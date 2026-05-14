Range Rover Sport SV Launched In India At Rs 2.05 Crore: Check Full Details Of V8 Powered High-Performance SUV!

Published On May 14, 2026 10:02 AM By CarDekho

Range Rover has launched a new high-performance variant of the Sport in India called SV at Rs 2.05 crore (ex-showroom). It sits below the limited-run Sport SV Edition Two trim and is Rs 30 lakh more affordable than the limited edition. It is also among the first JLR models in India to benefit from the India-UK FTA pricing revisions. Bookings are now open, while deliveries are scheduled to begin from August 2026.

If you’re looking for supercar-rivalling performance and SUV comfort, here’s everything you need to know about the new Range Rover Sport SV:

Price

Variant Sport SV (NEW) Sport SV Edition Two Difference Price (ex-showroom) Rs 2.05 Crore Rs 2.35 Crore (- Rs 30 lakh)

The new Range Rover Sport SV sits below the limited-run SV Edition Two variant, and has a starting price of Rs 2.05 Crore (ex-showroom, before options).

It is a massive Rs 30 lakh more affordable than the Edition Two.

Range Rover also announced a price cut for locally-assembled variants of the Sport recently. Take a closer look at the details here.

Exterior

In terms of design, the Sport SV retains the muscular and clean minimalistic design of the standard Range Rover Sport but adds several sporty details. Up front, it gets a blacked-out grille, aggressive bumper design, larger air intakes and a prominent front splitter. The SUV also features blacked-out ORVMs, pillars and exterior badging for a stealthier appearance.

From the side, the India-spec model rides on exclusive 22-inch forged alloy wheels finished in black. A contrasting black roof further adds to the sporty look.

At the rear, the quad exhaust setup and roof spoiler immediately distinguish it from the regular Sport. ‘SV’ badging across the exterior also highlights its flagship performance positioning.

Range Rover is also offering five exclusive paint options curated specifically for India:

Satin Green

Matte Orange

Gloss Blue

Matte Violet

Gloss Teal

Exclusive To Edition Two: The Edition Two variant, meanwhile, gets additional carbon-fibre elements and larger 23-inch wheels.

Interior

Step inside, and you get to see a sporty yet luxurious cabin. The India-spec SUV comes with perforated Windsor leather seats finished in a Light Cloud and Ebony theme, along with a sliding panoramic sunroof. The cabin also features illuminated ‘SV’ scuff plates and an extended leather package that enhances the premium feel inside.

Features & Safety

The Range Rover Sport SV comes loaded with luxury and performance-focused features such as a sliding panoramic sunroof, 29-speaker Meridian Signature sound system, 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 13.7-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charger, 16-way powered front seats, heated and ventilated front and rear seats and soft close doors.

Safety duties are handled by multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 360-degree camera, level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), electronic parking brake (EPB), front and rear parking sensors and more.

Powertrain

The Range Rover Sport SV is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine paired with mild-hybrid technology. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol Power 635 PS Torque 750 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT Drivetrain All-wheel drive Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 3.8 seconds

AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

The SUV also comes equipped with an advanced 6D Dynamics suspension system, which uses a hydraulically interlinked setup to minimise pitch and body roll during cornering and braking.

Rivals

The Range Rover Sport SV rivals high-performance luxury SUVs such as the Defender Octa, Porsche Cayenne Coupe GTS, Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe and the Audi RSQ8 in India.