Top 10 Popular Mass-market Cars With Over Rs 1 Lakh Price Cut Under New GST 2.0 Rates

The Mahindra Scorpio N and Kia Syros are the two most benefitted model in this list

With the recent implementation of GST 2.0, the automobile industry has benefitted with massive price reductions on ICE-powered models. Coming to mass-market cars, many popular models have received a price reduction of more than Rs 1 lakh, making your favourite model more affordable. Here’s a look at 10 such popular mass-market cars offering massive savings.

Maruti Alto K10

Old Price Range (Old GST Rates) New Price Range (New GST Rates) Savings Rs 4.23 lakh to Rs 6.21 lakh Rs 3.70 lakh to Rs 5.45 lakh Up to Rs 1.08 lakh

The Maruti Alto K10 is amongst the most affordable cars you can buy in India. The maximum benefits are available on the entry-level LXi (O) variant, while price cuts on other variants range between Rs 53,000 and Rs 86,000. You can check out the full variant-wise revised price list here.

Kia Sonet

Old Price Range (Old GST Rates) New Price Range (New GST Rates) Savings Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.64 lakh Rs 7.30 lakh to Rs 14 lakh Up to Rs 1.64 lakh

The Kia Sonet sub-4m SUV has received a maximum price reduction of up to Rs 1.64 lakh on the fully loaded GTX Plus automatic diesel trim. All other diesel variants received a price cut of Rs 1 lakh, while prices of the petrol variants have been slashed by up to Rs 1.35 lakh. Check out the detailed variant-wise price list for Sonet in this story.

Kia Syros

Old Price Range (Old GST Rates) New Price Range (New GST Rates) Savings Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 17.80 lakh Rs 8.67 lakh to Rs 15.94 lakh Up to Rs 1.86 lakh

Kia Syros is the most benefitted subcompact SUV in this list. A price cut of Rs 1.86 lakh has been made to the top-spec HTX Plus (O) diesel automatic variant of the Kia Syros, and all other diesel variants get benefits of over Rs 1 lakh. Save for lower-spec HTK and HTK (O) petrol manual variants, all other petrol variants too get a price reduction of more than Rs 1 lakh.

Maruti Brezza

Old Price Range (Old GST Rates) New Price Range (New GST Rates) Savings Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 13.98 lakh Rs 8.26 lakh to Rs 12.86 lakh Up to Rs 1.12 lakh

It’s worth noting that the maximum benefits of up to Rs 1.12 lakh and Rs 1.07 lakh are being offered with the top-spec ZXi Plus automatic and manual variants of the Brezza, respectively. The savings on all other variants range between Rs 43,000 and Rs 91,000. Detailed variant-wise price distribution can be viewed here.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Old Price Range (Old GST Rates) New Price Range (New GST Rates) Savings Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.79 lakh Rs 7.28 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh Up to Rs 1.56 lakh

The top-spec AX7 and AX7 L diesel trims of the Mahindra XUV 3XO get the steepest price cut of up to Rs 1.56 lakh. The MX1 and MX2 Pro variants turbo-petrol, and MX3 and MX3 Pro petrol manual variants get savings below Rs 1 lakh. Notably, all diesel variants come with discounts exceeding Rs 1 lakh. Check out the detailed price list for Mahindra SUVs here.

Tata Nexon

Old Price Range (Old GST Rates) New Price Range (New GST Rates) Savings Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.60 lakh Rs 7.32 lakh to Rs 14.05 lakh Up to Rs 1.55 lakh

With the latest price revision, the popular Tata Nexon has become more affordable by up to Rs 1.55 lakh. Notably, highest price cuts of over Rs 1.5 lakh have been made to the top-spec Fearless Plus PS Diesel AMT variants.

Skoda Kylaq

Old Price Range (Old GST Rates) New Price Range (New GST Rates) Savings Rs 8.25 lakh to Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 12.80 lakh Up to Rs 1.19 lakh

Skoda is offering savings of more than Rs 1 lakh on Signature Plus automatic and Prestige variants of the Skoda Kylaq. The entry variants get a minimum cut of Rs 70,000, and the Kylaq now under cuts sub-4m SUVs like Maruti Brezza and Kia Syros in both base-spec and top-spec trims. Check out the variant-wise revised prices in this story.

Mahindra Scorpio N/Scorpio Classic

Model Old Price Range (Old GST Rates) New Price Range (New GST Rates) Savings Scorpio N Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 25.62 lakh Rs 13.20 lakh to Rs 24.17 lakh Up to Rs 1.45 lakh Scorpio Classic Rs 13.77 lakh to Rs 17.72 lakh Rs 12.98 lakh to Rs 16.70 lakh Up to Rs 1.02 lakh

All variants of the Mahindra Scorpio N get a maximum price cut of up to Rs 1.45 lakh under the new GST rates. On the other hand, the top-spec S11 variant of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets maximum savings.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Old Price Range (Old GST Rates) New Price Range (New GST Rates) Savings Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 23.39 lakh Rs 12.25 lakh to Rs 22.06 lakh Up to Rs 1.33 lakh

One of the most popular SUVs in Mahindra’s lineup, the Thar Roxx gets a maximum price cut of Rs 1.33 lakh, on the top-spec AX7 L 4WD (4-wheel-drive) variant. Also note that the Mahindra Thar 3-door is set to receive a facelift soon, and its prices are yet to be revealed.

Mahindra XUV700

Old Price Range (Old GST Rates) New Price Range (New GST Rates) Savings Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 25.14 lakh Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 23.71 lakh Up to Rs 1.43 lakh

The Mahindra XUV700 is the flagship ICE (internal combustion engine) SUV in the automaker’s lineup. It has received downward price revision of up to Rs 1.43 lakh. Save for the lower-spec MX, MX E, and AX5 Select 7-seater trims, all variants of the XUV700 have gotten cheaper by over Rs 1 lakh.

What Are The Revised Tax Slabs For Cars?

The updated GST slabs for cars have been detailed below in the table:

Type Of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Rates Savings Sub-4 metre (Petrol) 29% (28% GST + 1% cess) 18% 11% Sub-4 metre (Diesel) 31% (28% GST + 3% cess) 18% 13% Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc Up to 45% (28% GST + 17%) 40% 5% SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc) Up to 50% (28% GST + up to 22% cess) 40% 10%

When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?

All the prices mentioned above are now in effect following the directives received by the Government of India. Which car is on your wishlist and why? Let us know in the comments.