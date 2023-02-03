Modified On Feb 03, 2023 06:09 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Ignis

There are no savings available for the Baleno, XL6 and Grand Vitara

The highest benefits of up to Rs 45,000 are offered on Maruti Ciaz.

Maruti Ignis can be had with savings of up to Rs 43,000.

All offers are valid till the end of February 2023.

Only two models from the Maruti Nexa lineup, the Ignis and Ciaz, are being offered with perks this February. There are no discounts available for the more popular and refreshed models like the Grand Vitara, Baleno and XL6.

Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details below

Ignis

Offers Amount MT (All Variants) AGS Cash Discount Rs 23,000 Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 43,000 Up to Rs 30,000

The MT variants of the Ignis are carrying a bigger cash discount for more savings overall.

Other benefits remain unchanged for both manual and automatic trims.

The Ignis is priced from Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 7.87 lakh.

Ciaz

Offers Amount MY22 MY 23 (Except Sigma) MY23 Sigma Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Rs 10,000 N.A. Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000 Up to Rs 40,000 Up to Rs 30,000

The MY22 units of the Ciaz are offered with the most savings with a higher cash discount, which drops to Rs 10,000 for MY23 units.

The MY23 Sigma variant does not receive any cash discount.

All other benefits remain the same throughout the range of the sedan.

Maruti Ciaz is retailed between Rs 9.20 lakh and Rs 12.19 lakh.

Disclaimer: Buying cars manufactured in 2022 may have a lower resale value compared to the MY23 models.

Note: The offers stated above may vary depending on the state and city, so please contact your nearest Nexa dealership for more information.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

