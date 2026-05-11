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    2026 Skoda Kodiaq Launched With ADAS Tech! Prices Rejigged By Up To Rs 3 Lakh

    Unlike the base-spec Lounge variant, the other variants of the Kodiaq see a price hike of up to Rs 1 lakh

    Published On May 11, 2026 12:20 PM By CarDekho

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    2026 Skoda Kodiaq

    Skoda has launched the updated 2026 Kodiaq in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 36.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model remains mechanically unchanged and continues to be offered in three variants and a total of five colour options. As a part of this update, Skoda has finally introduced advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features for the Kodiaq, while also updating the equipment list on the Sportline variant. Here’s all you need to know about the updates and prices in detail:  

    2026 Skoda Kodiaq: What’s New?

    Variants

    New Price 

    Old Prices

    Difference

    Lounge 5-Seater

    Rs 36.99 Lakh

    Rs 39.99 Lakh

    (-Rs 3 Lakh)

    Sportline 7-Seater

    Rs 44.99 Lakh

    Rs 43.99 Lakh

    +Rs 1 Lakh

    Selection L&K 7-Seater

    Rs 46.99 Lakh

    Rs 46.49 Lakh

    +Rs 50,000
    All prices ex-showroom pan India

    • Prices for the 2026 Kodiaq Sportline have been increased by Rs 1 Lakh (ex-showroom), and the Laurin & Klement variant commands a premium of Rs 50,000.

    • The Skoda Kodiaq now features Level-2 ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, front warning assist, and rear cross traffic alert. This is available only on the Sportline and Selection L&K variants. 

    2026 Skoda Kodiaq

    • The Sportline variant has been revised to offer some key features, which were earlier exclusive to the Selection L&K trim. These features include an illuminated grille, the level-1 ADAS features, a 360-degree parking camera, and a pre-crash occupant protection system. 

    • All exterior and interior design elements remain the same with the MY26 model. 

    2026 Skoda Kodiaq: Other Features And Safety

    Apart from the new features mentioned above, the Skoda Kodiaq carries forward all the equipment from the earlier model, which includes a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a 13-speaker CANTON sound system, 12-way powered front seats with ventilation, heating, and massage functions, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, three-zone climate control, drive and traction modes, heated and auto-dimming ORVMs, an auto-dimming IRVM, and a wireless phone charger. 

    2026 Skoda Kodiaq

    In terms of safety, the Kodiaq boasts a strong base with 9 airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a park assist system, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, hill start assist, hill descent control, electronic stability program, traction control, electronic differential lock, rain brake support, and all-wheel disc brakes. As mentioned earlier, the 2026 update brings ADAS features to the package.

    2026 Skoda Kodiaq: Powertrain

    Here are the detailed engine specifications of the 2026 Skoda Kodiaq: 

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol TSI

    Power (PS)

    204 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    320 Nm

    Transmission 

    7-speed DCT

    Drivetrain

    All-wheel drive
    DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    • The 2-litre turbo-petrol engine remains unchanged with the 2026 Kodiaq. The engine is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox, and an all-wheel drive system is standard across all variants.

    2026 Skoda Kodiaq

    • As per Skoda, the Kodiaq has a claimed mileage of 14.86 kmpl.

    2026 Skoda Kodiaq: Rivals

    The Skoda Kodiaq will continue to take on the likes of strong opponents like the Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, MG Gloster, and Jeep Meridian. It will also be a strong alternative to the upcoming MG Majestor.

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    2026 Skoda Kodiaq Launched With ADAS Tech! Prices Rejigged By Up To Rs 3 Lakh
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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