Modified On Feb 08, 2023 10:05 AM By Shreyash for Maruti Alto 800

The carmaker is still having offers on both MY22 and MY23 units which are valid throughout this month.

Get maximum benefits of up to Rs 65,000 on Maruti S-Presso.

Savings of up to Rs 44,000 are available with Alto K10, Wagon R and Swift.

Avail discounts of up to Rs 39,000 on Alto 800.

Celerio can be availed with benefits of up to Rs 35,000.

Maruti’s van, the Eeco can be had with savings of up to Rs 24,000.

The Dzire is being offered with the least benefits of up to Rs 20,000.

All offers are valid till the end of February.

It seems Maruti is still stuck with some older units and has offers for MY2022 units as well as new ones across its Arena lineup for February. The most perks are being offered with MY22 units of S-Presso, Alto K10, Wagon R and Swift while, the Brezza and Ertiga are still not carrying any discounts.

Disclaimer: The resale value of the cars manufactured in 2022 may be lower than the ones made in 2023.

Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details below

Alto 800

Offers Amount MY22 MY23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 39,000 Up to Rs 39,000

Both MY22 and MY23 units of the Alto 800 are carrying identical benefits.

The above-mentioned discount figures are applicable on all trims except the Std and CNG variants.

The Std trim of the entry-level hatchback only gets a cash discount of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, taking the total benefits to Rs 9,000.

Its CNG model, on the other hand, can be had with total benefits of up to Rs 35,000, which includes a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Maruti retails the Alto 800 between Rs 3.54 lakh and Rs 5.13 lakh.

Alto K10

Offers Amount MY22 MY23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 44,000 Up to Rs 40,000

The maximum savings for the MY22 units, as stated above, are for the base-spec LXi MT trim.

The maximum savings for the MY23 Alto K10 are offered on CNG variants, which does not include a corporate discount but gets the biggest cash and exchange discount as listed above.

Benefits on other trims of the Alto K10 are the same on both MY22 and MY23 units.

The cash discount for both MY22 and MY23 VXi MT variants drops to Rs 20,000, whereas for the VXi+ trim, it further drops to Rs 15,000, though the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain unchanged.

The MY22 and MY23 AMT models of the Alto K10 do not include any cash discount.

Maruti Alto K10 is priced from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.95 lakh.

S-Presso

Offers Amount MY22 MY23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 65,000 Up to Rs 44,000

The MY22 CNG variant of the S-Presso is being offered with the highest savings as listed above, which includes a cash discount of Rs 50,000 alone, along with an exchange bonus but no corporate discount.

All MY22 trims of the S-Presso are carrying bigger cash discounts, as compared to the MY23 models, while the exchange bonus and corporate discount are the same for both.

For MY22 Std, LXi, VXi and VXi+ variants of the S-Presso, the cash discount is Rs 40,000, which drops to Rs 25,000 for similar trims of MY23 models.

The AMT models of both MY22 and MY23 are being offered with similar discounts of up to Rs 19,000, which includes an exchange bonus and a corporate discount.

Prices for the S-Presso range from Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 6.10 lakh.

Wagon R

Offers Amount MY22 MY23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 44,000 Up to Rs 44,000

The MY22 and MY23 models of the Wagon R are carrying the same discounts.

The highest savings stated above are valid on 1.2-litre petrol manual trims.

The cash discount for 1.0-litre LXi and VXi models reduces to Rs 20,000, while the other two benefits remain the same, for a total discount of Rs 39,000.

Meanwhile, the AMT trims of both 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre variants are being offered with the same savings of up to Rs 19,000, which only includes the exchange bonus corporate discount.

The LXi CNG variant of the Wagon R comes with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and the exchange bonus, offering total benefits of Rs 40,000.

But for the VXi CNG model of the hatchback, the cash discount drops to Rs 15,000 but still gets the exchange bonus.

Maruti Wagon R is priced from Rs 5.53 lakh to Rs 7.41 lakh.

Celerio

Offers Amount MY22 MY23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Rs 4,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 35,000 Up to Rs 35,000

Both MY22 and MY23 units of the Celerio are carrying similar benefits.

The highest savings listed above are only valid on CNG variants of the Celerio, which do not include the corporate discount.

All other variants are being offered with both, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, but the cash discount varies depending on the trim level.

For the V, Z and Z+ MT variants of the Celerio, the carmaker is offering a cash discount of Rs 15,000, which drops to Rs 10,000 for the base-spec L MT variant.

The AMT model of the compact hatchback does not carry the cash discount, though it still carries the exchange bonus and corporate discount.

Prices for the Maruti Celerio range from Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 7.13 lakh.

Swift

Offers Amount MY22 MY23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 44,000 Up to Rs 44,000

Again, the MY22 and MY23 units of the Swift are being offered with the same benefits.

The above-mentioned highest savings are applicable on manual trims of VXi, Zxi and Zxi+ variants of the Swift.

Meanwhile for the automatic VXi, Z and Z+variants, the cash discount is reduced to Rs 5,000, retaining the other two benefits, offering a total savings of Rs 24,000.

Also, a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 along with corporate discount are offered with the base-spec LXi trims of the Swift.

The CNG variant is the least discounted model of the Swift, which can only be had with a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

For availing the special edition kit for the Swift, customers will be charged an extra premium of Rs 28,400, though the exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and the corporate discount are still applicable.

The Swift is priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.98 lakh ex-showroom.

Dzire

Offers Amount MY22 MY23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 20,000

Just like most of the Arena cars, the Dzire is also having similar benefits on both MY22 and MY23 units.

Offers mentioned above are valid on manual trims of V, Z and Z+ variants.

The base-spec LXi trim and all automatic models are only carrying an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

Maruti Dzire ranges between Rs 6.44 lakh and Rs 9.31 lakh.

Eeco

Offers Amount MY22 MY23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 24,000 Up to Rs 24,000

Offers for both MY22 and MY23 units of the Maruti Eeco are similar corresponding to the variants.

The highest savings are applicable to petrol-powered models of Maruti’s van even with a lower cash discount of Rs 10,000.

The Eeco CNG is only available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000.

Prices for the Eeco range from Rs 5.25 to Rs 6.51 lakh ex-showroom.

Note

The offers mentioned above may vary depending on your city and state, so please visit your nearest Arena dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

