2026 Skoda Kodiaq Launched With ADAS Tech! Prices Rejigged By Up To Rs 3 Lakh

Skoda has launched the updated 2026 Kodiaq in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 36.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model remains mechanically unchanged and continues to be offered in three variants and a total of five colour options. As a part of this update, Skoda has finally introduced advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features for the Kodiaq, while also updating the equipment list on the Sportline variant. Here’s all you need to know about the updates and prices in detail:

2026 Skoda Kodiaq: What’s New?

Variants New Price Old Prices Difference Lounge 5-Seater Rs 36.99 Lakh Rs 39.99 Lakh (-Rs 3 Lakh) Sportline 7-Seater Rs 44.99 Lakh Rs 43.99 Lakh +Rs 1 Lakh Selection L&K 7-Seater Rs 46.99 Lakh Rs 46.49 Lakh +Rs 50,000

Prices for the 2026 Kodiaq Sportline have been increased by Rs 1 Lakh (ex-showroom), and the Laurin & Klement variant commands a premium of Rs 50,000.

The Skoda Kodiaq now features Level-2 ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, front warning assist, and rear cross traffic alert. This is available only on the Sportline and Selection L&K variants.

All prices ex-showroom pan India

The Sportline variant has been revised to offer some key features, which were earlier exclusive to the Selection L&K trim. These features include an illuminated grille, the level-1 ADAS features, a 360-degree parking camera, and a pre-crash occupant protection system.

All exterior and interior design elements remain the same with the MY26 model.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq: Other Features And Safety

Apart from the new features mentioned above, the Skoda Kodiaq carries forward all the equipment from the earlier model, which includes a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a 13-speaker CANTON sound system, 12-way powered front seats with ventilation, heating, and massage functions, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, three-zone climate control, drive and traction modes, heated and auto-dimming ORVMs, an auto-dimming IRVM, and a wireless phone charger.

In terms of safety, the Kodiaq boasts a strong base with 9 airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a park assist system, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, hill start assist, hill descent control, electronic stability program, traction control, electronic differential lock, rain brake support, and all-wheel disc brakes. As mentioned earlier, the 2026 update brings ADAS features to the package.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq: Powertrain

Here are the detailed engine specifications of the 2026 Skoda Kodiaq:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol TSI Power (PS) 204 PS Torque (Nm) 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT Drivetrain All-wheel drive

The 2-litre turbo-petrol engine remains unchanged with the 2026 Kodiaq. The engine is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox, and an all-wheel drive system is standard across all variants.

DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

As per Skoda, the Kodiaq has a claimed mileage of 14.86 kmpl.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq: Rivals

The Skoda Kodiaq will continue to take on the likes of strong opponents like the Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, MG Gloster, and Jeep Meridian. It will also be a strong alternative to the upcoming MG Majestor.