Top 5 SUVs In India Under Rs 50 Lakh; This Upcoming SUV Could Shake Up The Segment!

The full size SUV space in India has evolved into a highly competitive and feature-rich category, where buyers expect a strong mix of performance, comfort, technology, and long-term reliability.

From proven ladder-frame SUVs to modern, tech-first monocoque offerings, the segment now caters to a wide range of needs and driving styles. Whether it’s highway comfort, family practicality, or off-road capability, there is an SUV for every kind of a buyer. And just when the lineup seemed well established, a new entrant has also begun to stir interest in this already dynamic space. So here are our top 5 picks that you must consider:

Jeep Meridian

Price: Rs 23.33 lakh to Rs 35.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Jeep Meridian continues to position itself as a premium, lifestyle-oriented SUV that blends everyday usability with genuine SUV capability. It gets the familiar Jeep styling with the signature seven-slot grille and strong road presence, while focusing more on enhancing comfort, tech, and safety equipment.

The Meridian is powered by a 2-litre turbo-diesel engine producing 170 PS and 350 Nm, paired to a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox, with both FWD and AWD options depending on the variant.

Inside, the SUV gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats. Safety is covered with six airbags, ESC, a 360-degree camera, and Level 1 ADAS.

Skoda Kodiaq

Price: Rs 39.99 lakh to Rs 46.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Skoda Kodiaq has entered its second-generation avatar in India as the brand’s flagship 7-seater SUV, bringing a more premium design, improved aerodynamics, and a significantly updated feature set.

Under the hood, the India-spec Kodiaq continues with a 2-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine producing around 201 PS and 320 Nm, paired to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and an AWD system as standard, keeping its focus on refined performance and all-weather capability.

Feature highlights include a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, powered, ventilated and massaging front seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging and a 13-speaker CANTON sound system. It also gets safety tech such as 9 airbags, ESC, Hill start assist, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and a park assist system.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Price: Rs 46.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is the brand’s new flagship 7-seater SUV for India, and features an understated European design language with a hunkered-down stance, connected headlamp and taillamp clusters and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Powering the Tayron R-Line is a 2-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine producing around 204 PS and 320 Nm, paired to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. It is also capable of completing the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 7.3 seconds, underlining its performance-oriented character despite its size.

Like other modern Volkswagen SUVs, the Tayron R-Line gets a premium, feature-rich cabin with a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a heads-up display, three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, 12-way powered front seats with memory, massage and ventilation functions and a 700W Harman Kardon sound system. Safety is handled by 9 airbags, ESC, Hill start assist, EPB with auto-hold, front and rear parking sensors, Level 2 ADAS, and a 360-degree camera.

Toyota Fortuner

Price: Rs 34.76 lakh to Rs 50.46 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Toyota Fortuner continues to be one of the most dominant full-size SUVs in India, known for its rugged build, strong reliability, and commanding road presence with its butch styling that includes a massive grille, sharp headlamps and chunky tyres.

You get three engine options with the Fortuner. There is a 2.7-litre NA petrol engine putting out 166 PS and 245 Nm, which is paired to a 6-speed AT. Besides this, you also have the 2.8-litre diesel engine producing 204 PS and up to 500 Nm torque. This is available with 6-speed manual and 6-speed AT gearbox options. For off-road use, the Fortuner 4x4 variants come with a dedicated 4WD system with low-range transfer case along with multiple drive modes.

Inside, it gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, 11-speaker JBL sound system, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control and powered driver seat on higher variants. Safety features 7 airbags, ESC, Hill start assist, front and rear parking sensors, rear view camera, traction control and 360-degree camera.

MG Majestor

Expected Price: Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom)

The MG Majestor has debuted as JSW MG Motor India’s new flagship SUV, positioned above the Gloster. It is based on a ladder-frame platform and is designed as a larger, more premium and more capable alternative, with a strong focus on road presence, cabin space, and off-road ability.

Under the hood, it is powered by a 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 215 PS and 478 Nm of torque paired to an 8-speed AT. The SUV is offered with both RWD and 4WD configurations for improved control across different surfaces.

Inside there is a tech-heavy cabin featuring 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12-way powered, ventilated and massaging front seats, a panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, wireless charger, 12-speaker JBL sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting and a powered tailgate. Safety is well covered with Level 2 ADAS, 6 airbags, ESC, hill descent control, hill hold assist, 540-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and traction control.