All the Maruti hatchbacks carry an average wait time of around three months or less

Maruti currently has eight hatchbacks in its lineup including the likes of Alto, Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon R, Swift, Ignis, and Baleno. Out of these eight models, most of them are among the best selling cars of India. So, if you’re planning to buy any of these Marutis, here’s how much you will have to wait in your city:

Cities Alto 800 Alto K10 S-Presso Celerio Wagon R Swift Ignis Baleno Delhi 3 months 2 months 2.5-3 months 2.5 months 2.5 months 3-3.5 months 2-3 weeks 2-3 weeks Bengaluru 2-3 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 2.5 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 1 month 1 month Mumbai 1-2 months 2-3 months 2 months 1 month 2 months 2 months 1 month 2-4 Days Hyderabad 2 months 2 months 3 months 2 months 2 months 2-3 months 3 weeks 1-1.5 months Pune 1-2 months 2-3 months 2 months 1 month 2 months 2 months 2-4 weeks 1 week Chennai 1 month 2.5 months 1.5-2 months 1.5 months 2 months 3-3.5 months 2 months 2 months Jaipur 3 months 2-3 months 3 months 2-3 months 2 months 2-3 months 2-3 weeks 1-1.5 months Ahmedabad 3 months 3 months 2 months 2 months 1.5 months 3-3.5 months 2 months 2 months Gurugram 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 1-2 months 2 weeks 2 weeks Lucknow 2 months 2-3 months 1-2 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 4 months 3-3.5 months 1-1.5 months Kolkata 1 month 2 months 2 months 1-2 months 1 month 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months Thane 1-2 months 2-3 months 2 months 1-2 months 2 months 2 months 4-5 months 4-5 months Surat 3 months 3 months 2-2.5 months 1.5 months 1.5 months 3 months No waiting No waiting Ghaziabad 3 months 3 months 2-2.5 months 2 months 1.5-2 months 4 months 2-3 weeks 1 month Chandigarh 2-3 months 2-3 months 2 months 1-2 months 2 months 3 months 1-1.5 months 3 months Coimbatore 3 months 2-3 months 3 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 5-6 months 1 week 1.5-2 months Patna 3 months 2-3 months 3 months 2-3 months 2 months 2-3 months No waiting 1 month Faridabad 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 1-2 months 2-2.5 months 2-3 weeks Indore 2 months 2-3 months 1-2 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 2-3 months 1-2 weeks 1 month Noida 3 months 2-2.5 months 2-2.5 months 2 months 1.5-2 months 2.5 months 2-3 weeks 1 month

Notes:

The Alto 800 and K10 carry an average waiting period of 2-3 months in most of the cities listed above. In Chennai and Kolkata, you can get the Alto 800 in a month, which is the earliest.

The S-Presso will be delivered in an average of around two months. It is available the earliest in Lucknow and Chennai.

Maruti Celerio also carries a wait time of around two months, while Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata have the least waiting.

One of the best selling cars, the Wagon R, has a waiting period of around two months in most of the cities. In Kolkata and Ahmedabad, you can get it a couple of weeks sooner.

The Maruti Swift has the highest waiting period in this list, averaging upwards of three months. In Lucknow and Ghaziabad, you might have to wait up to four months while buyers in Coimbatore could face a waiting period of up to six months.

The Ignis is the most readily available Maruti car, which can be had in some weeks itself.

Waiting time for the Baleno is also comparatively lesser to its other popular siblings. In most of the cities, you can get the premium hatchback in a month or so.

