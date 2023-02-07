Modified On Feb 07, 2023 04:52 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Ertiga

The new connectivity features rolled out for the hatchback and MPVs will be accessible after an OTA (over-the-air) update

All three cars now get Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

New updates also include turn-by-turn (TBT) directions on MID and HUD, depending on the models.

Both Ertiga and XL6 get Surround Sense audio tuning by ARKAMYS.

Now, the Baleno also gets ESP and hill hold assist as standard.

Maruti Suzuki has introduced new connectivity features to Baleno, Ertiga and XL6. Their feature-rich variants, ones having the SmartPlay Pro (seven-inch) and SmartPlay Pro+ (nine-inch) infotainment systems, get the new tech. This update will also be rolled out for existing customers via an OTA (over-the-air) update.

More tech for added convenience

All three vehicles now get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The MPVs come with a seven-inch touchscreen while the range-topping Baleno gets a nine-inch unit. Another new feature is the TBT (turn-by-turn) navigation on the MID (multi-information display), and even on the HUD (head-up display) of the top-spec Baleno. However, TBT navigation on Ertiga and XL6’s MID displays is only available via Google Maps with Android Auto, and not with Apple Maps via Apple CarPlay.

Digitally improved audio

Exclusive to the Ertiga and XL6, the update includes ARKAMYS Surround Sense audio tuning for improved speaker sound quality and signature ambience settings for various moods. For existing owners of the latest versions of the models, the software feature update can be installed via their smartphones using the SmartPlay Pro Sync application.

More safety for the Baleno

Maruti has also silently enhanced passenger safety by providing ESP (electronic stability program) and hill assist as standard on the Baleno. The same is also offered as standard equipment with the Ertiga and XL6.

No change in prices

While Maruti is likely to have hiked prices across the board for 2023, as it does every year, the software update attracts no premium of its own. The Baleno is priced from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.83 lakh, the XL6 is retailed from Rs 11.41 lakh to Rs 14.55 lakh, and the Ertiga is sold between Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 12.93 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom

