Modified On Apr 05, 2024 11:48 AM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno

These offers are valid up to April 17, after which the discounts are likely to be revised

Maximum discounts of up to Rs 87,000 available on strong-hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara.

The Fronx is available with total benefits of up to Rs 32,000.

Maruti is offering the Baleno and Jimny with maximum benefits of up to Rs 57,000.

No benefits available on the XL6 CNG and Invicto.

Maruti has introduced various discounts on almost its entire Nexa lineup, including the Baleno, for the month of April. However, the offers mentioned below are applicable only till April 17, after which they are subject to revisions. Let’s go through the exact model-wise discounts available in the first half of April 2024:

Baleno

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 7,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 57,000

The benefits mentioned above are available on the Maruti Baleno’s AMT variants.

If you wish to buy the hatchback with a manual gearbox, the cash discount drops to Rs 30,000, while other offers remain unchanged.

Buyers can also choose the optional scrappage bonus of Rs 20,000 instead of the exchange bonus.

For those looking to buy its CNG variant, Maruti is providing it with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and the option of either the exchange bonus or the scrappage bonus. The Baleno CNG doesn’t get any corporate discount.

Maruti retails the premium hatchback between Rs 6.66 lakh and Rs 9.88 lakh.

Grand Vitara

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Corporate Discount Rs 7,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 87,000

Maximum discounts are available on the strong-hybrid variants of the Maruti Grand Vitara, which start from Rs 18.43 lakh.

Maruti is offering the SUV’s strong-hybrid variants with the highest optional scrappage bonus of Rs 55,000.

For those picking the higher-spec Zeta and Alpha variants (AWD included) of the petrol-only SUV, the cash discount reduces by Rs 5,000 while the exchange and scrappage bonuses come down by Rs 20,000 each.

The mid-spec Grand Vitara Delta variant is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 7,000.

Maruti is offering the base-spec Sigma variant of the SUV with only a corporate discount of Rs 7,000.

The Grand Vitara retails between Rs 10.80 lakh and Rs 20.09 lakh.

Jimny

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 50,000 Exchange Bonus – Corporate Discount Rs 7,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 57,000

All variants of the Maruti Jimny are available with total benefits of up to Rs 57,000.

There’s no exchange bonus or scrappage bonus on offer with Maruti’s off-roader.

The Jimny is priced from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh.

Also Read: Maruti Achieves Production Milestone of 3 Crore Vehicles in India

Fronx

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 7,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 32,000

The turbo variants of the Maruti Fronx further come with the Velocity Edition accessory kit worth Rs 43,000 in addition to the cash discount mentioned above.

You can also opt for the scrappage bonus of Rs 15,000 instead of the exchange bonus.

For those looking to buy its regular petrol variants, the cash discount drops down to Rs 10,000, while the Fronx CNG comes with only the exchange bonus or the scrappage bonus.

The Fronx is priced between Rs 7.51 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh.

XL6

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 20,000

Only the petrol variants of the Maruti XL6 are being offered with benefits in the form of an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

Like for a few other models mentioned above, the XL6 too can be had with an optional scrappage bonus of Rs 25,000 in lieu of the exchange bonus.

Maruti is not offering any discounts on the XL6’s CNG variants.

The XL6 is priced from Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 14.77 lakh.

Ciaz

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

All variants of the Maruti Ciaz are entitled to the savings mentioned above.

Buyers can also opt for an optional scrappage bonus of Rs 30,000 instead of the exchange bonus.

Maruti’s compact sedan is priced in the range of Rs 9.40 lakh to Rs 12.29 lakh.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Sold More Cars Than Hyundai, Tata, And Mahindra Combined In March 2024

Ignis

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 7,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 62,000

The offers mentioned above apply to all variants of the Maruti Ignis.

You can either opt for the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 or go for the scrappage bonus of Rs 20,000.

Maruti has priced the Ignis between Rs 5.84 lakh and Rs 8.11 lakh.

Notes:

The corporate offers may vary based on the eligibility of the customers. The benefits may vary depending on the state and city, so please contact your nearest Maruti Nexa dealership for more details. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

Read More on : Baleno AMT