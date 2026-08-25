JSW Motors Trademarks Seven Names For Its Upcoming Cars

India will see a new homegrown carmaker debuting after many decades in the form of JSW Motors, which is slated to make its debut in the upcoming festive season. And now, ahead of its debut, a new development has emerged with the brand trademarking seven distinct names, giving us a glimpse into what its first products, based on the Jaecoo J5, Chery iCar V23 and the Jetour T2 could be named as. Let’s take a look at what we know so far:

What Are These Names?

The company has filed trademarks for seven new names that may be used for upcoming vehicles, variants, or associated services. These are:

JSW Combat

JSW Adventura

JSW Cadet

JSW Urbanique

JSW Dominor

JSW Sereno

JSW Eleve

While the exact application for each name is yet to be confirmed, the choices offer clues about the brand's direction. Names like 'Combat' and 'Adventura' suggest rugged, off-road capable SUVs, a role likely to be filled by a localised version of the Jetour T2.

The name 'Cadet' has been specifically linked to a Four-wheel drive SUV. In contrast, 'Urbanique' points towards a more futuristic, urban-focused SUV, possibly the Chery iCar V23.

Note: While JSW Motors is likely to use these names for their product range, details on which models will get which name remain unconfirmed. Furthermore, it is also possible that the brand has trademarked these names for the future, and its upcoming SUVs get a completely different nomenclature too.

About JSW Motors

JSW Motors is preparing to enter the Indian Automotive Industry as the first homegrown mass market carmaker in two decades. Reports have already surfaced on the internet, which confirm that JSW Motors is already looking at setting up a massive manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra with an installed capacity of 3.5 lakh units a year.

Do note that this entity will operate completely independent of JSW Group’s other ventures, such as JSW MG Motor India with separate R&D capabilities, manufacturing facilities and distribution network. To know more about JSW Motors and what plans the brand has for India, click here.

CarDekho Says...

JSW's entry strategy is clearly aimed at the premium and tech-savvy buyer. With an expected price bracket of Rs 18 lakh to Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom), the brand is bypassing the high-volume compact segments and positioning itself directly against established players.

The focus on plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles from day one is a deliberate move to appeal to customers looking for modern powertrain options. The Jetour T2, for instance, could offer a unique proposition as a PHEV off-roader, a niche currently untapped in India. Similarly, the stylish Jaecoo J5 and the characterful iCar V23 will rely on design and technology to stand out.

What do you think of these names for JSW Motors’ first few SUVs? Let us know in the comments below!