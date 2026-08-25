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    This Is How Much The 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift On-road Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru And Chennai

    This update to the Scorpio N brings in minor cosmetic, interior, and feature updates that make it a better value-for-money proposition than before

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Aug 25, 2026 13:04 IST
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    Published OnAug 25, 2026 13:04 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 25, 2026 13:04 IST
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    Mahindra Scorpio N On-road Prices

    Mahindra launched the 2026 Scorpio N facelift earlier this month, and with prices starting from Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom), it has improved its value-for-money quotient. However, while these prices are ex-showroom, here’s what the SUV will cost you on-road in the top 5 Indian cities:

    How Is The On-Road Price Calculated?

    While buying a car, the ex-showroom amount is what you pay for the car itself, but there are some more taxes and fees involved before you can actually drive the car out on the road. These include:

    • Insurance Premium

    • Road tax and registration charges

    • FASTag charges

    • TCS (Tax Collected at Source)

    • Accessories (optional)

    Out of these, the TCS component at 1 percent is only applicable for cars priced above Rs 10 lakh. Since the Scorpio N is priced from Rs 13.69 lakh, you’ll have to pay this for all variants of the SUV. If you wanted to know more about the Scorpio N’s booking process, check out this explainer.

    Disclaimer: Insurance premiums vary depending on several factors. We suggest you check with your local dealer and insurance provider about the same and negotiate for a better deal.

    Mahindra Scorpio N On-road Price: Delhi

    Charges

    Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 Petrol MT (Base)

    Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L Diesel AT 4x4 (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 13.69 lakh

    Rs 25.49 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 13,690

    Rs 25,490

    Insurance

    Rs 71,200

    Rs 1,06,384

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 1,41,730

    Rs 3,23,425

    FASTag

    Rs 300

    Rs 300

    On-road Price

    Rs 15,95,920

    Rs 30,04,599

    Buying the Scorpio N in Delhi will cost you between Rs 15.96 lakh and Rs 30.04 lakh on-road. 

    Click here for the detailed on-road price of all variants in Delhi.

    Mahindra Scorpio N On-road Price: Mumbai

    Charges

    Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 Petrol MT (Base)

    Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L Diesel AT 4x4 (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 13.69 lakh

    Rs 25.49 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 13,690

    Rs 25,490

    Insurance

    Rs 1,02,815

    Rs 1,63,928

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 1,68,436

    Rs 3,90,867

    FASTag

    Rs 500

    Rs 500

    On-road Price

    Rs 16,54,441

    Rs 31,29,785 

    In Mumbai, the Scorpio N costs between Rs 16.54 lakh and Rs 31.30 lakh on-road.

    Check out the detailed on-road pricing for all variants of the Scorpio N in Mumbai here.

    Mahindra Scorpio N On-road Price: Bengaluru

    Charges

    Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 Petrol MT (Base)

    Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L Diesel AT 4x4 (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 13.69 lakh

    Rs 25.49 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 13,690

    Rs 25,490

    Insurance

    Rs 88,985

    Rs 1,65,685

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 2,61,992

    Rs 5,12,952

    FASTag

    Rs 600

    Rs 600

    On-road Price

    Rs 17,34,267

    Rs 32,53,727

    If you are purchasing the SUV in Bengaluru, it will cost you between Rs 17.34 lakh and Rs 32.54 lakh on-road.

    Head on to this link to know more about its variant-wise on-road pricing in Bengaluru.

    Mahindra Scorpio N On-road Price: Chennai

    Charges

    Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 Petrol MT (Base)

    Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L Diesel AT 4x4 (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 13.69 lakh

    Rs 25.49 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 13,690

    Rs 25,490

    Insurance

    Rs 1,12,292

    Rs 1,76,593

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 2,49,720

    Rs 5,13,100

    FASTag

    Rs 600

    Rs 600

    On-road Price

    Rs 17,45,302

    Rs 32,64,783

    As seen above, the Scorpio N is priced between Rs 17.45 lakh and Rs 32.65 lakh on-road in Chennai. 

    Here is a look at the SUV’s variant-wise on-road pricing in Chennai.

    Mahindra Scorpio N On-road Price: Kolkata

    Charges

    Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 Petrol MT (Base)

    Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L Diesel AT 4x4 (Top)

    Ex-showroom

    Rs 13.69 lakh

    Rs 25.49 lakh

    TCS at 1% of ex-showroom

    Rs 13,690

    Rs 25,490

    Insurance

    Rs 65,159

    Rs 94,313

    Road Tax + Registration Charges

    Rs 1,37,900

    Rs 2,55,900

    FASTag

    Rs 636

    Rs 636

    On-road Price

    Rs 15,86,385

    Rs 29,25,339

    In Kolkata, the Scorpio N will cost you between Rs 15.86 lakh and Rs 29.25 lakh on-road.

    Click here for its detailed variant-wise pricing in Kolkata.

    Overview

    One of Mahindra’s most iconic and bestselling nameplates, the Scorpio N recently underwent a minor update that brought in some new features, cosmetic tweaks and a refreshed interior design. It still carries on with its boxy silhouette and imposing stance that have always come to define the ‘Scorpio’ brand. 

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    In terms of features, this update adds a revised dashboard design, a panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster to the package. It is also equipped with features such as dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, 6-way powered driver seat, wireless phone charger, auto headlamps and a 12-speaker Sony sound system.

    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N

    Safety is boosted with the inclusion of a 540-degree camera, while retaining tech like 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake (EPB), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and hill descent control (HDC).

    Under the hood, it is powered by 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options. Here are its specifications:

    Engine

    2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre mHawk diesel

    Power

    203 PS

    Up to 175 PS

    Torque

    Up to 380 Nm

    Up to 400 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    RWD/4WD

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

    You can check out all variants of the Scorpio N in detail here.

    Rivals

    The Scorpio N has no direct rivals, except its own sibling, the Thar Roxx. However, you can also consider monocoque SUVs in the same price bracket such as the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 7XO, Hyundai Alcazar and the MG Hector.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Scorpio N facelift, despite being minor, adds a touch of class to the Scorpio N by significantly boosting its tech offering in front of the ever evolving SUVs in its price bracket. With its aggressive pricing, we expect it to continue being one of India’s favourite cars. With that in mind, while the lower variants feel well priced, the higher-spec Z8T and Z8L trims have become quite expensive, and with on-road prices crossing the Rs 30 lakh mark in a lot of cities, buyers may consider other cars from more premium segments.

    How much does the Scorpio N cost in your city? Let us know in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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    This Is How Much The 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift On-road Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru And Chennai
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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