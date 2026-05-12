New Audi Q9 Flagship SUV Interior Revealed Ahead Of Its Global Launch

Published On May 12, 2026 03:34 AM By Bikramjit

Audi is set to unveil the Q9, its new flagship SUV, globally on July 29, 2026. Ahead of its debut, the carmaker has revealed the Q9’s interior design, which features upscale materials, a monochromatic theme, generous comfort and convenience, and several modern features. Here is everything you need to know about the new Audi Q9:

Audi Q9 Interior

The Audi Q9 offers both six-seat and seven-seat layouts, and the cabin has a dual-tone black-and-white theme.

The dashboard adopts a wide, driver-oriented glass panel that combines the digital instrument cluster, central infotainment touchscreen, and a dedicated passenger display. It also integrates ambient lighting and a full-width interaction light that responds to vehicle functions and music playback.

The flat-bottom steering wheel and metal pedals have a sporty character, while carbon-fibre-style trim and matte surfaces add to its bling.

A full-width ambient light strip runs across the dashboard and door panels, giving the interior a distinctly high-tech appearance.

The centre console has a clean, layered design with hidden storage, dual wireless charging pads, 100W USB-C ports, slim touch controls, and very few physical buttons.

The front sports seats include ventilation and massage functions. The white leather sports seats feature tight bolstering, perforation, and illuminated accents below the headrests.

The optional six-seat configuration uses two ventilated and electrically adjustable second-row captain’s chairs with fold-down armrests, generous legroom, and a walk-through to the third row.

Note: The interior uses materials such as alpaca wool, Dinamica microfiber, fine Nappa leather, natural wood trims, and carbon-fibre accents.

Rear passengers get their own climate controls, cupholders, and charging ports integrated into the back of the centre console.

The third row appears to be spacious, with the same rich-looking leather upholstery in white.

The panoramic glass roof includes illuminated sections that extend the ambient lighting effect overhead, making the cabin feel brighter and more spacious.

Smaller Details: The sunroof has switchable glass segments that can turn opaque for glare protection and privacy.

Audi Q9 Exterior Design

Up front, the Audi Q9 features a massive gloss black grille with a hexagonal pattern, an illuminated Audi logo, slim LED DRL strips with pixel-style detailing, and large rectangular headlamp clusters. The front bumper incorporates a sporty lower air dam.

In profile, the Q9 adopts a more traditional boxy silhouette. One can spot large roof rails and chrome-finished alloy wheels with low-profile tyres.

At the rear, the Q9 gets a connected LED taillight bar, an illuminated Audi badge, and a layered bumper with quad exhaust tips for a practical yet sporty finish.

Audi Q9 Features & Safety

The images confirm that the Audi Q9 will come equipped with a wide range of features like a three-screen display unit, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, dual wireless phone chargers, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, and powered, heated and ventilated seats for both the first and second rows. Other highlights include a Bang & Olufsen 4D audio system, electronically operated doors, and selectable drive modes.

On the safety front, the Q9 is expected to offer multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and front and rear parking sensors.

Audi Q9 Powertrain

Audi has not yet disclosed the Q9’s powertrain options, but it is expected to be offered with a range of turbo-petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. It could also get a high-performance version with a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine from the SQ7 and SQ8.

Audi Q9 Expected Price & Rivals

Audi is expected to bring the Q9 to India in the second half of 2027, with prices likely to start at around Rs 1.50 crore (ex-showroom).

Once launched, the Q9 will compete with the likes of BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and Land Rover Defender 130.