless phone charger, keyless entry, ambient lighting, 8-speaker music system, rain-sensing wipers and auto AC.

Safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts and rain-sensing wipers.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Powertrain

The Tata Altroz comes with 1.2-litre petrol, petrol with CNG and 1.5-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine options. The specifications of its CNG guise are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Petrol + CNG Power 73.5 PS (CNG) Torque 103 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT (NEW)

Petrol Power! When driven in the petrol mode, it churns out a slightly higher output of 88 PS and 115 Nm with this engine.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Rivals

AMT- automated manual transmission

The Tata Altroz’s rivals include the Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20. Among these, the Baleno and Glanza can also be had in CNG option, but the Altroz is the only car in the segment to offer an AMT paired with the CNG.