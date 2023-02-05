Maruti Hatchbacks Waiting Period In Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, And Other Top Cities

Modified On Feb 05, 2023

All the Maruti hatchbacks carry an average wait time of around three months or less

Maruti currently has eight hatchbacks in its lineup including the likes of Alto, Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon R, Swift, Ignis, and Baleno. Out of these eight models, most of them are among the best selling cars of India. So, if you’re planning to buy any of these Marutis, here’s how much you will have to wait in your city: 

Cities

Alto 800

Alto K10

S-Presso

Celerio

Wagon R

Swift

Ignis

Baleno

Delhi

3 months

2 months

2.5-3 months

2.5 months

2.5 months

3-3.5 months

2-3 weeks

2-3 weeks

Bengaluru

2-3 months

2-3 months

2-3 months

2.5 months

2-3 months

2-3 months

1 month

1 month

Mumbai

1-2 months

2-3 months

2 months

1 month

2 months

2 months

1 month

2-4 Days

Hyderabad

2 months

2 months

3 months

2 months

2 months

2-3 months

3 weeks

1-1.5 months

Pune

1-2 months

2-3 months

2 months

1 month

2 months

2 months

2-4 weeks

1 week

Chennai

1 month

2.5 months

1.5-2 months

1.5 months

2 months

3-3.5 months

2 months

2 months

Jaipur

3 months

2-3 months

3 months

2-3 months

2 months

2-3 months

2-3 weeks

1-1.5 months

Ahmedabad

3 months

3 months

2 months

2 months

1.5 months

3-3.5 months

2 months

2 months

Gurugram

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

1-2 months

2 weeks

2 weeks

Lucknow

2 months

2-3 months

1-2 months

2-3 months

2-3 months

4 months

3-3.5 months

1-1.5 months

Kolkata

1 month

2 months

2 months

1-2 months

1 month

1 month

1-1.5 months

1-1.5 months

Thane

1-2 months

2-3 months

2 months

1-2 months

2 months

2 months

4-5 months

4-5 months

Surat

3 months

3 months

2-2.5 months

1.5 months

1.5 months

3 months

No waiting

No waiting

Ghaziabad

3 months

3 months

2-2.5 months

2 months

1.5-2 months

4 months

2-3 weeks

1 month

Chandigarh

2-3 months

2-3 months

2 months

1-2 months

2 months

3 months

1-1.5 months

3 months

Coimbatore

3 months

2-3 months

3 months

2-3 months

2-3 months

5-6 months

1 week

1.5-2 months

Patna

3 months

2-3 months

3 months

2-3 months

2 months

2-3 months

No waiting

1 month

Faridabad

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

1-2 months

2-2.5 months

2-3 weeks

Indore

2 months

2-3 months

1-2 months

2-3 months

2-3 months

2-3 months

1-2 weeks

1 month

Noida

3 months

2-2.5 months

2-2.5 months

2 months

1.5-2 months

2.5 months

2-3 weeks

1 month

Notes: 

  • The Alto 800 and K10 carry an average waiting period of 2-3 months in most of the cities listed above. In Chennai and Kolkata, you can get the Alto 800 in a month, which is the earliest. 

  • The S-Presso will be delivered in an average of around two months. It is available the earliest in Lucknow and Chennai. 

  • Maruti Celerio also carries a wait time of around two months, while Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata have the least waiting. 

  • One of the best selling cars, the Wagon R, has a waiting period of around two months in most of the cities. In Kolkata and Ahmedabad, you can get it a couple of weeks sooner. 

  • The Maruti Swift has the highest waiting period in this list, averaging upwards of three months. In Lucknow and Ghaziabad, you might have to wait up to four months while buyers in Coimbatore could face a waiting period of up to six months. 

maruti baleno

  • The Ignis is the most readily available Maruti car, which can be had in some weeks itself. 

  • Waiting time for the Baleno is also comparatively lesser to its other popular siblings. In most of the cities, you can get the premium hatchback in a month or so. 

