The Maruti Alto accounts for over 50 lakh of the units produced since the brand started production in 1983

The largest carmaker in India, Maruti Suzuki, has achieved a production milestone of 3 crore vehicles in the country. Maruti started its production journey in India in December 1983, and it took over 40 years to reach this milestone. These numbers include the cumulative production from manufacturing facilities located in Gurugram, Manesar in Haryana, and Hansalpur in Gujarat.

Out of total 3 crore vehicles, 2.68 crore vehicles were manufactured at the Company’s Haryana-based facilities, while the remaining 32 lakh vehicles were produced at Maruti’s Gujarat plant. Here’s a timeline of production milestones achieved by Maruti Suzuki in India:

Year Production (in units) December 1983 Production started March 1994 10 lakh April 2005 50 lakh March 2011 1 crore July 2018 2 crore March 2024 3 crore

It took Maruti more than 27 years to reach the production milestone of the first 1 crore units. However, it took just over 7 years to produce the next 1 crore units and the most recent crore units were made even quicker in a little under 6 years.

Alto: Maruti’s Top-Produced Model

Announcing its production milestone, Maruti has also shared some interesting numbers for top 10 models that it has manufactured the most in its 40 plus years.

Model Production (in units) Maruti Alto 50.59 lakh Maruti Swift 31.93 lakh Maruti Wagon R 31.84 lakh Maruti 800 29.17 lakh Maruti Dzire 28.61 lakh Maruti Omni 20.22 lakh Maruti Baleno 19.53 lakh Maruti Eeco 11.95 lakh Maruti Brezza 11.66 lakh Maruti Ertiga 11.04 lakh

According to the data shared, the Maruti Alto, at 50.59 lakh units, accounts for the highest share of the 3 crore units manufactured till date. Prior to the Alto, Maruti manufactured over 29 lakh units of its iconic Maruti 800. It's worth noting that the production figure mentioned for the Alto includes both the Alto 800 and Alto K10 models.

The next most-produced models for Maruti are the Swift and Wagon R with a relatively slim gap between them. It’s worth noting that the tally for the Swift hatchback is even more impressive as it is almost exclusively sold as a private car unlike the Wagon R, many units of which are manufactured for fleet and commercial use.

Maruti also commenced exports in 1987, and today it contributes nearly 40% of the total vehicle exports from India.

Future Plans

Commenting on the production milestone, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, stated that Maruti plans to invest further to increase its annual production capacity to 40 lakh units by FY (financial year) 2030-31. To achieve this goal, the automaker will establish new green field manufacturing plants with a production capacity of 10 lakh units each in Haryana and Gujarat.

Maruti currently retails 18 models in India, 9 through its Arena and 8 through its Nexa dealerships. By 2031, the automaker will expand its India portfolio to from 18 to 28 models, including EVs starting with the production version of the eVX SUV.