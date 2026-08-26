2026 BE 6 SPORTEQ Booking & Delivery Process Explained

Mahindra has commenced bookings for the new BE 6 SPORTEQ, with deliveries for the futuristic-looking electric SUV to begin on August 26, 2026. This updated model brings new software features, AI-powered technology, and special editions as well.

For those planning to purchase the new electric SUV, here is a comprehensive guide to the booking process, delivery timeline, and what the vehicle offers.

How To Book The Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ?

To book the BE 6 SPORTEQ, you have to visit Mahindra's official website, where the online process is designed to be straightforward and allows for customisation of the final product.

The steps for booking the BE 6 are as follows:

Visit the official website for Mahindra SUVs.

Select the BE 6 SPORTEQ model from the available vehicle lineup.

Choose the preferred variant, battery pack size, and exterior colour option.

Select a preferred Mahindra dealership for the final delivery of the vehicle.

If applicable, choose a finance option or the newly introduced Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plan.

Enter the required personal details for the booking.

Final step: review all the selected information for accuracy before proceeding to payment.

Dealership Booking Process

In case you prefer an in-person experience, the BE 6 SPORTEQ can also be booked by visiting any authorised Mahindra dealership. This route provides the opportunity for a more hands-on evaluation of the vehicle.

After arriving at the dealership, customers can:

Explore the new Launch Edition and Formula E Freedom Edition, subject to their availability at the specific location.

Gain a clear understanding of the differences between the available battery pack and variant options.

Learn about the new connected car technology suites available with the BE 6.

Schedule a test drive to experience the vehicle's performance.

Finalise the choice of variant and colour.

Complete the booking formalities by paying the required booking amount.

Before You Book... Before finalising the reservation for a BE 6 SPORTEQ, please ensure that the chosen configuration aligns with your usage patterns and budget. It is advisable to clarify these details with the dealership to avoid any surprises post-purchase.

Delivery Timeline

Mahindra has officially confirmed that customer deliveries of the BE 6 SPORTEQ will commence from August 26, 2026. The final waiting period for any booking will depend on variant, battery pack, and the colour you select.

2026 Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ: Overview

The BE 6 SPORTEQ is positioned as a new series rather than a simple cosmetic update. It retains the iconic coupe-SUV silhouette but introduces significant enhancements in technology, software, and design. The lineup is also expanded with two exclusive models: the Launch Edition and the Formula E Freedom Edition.

The main highlight is the redesigned cabin, which is available from the TWO variant and above. The SPORTEQ features a new triple-screen dashboard layout and an exclusive Racing Tan leatherette upholstery with the launch edition. For the Formula E Freedom Edition, it offers a two-screen setup, a Halo instrument panel, and a unique Black & Firestorm Orange interior theme.

Mahindra has also introduced new connected car tech features with the updated BE 6, which include Google Gemini integration, in-car entertainment, customisable drive modes, user profile recognition, advanced safety, and personalised tail lamp messaging. Other notable features are a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, hands-free park assist, an augmented reality head-up display, and a panoramic roof with integrated lighting.

Powertrain Options

The BE 6 SPORTEQ now offers three battery pack choices, which include a 59 kWh battery pack, a 79 kWh battery pack and a new 70 kWh battery pack, which is distributed across its variant lineup

Battery Pack 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 (RWD) 1 (RWD) 1 (RWD) Power 232 PS 245 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 573 km 651 km 708 km

*RWD- Rear Wheel Drive

Depending on the battery pack, the BE 6 SPORTEQ supports 140 kW, 160 kW, or 180 kW DC fast charging. Under compatible charging conditions, this allows the battery to be charged from 20 to 80 percent in approximately 20 minutes.

Price & Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ is priced from Rs 19.45 lakh to Rs 26.95 lakh (ex-showroom). For customers who opt for the Battery-as-a-Service plan, the initial purchase price starts at Rs 11.45 lakh, with additional subscription charges for battery usage.

The BE 6 SPORTEQ will compete against the Tata Harrier EV, Tata Sierra EV, Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, BYD Atto 3 and the MG ZS EV.

CarDekho Says...

The Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ represents a significant step towards a software-defined vehicle architecture. While the refreshed interiors and special editions provide strong visual appeal, the most substantial upgrades are technological. The integration of AI through Google Gemini, the convenience of a Digital Car Key, and the promise of future-proofing via over-the-air updates position it as a forward-looking product. For buyers in the premium electric SUV segment who prioritise cutting-edge technology and futuristic design, the BE 6 SPORTEQ presents a compelling option. With deliveries starting from August 26, early bookings are recommended for those looking to minimise their waiting period.