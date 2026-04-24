2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Vs Maruti Grand Vitara: Which SUV Makes More Sense for You?

Volkswagen has updated the Taigun with a facelift, introducing small design tweaks and feature revisions. In the crowded compact SUV segment, it goes up against the Maruti Grand Vitara, which focuses on practicality along with more efficient engine options. Should you choose the Grand Vitara, or does the Taigun make more sense with its performance-oriented engine lineup?

Price

Model 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift Maruti Grand Vitara Price (ex-showroom) Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19.30 lakh Rs 10.77 lakh to Rs 19.72 lakh

The Taigun’s starting price is almost Rs 23,000 more expensive than the Grand Vitara.

However, at the top-end it's the Maruti SUV that is dearer by Rs 42,000.

Notably, the Grand Vitara has been on sale since quite some time and you may be able to negotiate good discounts on it, which is unlikely in the case of the Taigun facelift given its recent introduction.

Let’s find out which car offers more bang for the buck:

Dimensions

Model 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Maruti Grand Vitara Difference Length 4,221 mm 4,345 mm -124 mm Width 1,760 mm 1,795 mm -35 mm Height 1,612 mm 1,645 mm -33 mm Wheelbase 2,651 mm 2,600 mm +51 mm Boot space 385 litres 373 litres* +12 litres

*For NA Petrol variants

The Maruti Grand Vitara is larger in terms of overall length, width, and height, which should translate into better cabin room and a stronger road presence.

The Taigun, however, offers a longer wheelbase, which could benefit rear-seat space. Its slightly smaller size could also make it easier to drive and handle in crowded city conditions.

The Taigun also has a slightly larger boot at 385 litres which could come in handy during airport runs and road trips.

Colour Options

2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Maruti Grand Vitara Candy White* Arctic White* Steel Grey Grandeur Grey Reflex Silver* Splendid Silver* Wild Cherry Red* Opulent Red* Avocado Pearl Chestnut Brown Deep Black Pearl Midnight Black Lava Blue Nexa Blue Carbon Steel - Carbon Steel Matte -

*Also available with black roof

The Taigun offers a wider range of colours with 9 exterior colours to choose from. It also gets some unique finishes like the Avocado Pearl (Green) and the Carbon Steel Matte.

The Grand Vitara sticks to a mostly dark colour palette with more conservative options.

You can opt for a sportier dual-tone theme with a black roof in some colours of both cars when opting for select variants.

Take a look at this story for a closer look at the Taigun’s colour split.

Powertrain Options

Specifications 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift Maruti Grand Vitara Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre strong hybrid 1.5-litre petrol + CNG Power 115 PS 150 PS 103 PS 116 PS 88 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm 139 Nm 141 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT (NEW) 7-speed DCT 5-speed MT/6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

Both SUVs cater to different priorities when it comes to powertrains. The Taigun sticks to turbo-petrol engines, offering stronger performance and a more engaging driving experience.

The Grand Vitara, on the other hand, focuses on variety and efficiency. It offers a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a strong hybrid setup for high-mileage urban users, and even a CNG option for lower running costs.

While the Taigun has an advantage in terms of power and torque, the Grand Vitara stands out for its wider range of choices and economical running costs.

Rough Roading: The Grand Vitara also offers an optional all-wheel drive (AWD) setup with its Petrol AT powertrain that enhances its off-road ability, and could be a useful option if your usage involves venturing into remote areas or broken roads frequently.

Features & Safety

Feature 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift Maruti Grand Vitara LED Headlamps and DRLs ✅ ✅ Connected LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 17-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Automatic headlights ✅ ✅ Illuminated logos ✅(Front and rear) ❌ Infotainment System 10.1-inch touchscreen 9-inch touchscreen Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ✅(wireless) ✅(wireless) Digital Driver’s Display ✅(10.25-inch) ✅(7-inch) Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Powered seats ✅(6-way driver and co-driver) ✅(8-way driver) Seat ventilation ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Sound system 6-speaker 6-speaker Clarion branded Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Wireless Phone Charging ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Heads-up Display ❌ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ✅ Tyre Pressure Monitoring System ✅ ✅ Rain sensing wipers ✅ ✅ Electronic brake with auto hold ❌ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Rear) 360-degree Camera ❌ ✅

Both SUVs cover the essentials well, including a touchscreen infotainment system, along with additional convenience features such as wireless connectivity, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

The Taigun stands out with a slightly more modern approach. Details like the illuminated logos add a unique touch that sets it apart visually.

The Grand Vitara, on the other hand, does not fall behind. It comes equipped with a heads-up display, branded sound system and air purifier while the 360-degree camera and electronic parking brake give it an edge in terms of safety and convenience.

CarDekho Says…

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift focuses on offering a driver-focused experience. It brings a clean interior layout, a modern set of features, and a setup that should feel more engaging to drive. Looking at the experience of the pre-facelift model, it will likely suit buyers who prefer ease of use and a more involved driving feel. Head over to our earlier report to know more about how the 2026 Taigun compares to the pre-facelift model.

The Maruti Grand Vitara, on the other hand, leans towards practicality and everyday usability. Its larger dimensions, added convenience features, and multiple powertrain options make it better suited for buyers looking for comfort, efficiency, and flexibility in daily use.

Looking at the overall package, the Grand Vitara comes across as the more complete choice for most buyers, especially if practicality and lower running costs are a priority. However, if you prefer a simpler setup with a focus on driving feel, the Taigun facelift still remains a solid alternative.

Here are some other options you can look at besides the Taigun:

Hyundai Creta: A strong all-rounder that combines comfort, a well-equipped cabin, and multiple engine options to suit different needs.

Toyota Hyryder: Retains much of the same package as the Grand Vitara but with a slightly different design language and the famed Toyota badge.

Tata Sierra: Stands out with its retro-cool design, roomy cabin, and a feature list that feels up-to-date.

Kia Seltos: Brings a bold design, a tech-heavy interior, and a wide mix of petrol and diesel engine choices.

Skoda Kushaq: Badge-engineered sibling of the Taigun, but with toned-down looks, a few extra features and a slightly lower price tag.

Maruti Victoris: Offers a more elegant styling approach, better luggage space, and a cabin that feels a step more premium than the Grand Vitara.

Honda Elevate: Keeps things simple with a spacious cabin and a smooth petrol engine that’s easy to live with.

Renault Duster: Carries a rugged appeal with a focus on durability, making it suitable for varied driving conditions.

MG Astor: Focuses on a premium cabin experience, modern styling, and a relaxed driving character.