Jaguar Land Rover Enjoyed Best Sales Result In India Last 5 Years In The FY23-24

Published On Apr 11, 2024 12:00 PM By Rohit for Land Rover Range Rover

Luxury SUV marque Jaguar Land Rover retailed 854 units in the last quarter of the FY23-24 in India

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced its results for the previous financial year (FY) that just concluded, FY 2023-24. The luxury brand dispatched 4,436 units in the period of April 2023 to March 2024, a year-on-year (YoY) bump in sales by an impressive 81 percent. JLR sold 854 units in the last quarter alone of the said financial year.

Model-wise Sales Details

It seems like the star performers these past 12 months for JRL were the new Land Rover Range Rover flagship SUV and the Land Rover Defender, each enjoying a YoY retail sales growth of a mammoth 160 percent and 120 percent respectively. Meanwhile, the 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport saw a 50 percent growth in YoY demand, while the smallest SUV of the luxury lineup - the Range Rover Evoque - witnessed a YoY uptake of 55 percent.

Recapping JLR’s India Run In FY23-24

While the Jaguar part of JLR has had a relatively silent journey in FY23-24, Land Rover brought out a few new launches and updates to some of its India-spec models. It launched the facelifted Velar in July 2023 and followed it up with the V8 powered variants of the Range Rover Sport in December 2023. In the last quarter of the said financial year, the luxury marque introduced the updated Discovery Sport and Evoque – both featuring slight cosmetic tweaks and minor feature updates – to Indian shores.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings Milestone In India, Sunroof Variants Are The Top Pick

What Do Jaguar And Land Rover Offer Currently?

Jaguar currently has only three models on sale in India: the F-Pace SUV, I-Pace electric SUV and the F-Type sports coupe. The trio is priced between Rs 72.90 lakh and Rs 1.56 crore with the latter likely to be discontinued soon in India. On the other hand, Land Rover offers more than five SUVs in India including its line of Range Rover models. Its models are priced in the range of Rs 67.90 lakh to Rs 4.47 crore.

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

Read More on : Range Rover Automatic