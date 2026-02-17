MG Majestor vs Rivals: Dimensions Compared

The MG Majestor SUV is set to go on sale soon as the carmaker’s flagship model in the Indian market. It is essentially based on the Gloster but gets some cosmetic and feature upgrades inside and out to make it a more premium offering. Given its big footprint, we thought of checking out how it sizes up against its rivals, which includes the segment-leading Toyota Fortuner as well:

MG Majestor vs Rivals: Dimensions Comparison

Specification MG Majestor MG Gloster Toyota Fortuner/ Toyota Fortuner Legender Jeep Meridian Skoda Kodiaq 2026 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Length 5,046 mm 4,985 mm 4,795 mm 4,769 mm 4,758 mm 4,792 mm Width 2,016 mm 1,926 mm 1,855 mm 1,859 mm 1,864 mm 1,866 mm Height 1,876 mm 1,867 mm 1,835 mm 1,698 mm 1,679 mm 1,665 mm Wheelbase 2,950 mm 2,950 mm 2,745 mm 2,782 mm 2,791 mm 2,789 mm

At over 5 metres in length, the MG Majestor will become the longest mass-market full-size SUV to be on sale in our market. The Gloster comes a close second (at 4,985 mm), while all other models measure over 4.7 metres.

Even when the overall width of the full-size SUVs is considered, the Majestor is the widest of the lot measuring 2,016 mm.

The bigger MG SUV also measures the tallest among all its rivals, with the Gloster and the Toyota Fortuner-Fortuner Legender duo coming in the second and third positions, respectively.

Both the MG SUVs have the same length when the wheelbase is concerned, while all others have a shorter one. Of the remaining four, it’s the Skoda Kodiaq that takes the lead, with the Fortuner and Fortuner Legender duo having the shortest wheelbase here.

We have also compared the Majestor’s key specifications with those of the Gloster to make the buying decision easier for you.

MG Majestor: Features

MG has equipped the Majestor SUV with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver’s display, 3-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats with ventilation, and dual wireless phone chargers.

Its safety net comprises six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). We have already covered the variant-wise features of the MG Majestor to help you pick the right variant for your needs.

MG Majestor: Powertrain Choices

The SUV will come with a single diesel powertrain, the technical specifications of which are as follows:

Specification 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine Power 215 PS Torque 478 Nm Transmission* 8-speed AT Drivetrain^ RWD/ 4WD

*AT - torque converter automatic transmission

^RWD - rear-wheel-drivetrain, 4WD - 4-wheel-drivetrain

Its 4WD setup comes with 10 off-road modes, an 810mm water wading depth and triple differential locks, making the Majestor a capable off-roader.

MG Majestor: Expected Launch And Price

The prices of the MG Majestor will be revealed in April 2026. We expect the carmaker to price the full-size SUV from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will take on the MG Gloster, while also serving as an alternative to the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner and Fortuner Legender, as well as the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.