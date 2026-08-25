This Is How Much The 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift On-road Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru And Chennai

Mahindra launched the 2026 Scorpio N facelift earlier this month, and with prices starting from Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom), it has improved its value-for-money quotient. However, while these prices are ex-showroom, here’s what the SUV will cost you on-road in the top 5 Indian cities:

How Is The On-Road Price Calculated?

While buying a car, the ex-showroom amount is what you pay for the car itself, but there are some more taxes and fees involved before you can actually drive the car out on the road. These include:

Insurance Premium

Road tax and registration charges

FASTag charges

TCS (Tax Collected at Source)

Accessories (optional)

Out of these, the TCS component at 1 percent is only applicable for cars priced above Rs 10 lakh. Since the Scorpio N is priced from Rs 13.69 lakh, you’ll have to pay this for all variants of the SUV. If you wanted to know more about the Scorpio N’s booking process, check out this explainer.

Disclaimer: Insurance premiums vary depending on several factors. We suggest you check with your local dealer and insurance provider about the same and negotiate for a better deal.

Mahindra Scorpio N On-road Price: Delhi

Charges Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 Petrol MT (Base) Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L Diesel AT 4x4 (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 13.69 lakh Rs 25.49 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 13,690 Rs 25,490 Insurance Rs 71,200 Rs 1,06,384 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 1,41,730 Rs 3,23,425 FASTag Rs 300 Rs 300 On-road Price Rs 15,95,920 Rs 30,04,599

Buying the Scorpio N in Delhi will cost you between Rs 15.96 lakh and Rs 30.04 lakh on-road.

Click here for the detailed on-road price of all variants in Delhi.

Mahindra Scorpio N On-road Price: Mumbai

Charges Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 Petrol MT (Base) Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L Diesel AT 4x4 (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 13.69 lakh Rs 25.49 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 13,690 Rs 25,490 Insurance Rs 1,02,815 Rs 1,63,928 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 1,68,436 Rs 3,90,867 FASTag Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 16,54,441 Rs 31,29,785

In Mumbai, the Scorpio N costs between Rs 16.54 lakh and Rs 31.30 lakh on-road.

Check out the detailed on-road pricing for all variants of the Scorpio N in Mumbai here.

Mahindra Scorpio N On-road Price: Bengaluru

Charges Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 Petrol MT (Base) Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L Diesel AT 4x4 (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 13.69 lakh Rs 25.49 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 13,690 Rs 25,490 Insurance Rs 88,985 Rs 1,65,685 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 2,61,992 Rs 5,12,952 FASTag Rs 600 Rs 600 On-road Price Rs 17,34,267 Rs 32,53,727

If you are purchasing the SUV in Bengaluru, it will cost you between Rs 17.34 lakh and Rs 32.54 lakh on-road.

Head on to this link to know more about its variant-wise on-road pricing in Bengaluru.

Mahindra Scorpio N On-road Price: Chennai

Charges Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 Petrol MT (Base) Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L Diesel AT 4x4 (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 13.69 lakh Rs 25.49 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 13,690 Rs 25,490 Insurance Rs 1,12,292 Rs 1,76,593 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 2,49,720 Rs 5,13,100 FASTag Rs 600 Rs 600 On-road Price Rs 17,45,302 Rs 32,64,783

As seen above, the Scorpio N is priced between Rs 17.45 lakh and Rs 32.65 lakh on-road in Chennai.

Here is a look at the SUV’s variant-wise on-road pricing in Chennai.

Mahindra Scorpio N On-road Price: Kolkata

Charges Mahindra Scorpio N Z2 Petrol MT (Base) Mahindra Scorpio N Z8L Diesel AT 4x4 (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 13.69 lakh Rs 25.49 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 13,690 Rs 25,490 Insurance Rs 65,159 Rs 94,313 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 1,37,900 Rs 2,55,900 FASTag Rs 636 Rs 636 On-road Price Rs 15,86,385 Rs 29,25,339

In Kolkata, the Scorpio N will cost you between Rs 15.86 lakh and Rs 29.25 lakh on-road.

Click here for its detailed variant-wise pricing in Kolkata.

Overview

One of Mahindra’s most iconic and bestselling nameplates, the Scorpio N recently underwent a minor update that brought in some new features, cosmetic tweaks and a refreshed interior design. It still carries on with its boxy silhouette and imposing stance that have always come to define the ‘Scorpio’ brand.

In terms of features, this update adds a revised dashboard design, a panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster to the package. It is also equipped with features such as dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, 6-way powered driver seat, wireless phone charger, auto headlamps and a 12-speaker Sony sound system.

Safety is boosted with the inclusion of a 540-degree camera, while retaining tech like 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake (EPB), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and hill descent control (HDC).

Under the hood, it is powered by 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options. Here are its specifications:

Engine 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol 2.2-litre mHawk diesel Power 203 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD/4WD

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

You can check out all variants of the Scorpio N in detail here.

Rivals

The Scorpio N has no direct rivals, except its own sibling, the Thar Roxx. However, you can also consider monocoque SUVs in the same price bracket such as the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 7XO, Hyundai Alcazar and the MG Hector.

CarDekho Says…

The Scorpio N facelift, despite being minor, adds a touch of class to the Scorpio N by significantly boosting its tech offering in front of the ever evolving SUVs in its price bracket. With its aggressive pricing, we expect it to continue being one of India’s favourite cars. With that in mind, while the lower variants feel well priced, the higher-spec Z8T and Z8L trims have become quite expensive, and with on-road prices crossing the Rs 30 lakh mark in a lot of cities, buyers may consider other cars from more premium segments.

How much does the Scorpio N cost in your city? Let us know in the comments below!