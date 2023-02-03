English | हिंदी

Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 45,000 On Maruti Ignis and Ciaz This February

Modified On Feb 03, 2023 06:09 PM

There are no savings available for the Baleno, XL6 and Grand Vitara

Maruti Ignis and Ciaz

  • The highest benefits of up to Rs 45,000 are offered on Maruti Ciaz.

  • Maruti Ignis can be had with savings of up to Rs 43,000.

  • No offers are available on Baleno, Grand Vitara and XL6.

  • All offers are valid till the end of February 2023.

Only two models from the Maruti Nexa lineup, the Ignis and Ciaz, are being offered with perks this February. There are no discounts available for the more popular and refreshed models like the Grand Vitara, Baleno and XL6.

Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details below

Ignis

Maruti Ignis

Offers

Amount

MT (All Variants)

AGS 

Cash Discount

Rs 23,000

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 43,000

Up to Rs 30,000

  • The MT variants of the Ignis are carrying a bigger cash discount for more savings overall.

  • Other benefits remain unchanged for both manual and automatic trims.

  • The Ignis is priced from Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 7.87 lakh.

Ciaz

Maruti Ciaz

Offers

Amount

MY22

MY 23 (Except Sigma)

MY23 Sigma

Cash Discount

Rs 15,000

Rs 10,000

N.A.

Exchange Bonus

Rs 25,000

Rs 25,000

Rs 25,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 45,000

Up to Rs 40,000

Up to Rs 30,000

  • The MY22 units of the Ciaz are offered with the most savings with a higher cash discount, which drops to Rs 10,000 for MY23 units.

  • The MY23 Sigma variant does not receive any cash discount.

  • All other benefits remain the same throughout the range of the sedan.

  • Maruti Ciaz is retailed between Rs 9.20 lakh and Rs 12.19 lakh.

Disclaimer: Buying cars manufactured in 2022 may have a lower resale value compared to the MY23 models.

Note: The offers stated above may vary depending on the state and city, so please contact your nearest Nexa dealership for more information.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

We need your city to customize your experience